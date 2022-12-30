Sports
Sakkari seals United Cup victory for Greece over Bulgaria
PERTH, Australia – Greece sealed Group A’s first win at the United Cup in Perth after Maria Sakkari defeated Viktoriya Tomova 6-3, 6-2 in 1 hour 27 minutes to give her team an unassailable 3-0 ahead of Bulgaria.
WTA No. 6 Sakkari had lost to Tomova in their first meeting more than six years ago in the 2016 Szeged ITF W50 final. But she had her revenge in the second round of 2022 Wimbledon and once again showed how far she has come to establishing himself as a solid Top 10 player.
The first half of the opening set was a fierce battle, with Tomova’s defensive skills and tempo changes bringing Sakkari into some extended exchanges. Indeed, it was the WTA No. 90 that captured the first break, going up 2-1 as Sakkari leaked a double fault and fouls on the forehand and at the net.
Day 1: Papamichail, Tsitsipas put Greece ahead 2-0 vs. Bulgaria
But Sakkari responded with an immediate breakback thanks to aggressive returns, and the pair remained neck-and-neck until the seventh game. After Sakkari held out for 4-3, Tomova required a medical timeout and returned with her lower left leg tied.
On the resumption, the Bulgarian’s attempts to trim the points contrasted her previous successful tactics, and they did not pay off. Sakkari broke for 5-3 by quickly finding a drop shot from Tomova and then converted her first set point with a forehand winner.
It was the second time in as many days that Team Bulgaria was injured. Like compatriot Isabella Shinikova on Day 1, Tomova continued to fight bravely, but during the second set she was unable to disrupt Sakkari’s fine rhythm serving. The Greek player was only three points behind her delivery in the second set and broke Tomova’s serve twice as she raced to victory.
“I was a little nervous at the beginning,” said Sakkari. “Especially because I was 2-0 up in a draw, I knew my game was crucial to win. She was very solid in the beginning, but I found my game, found my serve and everything got better.
“[The United Cup format] is unusual, but it is very nice. We spend time together, watching each other, so we can learn a lot from each other. You see things differently from the outside.”
In the next match at the RAC Arena, Dimitar Kuzmanov recorded Bulgaria’s first United Cup match victory as he put in a dominant performance against Greece’s Mikhail Pervolarakis.
Kuzmanov broke his opponent’s serve to love in the fourth game of the pair’s first tour-level meeting and hardly looked back from then on. He converted five of eight break points to race to a 68th-minute 6-1, 6-1 victory to cheer the boisterous Bulgarian fans in the stands.
In the last game of the tie, Sakkari returned to the field and teamed up with ATP No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas to beat Gergana Topalova and Adrian Andreev 6–4, 6–4 to give Greece an overall 4–1 win .
Sakkari and Tsitsipas, who had previously competed side-by-side at the 2019 Hopman Cup and 2021 Tokyo Olympics, cemented their authority by winning 5-1 in each set quickly. But their inexperienced opponents played their loosest tennis with their backs to the wall; in contrast to Sakkari’s efficient close in her singles rubber, she was unable to serve out either set.
Tsitsipas’ strong serve had been key to his own victory over Grigor Dimitrov on Day 1, and that weapon came through again for Greece as he finished both sets on his throw.
Bulgaria will have to shake off their defeat quickly as they take on Belgium on Saturday and Sunday in a rubber that cannot be missed. Greece has two days off before playing Belgium in the final rubber of Group A on Monday and Tuesday.
The ATP Tour contributed to this report.
