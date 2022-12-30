Cricket world in shock after Rishabh Pant involved in horror car accident





Rishabh Pant is in a stable condition after sustaining injuries to his legs, back and face following a terrifying car accident in India. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images) The cricket world is in shock after the prominent Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was involved in a scary car accident while driving from Uttarakhand to Delhi. The 25-year-old’s car is said to have caught fire after colliding with a roadblock. Pant was taken to hospital in Delhi, where his condition is stable. He suffered injuries to his back and foot, as well as a cut to his heat. ‘NOT GOOD ENOUGH’: Uproar over ‘terrible’ act as Aussies win at MCG ‘HAD ENOUGH’: Steve Smith banishes Marnus Labuschagne A range of great cricketers have expressed shock at the crash, including Ricky Ponting, Anil Kumble and VVS Laxman wishing him a speedy recovery. Local point of sale IndiaToday reported that Pant had to break the car’s windshield to escape the flames. According to their report, Pant also suffered some burns to his back. Dr. Saksham hospital chairman Sushil Nagar said Pant’s condition was stable. Footage shared on social media from the scene of the crash showed the wreckage of Pant’s car completely burned out after it burst into flames. The 25-year-old captained India in several one-day international matches and also played 33 test matches. He boasts a particularly formidable record in Australia, averaging 62.40 runs from seven matches. Since making his test debut in 2018, Pant has firmly established himself in the Indian squad thanks to standout performances in Australia last year. His man-of-the-match winning knock of 89 in the second innings sent India to an improbable victory over the Gabba which sealed the Border-Gavaskar series for the visitors. Pant’s last test outing was against Bangladesh last week in which he scored 93 in the second game of their series. The 25-year-old has amassed 2271 test runs at 43.67, including five centuries. MCG set to organize tests in India and Pakistan? The news comes as Cricket Australia has backed Melbourne Cricket Club’s call to play a historic test match between India and Pakistan at the MCG. The MCC has formally lobbied CA to host the celebrity rivals in what would be their first red-ball game in 15 years, but admits the situation is “complicated”. Story continues India and Pakistan’s pulse-pounding Twenty20 World Cup clash at the ground in October, played in front of 90,293 fans, fueled hunger for more matches between the nations. Their rivalry has been limited to major tournaments in modern times, having not played each other in a bilateral series since 2012 due to ongoing political tensions between the countries. The last test match between India and Pakistan was way back in December 2007. With AAP click here to sign up to our newsletter for the latest and latest stories from Australia and around the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://au.sports.yahoo.com/cricket-world-shock-after-rishabh-pant-involved-horror-car-crash-052647343.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos