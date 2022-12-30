Perry scores 26, but racers fall on Salukis





Box Score The Murray State Racers saw their 20-game winning streak end in a 63-57 loss to the Southern Illinois Salukis Thursday at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky. Robert Perry led the Racers in scoring 26 points for his fifth game this season of 20 or more while Kenny White Jr. Added 13 points, all in the second half. Jamie Smith led MSU with nine rebounds and DJ Burns took eight. The Racers (7-6) and Salukis (10-4) are now each 2-1 in the Missouri Valley Conference. Trailing by 10 points with 5:25 left, the Racers rallied with a 7-0 run that cut the SIU lead to 54-51 at 3:23 on Perry’s third 3-pointer of the game. The Racers couldn’t get any closer. In the first half, both teams were cold at the start and combined for only 23 points in the first 12 minutes of play. Perry hit the first 3-pointer of the game for MSU at 4:46 to give the Racers their first lead, 16-15. MSU went ahead again with a run 23-22 then JaCobi Wood Burns fed for a layup at 1:43. SIU scored the final two baskets to take a 26-23 halftime lead. The Racers return to action Sunday on New Year’s Day at the Ford Center against the Evansville Purple Aces. Tipping time in Evansville is 1:00 PM Central Time. The Racers are back home (January 4) to host the Bradley Braves. Game notes The Racers’ 20-game winning streak at the CFSB Center comes to an end with their first loss since (02/18/21) to Eastern Illinois.

MSU’s run marks the seventh-longest home streak in program history.

MSU’s longest win streak of 47 (1996-00) is still the gold standard at MSU.

This is SIU’s first win over MSU since 2015 and it set up a 3 game run for the Racers.

This was Coach Steve Prohm’s first loss against SIU, he is now 2-1.

Today’s halftime score was SIU leading 26-23. The last time MSU played a first half with both teams under 30 points was at Morehead State (2-12-22) when MSU trailed 28-24.

Today the Racers and Salukis combined for 49 points in the first half. The last time MSU played a first half with fewer than 50 combined points was at Missouri State (3/12/19) when 47 points were scored as the Bears led the Racers 25-22.

Quincy Anderson has played 86 career games in conjunction with Murray State and Minnesota State and has 983 points.

Once he reaches 1,000, he joins teammates Jamie Smith, Brian Moore, Jr. and Robert Perry as players with 1,000 points.

MSU's game at Evansville Sunday marks the first time in 19 years that the Racers play on New Year's Day.

The last time MSU competed on January 1 was under coach Tevester Anderson in 2022 at home to Middle Tennessee with MSU winning 76-64.

Sunday’s game at the Ford Center marks MSU’s sixth New Year’s Day game since its first home game against Mississippi State in 1956 for Coach Cal Luther.

MSU is 2-3 all time on New Year’s Day.

The game at the Ford Center marks the Racers’ first game there since winning the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament championship against Morehead State 71-67 in March 2022.

It will be the Racers’ first game at the Ford Center against the Purple Aces since 2019.

