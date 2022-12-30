4 takeaways from Texas Longhorn’s 2022 Alamo Bowl defeat

It’s easy to point to the fact that Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson chose to save themselves from the NFL draft as the reason for Texas’ disappointing performance in Thursday night’s Alamo Bowl loss to No. 12 Washington. Because yes, that is probably the biggest culprit.

Without Robinson, their Doak Walker Award winner, and Johnson, the versatile running back and team leader, the Longhorns’ bread-and-butter running game proved stale in San Antonio. Quinn Ewers finished his first season as a Texas starter on a strong note, and the defense disrupted things just enough to allow Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to win. out of his game, but the defense eventually backed off and the lack of running punch was too much to overcome.

Our takeaways from Texas’ 27-20 loss:

What this loss means

Texas finishes the season with an 8-5 record, which certainly doesn’t feel as good as 9-4 would have. It will likely mean that the 20th-ranked Longhorns will end the season outside the Top 25. There are now question marks over running back and linebacker, who have been two of Texas’ top ranking units all season. We’ll probably see some heavy portal action, whether it’s current players like Xavier Worty or Jordan Whittington moving elsewhere for environmental changes or cases where the Longhorns bring in ready starters at recever, running back, linebacker and defense vie back. It means Steve Sarkisian’s first year will be remembered for going 5-7 and his second could well be the bowl loss. And it means the Big 12 is now 1-5 in bowl games with two to go.

Who will be the leader of Texas in 2023?

Chances are he’s not even on campus yet. Five star running back Cedric Baxter Jr. Like Bijan Robinson in 2020, the No. 1 high school running back prospect in the country signed off from Florida last week, and who knows what tonight’s rushed performance means for how Steve Sarkisian works on the transfer portal.

Keilan Robinson, questioning his durability, got the start and finished with 8 carries for 27 yards. Jonathon Brooks, who was expected to be Texas’ leading back, had 18 yards on six carries. He flashed on a 34-yard touchdown catch from a fencing game, but averaged 3.0 yards per run.

Not having Robinson was felt all night. Sarkisian went for an angled pass on the fourth and first half in the first half instead of what would normally have been a Bijan run behind a solid offensive line. Later, on third-and-1, Keilan Robinson was crammed for a win. The Longhorns kicked.

Three big plays from tonight’s loss

Fourth place cheating. What a play call. Washington went for it in fourth and first of his own 34 with 10:30 remaining in the third quarter. Which made no sense, leading 13-10, and when Michael Penix Jr. first stood under center all night, and then the Huskies flashed all sorts of players in motion, and when Penix rolled the play clock, it seemed an obvious ruse to jump a Longhorn offside. But just when you thought this was the call, the Huskies snapped and Penix rocketed for a scoop. They then scored a touchdown to go up 20-10.

Wayne Taulapapa’s 42-yard run. Not only did it put Washington up 10-3, it was the first wow moment of the night after the Huskies’ attack. And really, one of the few, as it turned out.

The Drop by Xavier Worthy. And the drop of Xavier Worthy. With Texas just down 20-10, the Longhorns really needed an answer in the third quarter. But on back-to-back plays, Quinn Ewers found an open Worthy for shots from 35 to 40 yards downfield, and both times Worthy dropped the catch. Ewers’ placement on both passes was perfect. And Worthy’s second drop should have gone for a 66-yard score.

Texas

Quinn Ewers finished 31 of 47 for 369 yards and one touchdown. Casey Cain (4-106) and Gunnar Helm (1-19) played great games. Ja’Tavion Sanders had five grabs for 36 yards.