Sports
4 takeaways from Texas Longhorn’s 2022 Alamo Bowl defeat
It’s easy to point to the fact that Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson chose to save themselves from the NFL draft as the reason for Texas’ disappointing performance in Thursday night’s Alamo Bowl loss to No. 12 Washington. Because yes, that is probably the biggest culprit.
Without Robinson, their Doak Walker Award winner, and Johnson, the versatile running back and team leader, the Longhorns’ bread-and-butter running game proved stale in San Antonio. Quinn Ewers finished his first season as a Texas starter on a strong note, and the defense disrupted things just enough to allow Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to win. out of his game, but the defense eventually backed off and the lack of running punch was too much to overcome.
Our takeaways from Texas’ 27-20 loss:
What this loss means
Texas finishes the season with an 8-5 record, which certainly doesn’t feel as good as 9-4 would have. It will likely mean that the 20th-ranked Longhorns will end the season outside the Top 25. There are now question marks over running back and linebacker, who have been two of Texas’ top ranking units all season. We’ll probably see some heavy portal action, whether it’s current players like Xavier Worty or Jordan Whittington moving elsewhere for environmental changes or cases where the Longhorns bring in ready starters at recever, running back, linebacker and defense vie back. It means Steve Sarkisian’s first year will be remembered for going 5-7 and his second could well be the bowl loss. And it means the Big 12 is now 1-5 in bowl games with two to go.
Who will be the leader of Texas in 2023?
Chances are he’s not even on campus yet. Five star running back Cedric Baxter Jr. Like Bijan Robinson in 2020, the No. 1 high school running back prospect in the country signed off from Florida last week, and who knows what tonight’s rushed performance means for how Steve Sarkisian works on the transfer portal.
Keilan Robinson, questioning his durability, got the start and finished with 8 carries for 27 yards. Jonathon Brooks, who was expected to be Texas’ leading back, had 18 yards on six carries. He flashed on a 34-yard touchdown catch from a fencing game, but averaged 3.0 yards per run.
Not having Robinson was felt all night. Sarkisian went for an angled pass on the fourth and first half in the first half instead of what would normally have been a Bijan run behind a solid offensive line. Later, on third-and-1, Keilan Robinson was crammed for a win. The Longhorns kicked.
Three big plays from tonight’s loss
Fourth place cheating. What a play call. Washington went for it in fourth and first of his own 34 with 10:30 remaining in the third quarter. Which made no sense, leading 13-10, and when Michael Penix Jr. first stood under center all night, and then the Huskies flashed all sorts of players in motion, and when Penix rolled the play clock, it seemed an obvious ruse to jump a Longhorn offside. But just when you thought this was the call, the Huskies snapped and Penix rocketed for a scoop. They then scored a touchdown to go up 20-10.
Wayne Taulapapa’s 42-yard run. Not only did it put Washington up 10-3, it was the first wow moment of the night after the Huskies’ attack. And really, one of the few, as it turned out.
The Drop by Xavier Worthy. And the drop of Xavier Worthy. With Texas just down 20-10, the Longhorns really needed an answer in the third quarter. But on back-to-back plays, Quinn Ewers found an open Worthy for shots from 35 to 40 yards downfield, and both times Worthy dropped the catch. Ewers’ placement on both passes was perfect. And Worthy’s second drop should have gone for a 66-yard score.
Texas
Quinn Ewers finished 31 of 47 for 369 yards and one touchdown. Casey Cain (4-106) and Gunnar Helm (1-19) played great games. Ja’Tavion Sanders had five grabs for 36 yards.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.statesman.com/story/sports/college/longhorns/football/2022/12/30/ut-texas-football-loss-washington-takeaways-2022-alamo-bowl-score/69759817007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 4 takeaways from Texas Longhorn’s 2022 Alamo Bowl defeat
- OnePlus 11 5G and Buds Pro 2s specs and box contents leaked ahead of next week’s launch
- Business News LIVE Today: The latest business news, share market news, economic and financial news
- ‘A glorious century rests: Condolences pour in for PM Modi after death of mother Hiraba
- Cricket world in shock after Rishabh Pant involved in horror car accident
- Indonesia scraps all remaining measures to control spread of COVID, President Joko Widodo citing recent infection figures
- Perry scores 26, but racers fall on Salukis
- Bill Cosby plans to film in 2023 amid new sexual assault trialExBulletin
- How Israeli Researchers Used Smartwatches to Scrutinize Covid Vaccines – J.
- Business news live today: latest economic news, market news, economic and financial news
- British medical practice mistakenly texts patients “aggressive lung cancer” instead of wishing them a Merry Christmas.
- Vivienne Westwood, influential fashion maverick, dies at 81