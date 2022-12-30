A Brazilian hero and football legend DW 29-12-2022

He was born with the ball at his feet. Every move, every pass, every goal was special. He impressed fans with his agility, technique and love of the game.

The 1904-1984 FIFA Jubilee Book hailed Pele as the person who made football an art form. World football’s governing body also named the Brazilian striker the World Footballer of the Century, while the International Olympic Committee named him the Athlete of the Last Century. Pelé was the king of football, a man short in stature but for whom no superlative is too big.

Born on October 23, 1940 in Tres Coracoes, Brazil, Edson Arantes do Nascimento was named after American inventor Thomas Alva Edison. However, his nickname would forever remain a mystery, even to the man himself. The most common theory is that as a child he was a fan of the goalkeeper on his father’s team named “Bile”, but mispronounced it as “Pile”. Despite his frustration with the name, it stuck and evolved into Pele.

International breakthrough

In 1956, Pele earned a contract with Brazilian side Santos and scored against St. Andre in his league debut at age 15. It wasn’t long before he was called up to the Brazilian national team. At just 16 years and 257 days old, he made his international debut in a 2–1 defeat to Argentina, scoring Brazil’s only goal of the match.

A year later at the World Cup in Sweden he was in the selection, although he had to settle for being on the bench at the start. But then the little magician scored six goals in four matches, helping his country to the title. In the final against the hosts, Pele put on a brilliant display of football skills and tricks. An international star was born.

In his hometown, Pele was adored like no other footballer from the very beginning of his career. The Brazilian government even went so far as to declare him a national treasure at just 20 years old to prevent him from making a transfer abroad. When Pele ventured beyond Brazil’s borders, he was welcomed like a head of state. At the 1962 World Cup in Chile, however, the striker suffered a setback. Brazil defended their title, but the footballer’s newest hero hardly played a role and was injured in the second match of the group stage.

As if to make amends for a disappointing campaign, Pele led Brazil to their third title in 1970 in Mexico. A year later, the super striker made his 92nd international appearance in front of 180,000 fans at Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Maracana Stadium. It was Pele’s last appearance for the Seleção. Many considered his international retirement premature, given that Pele was only 30 at the time, but with 77 goals to his name and a unique style, no one could doubt his commitment.

Pele won his third and last World Cup in Mexico City in 1970, when Brazil beat Italy 4-1. Image: STF/AFP/Getty Images

First retirement

Even today, the reasons behind Pele’s retirement remain unclear. Was it prompted by a dispute involving the then president of Brazil’s governing body, Joao Havelange? Pele would later cite political reasons, stating that he did not want to support his country’s military junta. Whether he really opposed the dictatorship or was well connected to ministers remains a question about Pele’s life.

The striker continued his playing career in the Brazilian league. Exactly how many games and goals he knew for Santos is unclear. Officially, however, his record stands at 1,088 goals in 1,114 games. What also remains unclear is when he scored his 1,000th goal. He is said to have scored it with a penalty in a match against Vasco da Gama and all of Brazil celebrated this achievement on November 19, 1969. Even the church bells rang. But later research suggested that this target was in fact his 1,002nd.

Pele stopped his playing career at least temporarily in 1974. A year later, however, he signed a contract with New York Cosmos in the then little-known North American Soccer League. The reason? A friend had embezzled all his belongings and he needed the money. In New York, Pele was making millions of dollars a year, the highest contractual amount at the time. But in addition to the financial incentives, Pele also became a pioneer for football in the United States. Along with West Germany’s 1974 World Cup winning captain Franz Beckenbauer, Pele helped popularize the sport in the United States. In 1977, after leading the Cosmos to a Soccer Bowl title, Pele hung up his boots for good.

Even today, Pele is widely regarded as the most complete attacking player in football history, alongside Argentina’s late Diego Maradona and newly crowned World Cup winner Lionel Messi. The Brazilian number 10 had two good feet and was also good in the air. Above all, he was known for his intuitive nature in estimating opponents’ moves. Recognizing this allowed him to play the right pass or shoot at just the right time.

Brazilian players honored Pele at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar Image: Tom Weller/dpa/photo alliance

UNESCO Ambassador, Minister

Following his playing career, Pele held a number of positions, including UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador and Brazil’s Extraordinary Sports Minister, a position he used to fight corruption in football in the country. He also owned a television company, published autobiographies, acted in films and received a slew of awards from the world’s leading sports and media outlets.

“Every kid in the world wants to play football like Pele, so I take on the responsibility of showing how to be not only a good footballer, but also a good person,” he once said.

In recent years, Pele faced a number of health issues, had hip surgery in 2012, suffered a urinary tract infection, had surgery to remove kidney stones, and battled cancer. In an interview with Brazilian broadcaster TV Globo in February 2020, Pele’s son, Edinho, said that his son had become “depressed” and “embarrassed” by his deteriorating health, making him “withdrawn”.

As for his personal life, Pele was married three times and had several affairs, fathering several children both in and out of wedlock. But the world will always remember Pele as the king of football.