GAME NOTES Utah State Men’s Basketball opens Mountain West Play as host of Fresno State on New Year’s Eve





Opening tips Saturday’s matchup will be the first time Utah State and Fresno State meet in a conference opener since the 2011-12 WAC opener, where USU defeated Fresno State 72-53 in Logan. Overall, USU is 5-4 all-time in MW openers and 6-3 in MW home openers. Utah State went 11-2 in non-conference play for the best non-conference record since the 2019-20 squad went 11-2. Utah State opened the season 9-0 for the best start in school history tied with the 1938-39 and 1917-18 teams. Utah State’s 85.1 points per game is currently the seventh best in program history and the best since the 1979–80 squad averaged 86.3 points per game. Utah State shoots a program-best 43.5 percent (147-of-338) from behind the arc. Overall, only eight times in program history has USU finished a season with more than 40 percent shooting from 3-point range. Utah State leads the nation in both 3-point field goal percentage (.435) and fifth in 3-pointers per game (11.31). junior security guard Stephen Asworth leads the MW and ranks fifth nationally in 3-point field goal percentage (.526), ​​and leads the conference and ranks fourth in the nation in 3s made per game (3.92). The Utah State bench leads the Mountain West and ranks 10th in the nation in points per game (32.85). An Aggie reserve led the team in seven of 13 games this season. Ashworth led the Aggies off the bench four times, grad forward That is mine has led the Aggies forward twice and sophomores Sea Hamoda led USU once. Utah State ranks in the top 10 in the nation in 3-point field goal percentage (.435, 1st), effective field goal percentage (.594, 2nd), 3-pointers made per game (11.31, 5th), assists per game (19.00, 8th ), points per game (85.08, 8th), bench points per game (32.85, 10th), and assist/turnover ratio (1.58, 10th). In the last 11 games, Utah State has shot 50.7 percent (328 of 647) from the field, including 43.4 percent (128 of 295) from behind the 3-point line. Utah State is 21-1 under head coach Ryan Odom when shooting 50 percent or better from the field. Utah State has had at least four players score in double figures in all but two games this season, as USU is 10-1 when at least four Aggies score 10 points or more. -USU-

