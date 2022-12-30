Thursday Night Football: Cowboys do enough to beat understaffed Titans 27-13





Getty Images The Cowboys kept their NFC East hopes alive, at least until Sunday, with a 27-13 victory over the Titans. The Cowboys improved to 12-4, a game and a half behind Philadelphia. Playing against the Saints on Sunday, the Eagles need one win in their final two games to clinch the division and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The battered and understaffed Titans had nothing to play on Thursday night and needed to beat Jacksonville in Week 18 to win the AFC South. They lost their sixth game in a row, falling to 7-9. If the Cowboys had any pre-game thoughts about pulling some key starters at halftime, it vanished in three-quarters of mediocre play. The Cowboys then led only 10-6 at halftime Roof Prescott flipped the ball three times. They led only 17-13 in the fourth quarter. However, the Cowboys scored on back-to-back possession in the fourth quarter with Dalton Schultz getting his second touchdown of the game and Brett Maher his second field goal, to drive away. Prescott went 29-of-41 for 282 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also lost a fumble on a failed snap with center Tyler Biadaszwho left by cart in the third quarter with an ankle injury. Cee Dee Lamb caught 11 passes for 100 yards, Schultz seven for 56 and T.Y. Hilton four for 50. Joshua Dobbs, making his first career start after arriving eight days ago, went 20-of-39 for 232 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He won the job for next week and kept rookie Malik Willis on the bench as the Titans try to extend their season without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill among other things. Titan’s defensive back Kevin Byard had both of Prescott’s picks and six tackles.

