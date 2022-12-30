Islanders vs. Blue Jackets: finish 2022 well, please? [Game #37]





The islanders are home to the humble (but equipped) Columbus blue jackets and it sounds like they’re expecting a packed, boisterous crowd for the holidays. On 20-14-2, the Isles are part of a Group of Death pack in the Metro, so every point matters and every chance to score two against the downtrodden competition is essential. Unfortunately, the Isles haven’t been too thorough on that front, and a loss tonight would add to a first-half story of missed opportunities against lower-ranked teams. Almost as impressive as the Blue Jackets’ 10-21-2 record is their minus 46 goal difference, the third worst in the league. The Blue Jackets have Son Of Sillinger back from IR, so they’ll probably score, but they’re without Patrik Laine (COVID protocol). Hopefully the fans in Elmont will captivate Johnny Gaudreau just for the absurd humor of it all. Injury status Meanwhile, looking ahead, the Isles have been unusually candid today, days in advance, about who’s joining them on the road trip that begins 2023 in Seattle: #Islands Player Update: Simon Holmstrom, Adam Pelech and Oliver Wahlstrom will not travel with the team tomorrow. Cal Clutterbuck, Kyle Palmieri and Semyon Varlamov travel with the team. New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 29, 2022 So that’s Holmstrom, Pelech and Wahlstrom still in the long(ish) term, while soon there will be bright hopes for Palmieri, Clutterbuck and Varlamov. Milestones approaching… #Islands Casey Cizikas expected to play in his 700th NHL game tonight. Fittingly, Mathew Barzal is on track to play in his 400th NHL game in Seattle on January 1 Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) December 29, 2022

