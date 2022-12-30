It’s about giving them some hope Baltimore Sun

When Ronald Phillips was 9 years old, a visit to the toilet changed his life.

Phillips and his friends were taking a break from playing football at Patterson Park, and on their way to the restroom, they crossed paths with some people dressed in hockey gear. The boys were curious but skeptical. Skating wasn’t exactly a common pastime for kids growing up in some of East Baltimore’s most deprived neighborhoods.

That was almost 15 years ago. For Phillips and his friends, those years were filled with hardship and hockey.

Many of the boys grew up in poverty, with unstable housing and underperforming schools. They saw how drugs and violence plagued their communities. They saw the bills piling up and the eviction notices coming in. They saw neighbors and loved ones being dragged away in handcuffs.

But on the ice, surrounded by their Baltimore Banners coaches and teammates, they found something else: a glimmer of hope.

Naleli Danso, left, who coaches the goalkeepers, helps Larry Shanks, 13, adjust his equipment. The Baltimore Banners hockey team and the Junior Banners team continue to grow. They practice at the Dominic Mimi DiPietro Family Seasonal Skating Center in Patterson Park. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

The team, which provides free ice time, equipment, coaching and intensive mentorship to East Baltimore youth, has recently received widespread recognition. Its founder, Noel Acton, received an award from the National Hockey League earlier this year, which in turn brought more funding and publicity opportunities.

But the success is bittersweet. It came after tragedy, after the team lost two longtime members to gun violence in September 2021.

Davon Peanut Barnes, 20, and Abraham Abe Ludd, 22, were found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 3000 block of East Monument Street in East Baltimore, according to Baltimore police. A teenager was also shot and survived his injuries. No arrests have been made in the case.

Phillips, who is now 23 and grew up playing hockey with both victims, said he woke up that night to calls and texts about the shooting. Just a few weeks earlier, he said, another close friend was shot and killed in West Baltimore.

I burst into tears, Phillips said. These cycles keep repeating themselves.

He said losing his teammates motivated him to enroll in GED classes, with plans to go to college after graduating. He dropped out of high school in 2018, in part because money was tight at home and he wanted to work instead, Phillips said.

I’m just trying to become someone, he said. So the cycle will not continue.

Junior Banners teammates Chris Jones, 12, left, jokes with Cartier Martinez, 9, as coach John Wolff helps Martinez lace up his skate. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

He has also become heavily involved in the launch of the Junior Banners, a team for younger players that started to take shape last year. Phillips said the program allows him to guide children through many of the same challenging experiences that shaped his childhood. He tells them to study hard and stay focused.

But he still sometimes has trouble following his own advice. The temptations of the street are real, he said, especially when it comes to money. He has worked in retail and other environments, but without a high school diploma, most of the jobs available to him can’t do much to improve his family’s financial situation.

Meanwhile, he mourns his friends and fears for his safety.

It’s so easy to do the wrong thing and so hard to do the right thing, he said. I try not to go down that path.

Instead, he keeps showing up at hockey practice and team meetings. And he remembers the positive experiences with Acton, like walks and trips to the beach, that allowed him to see beyond East Baltimore, even as a kid.

There is more, he said.

For Acton, who founded the Baltimore Banners program nearly 20 years ago, watching the kids experience that realization is one of the most rewarding parts is enough to see him through the inevitable heartbreak.

It’s about giving them some hope, Acton said, and sometimes hockey is an afterthought.

At a recent team meeting, Phillips wore a hoodie in memory of the friend who was shot in West Baltimore last year. He briefed the coaches on his latest ideas for the Junior Banners program. Phillips also spoke proudly of his teammate, Daryl Fletcher, who graduated from Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School and now plays football for Sussex County Community College in New Jersey.

Another Banners alum, Ian Thomas started a professional football career. He plays tight end for the Carolina Panthers. Before a Ravens home game against the Panthers last month, Thomas organized a fundraiser for the youth hockey team custom Banners jerseys which he and some other teammates wore upon arrival at the stadium.

Acton himself had never played hockey when he started with the Banners; the game was just a means of building relationships. His non-profit organization in Baltimore, The Tender Bridgealso connects children to other year-round recreational opportunities, including sailing and mountain biking.

From left to right, Junior Banners teammates Chris Jones, Loyalty Burrell, DeMarco Mariano and Tavon Griffon chat with Myles Jordan during practice while facing them. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Offering transportation to and from practices gives coaches and mentors another chance to bond, Acton said. But if certain children need even more support, he sometimes invites them to his home.

One of those children was Barnes, the murder victim known as Peanut. He lived with Acton for about five years before the shooting, and he drove Acton’s car that night. Two bullet holes in a driver’s door now serve as a reminder of a young life cut short.

At least he’s at peace, said Acton, who described how Barnes had worried for his safety after losing half a dozen friends to violence in the year before his death. I struggled to find ways to help him.

Acton, who pursued an architecture and engineering career before founding The Tender Bridge, said the program has given him more family than he ever imagined. He said the Banners became even closer together after that lose two members last year.

I think it became real how important we are to each other, he said.

In this 2008 photo, former Boston Bruins hockey player Willie O’Ree waves to a crowd in Boston after being honored on the 50th anniversary of breaking the color barrier in the NHL. Watching is Bruins legend John Bucyk. (Winslow Townson/AP)

The subsequent recognition, including his NHL award, meant they gained a wider audience in a tumultuous time.

It’s a shame Peanut missed that part, Acton said. He would have been really proud.

Acton received the NHL’s Willie ORee Community Hero Award, which is named after the first black player to compete in the professional league; he played for the Boston Bruins in 1958. ORee, who lost the vision in his right eye after a puck hit him in the face, has been a diversity ambassador for the NHL since 1998 and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018.

Jack Burton, a Banners coach, said this season is a pivotal moment for the program, which he hopes will continue to grow. The team practices at least twice a week during the hockey season at the Dominic Mimi DiPietro Family Seasonal Skating Center in Patterson Park. It also sometimes competes against other recreation teams in the area.

Coach Jack Burton talks to Junior Banners goaltender Larry Shanks, 13, right, after hockey practice. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Burton, who grew up in Baltimore and played hockey in high school and college, said there’s something magical about getting on the ice.

It’s like another element. You can escape a little bit from what’s going on in your life, he said. That is very meaningful for our children.

The sport also gives them something unique that sets them apart from other kids in their neighborhood. Team members said people often don’t believe they play hockey; sometimes they have to pull out photos or videos as evidence.

The other thing is that learning to skate is very difficult. It doesn’t matter who you are, you’re still going all over the place at first, Burton said. But pretty soon you figure out how to fall and get back up.