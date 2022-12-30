TTFI announces five domestic table tennis events for the postponed 2022-23 season





The newly elected executive body of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) on Friday released a highly anticipated fixture schedule for the national events with the senior championships to be played in Jammu in March. The office bearers took matters into their own hands after new elections earlier this month. The suspension of the TTFI in February due to administrative issues had delayed the start of the 2022–23 season. Usually five national ranking events are held, but due to time constraints, two will be organized along with the marquee for sub-juniors, juniors and seniors. The decisions took shape when the executive committee, led by President Meghna Ahlawat, met earlier this week to finalize the dates and locations. As a result, TTFI will host two back-to-back National Ranking Championships in Gujarat from January 15. Vadodara will host the first ranking event from January 15-20 and Surat will follow from January 23-28. The announcement was made on Friday by eight-time national champion Kamlesh Mehta, elected secretary-general in the December 5 election, along with the rest of the 24-member executive body. In February, the Junior and Youth National Championships will be held in Chennai from February 8 to 16, followed by the Cadet & Sub-Junior National Championships in Alappuzha (Kerala) from February 19 to 27, and Jammu will host the Senior Nationals from March 20 to 27. Despite time constraints, the Executive Committee has decided to include the two National Ranking tournaments to help players who have been deprived of serious activity, Mehta said. He also said the two events would greatly help players refresh for the approaching Nationals in February-March, in addition to earning vital ranking points. The points would eventually help them get looked at by the selectors when choosing names for Indian assignments abroad, he added. Mehta said TTFI would also provide routine logistical support and help the Khelo India Youth Games, confirming the participation of top players in the event organized by the government of Madhya Pradesh. The tournament will take place between January 30 and February 3 and will be held in Indore, he clarified. He also said TTFI would try to run the Para Nationals in March and, prior to the event, will try to hold a camp for the participants.

