The best tennis players in the world will compete for more than AUD$100 million in prize money this summer.

The historic prize pool is the result of a record $76.5 million in prize money for the Australian Open (up 3.4 percent) and the addition of the lucrative new United Cup event.

“It is critical to the continued success of the Australian tennis summer that we provide strong and relevant playing opportunities and ensure that the best players in the world are appropriately compensated. We want to make sure Australia is the launch pad for the global season and we see as much of it as possible. They inspire all of us to take part in this great sport and inspire generations to come,” said Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley.

“We are thrilled to have over $100 million in prize money to offer during the Australian summer, along with more opportunities to compete across the country. We have worked tirelessly with the ATP and WTA to launch the exciting new United Cup, which includes its own key ranking points and prize money, two more WTA and ATP events in Adelaide, the Hobart International and an enhanced ATP 100 Challenger in Canberra.

“At the Australian Open, we have increased the prize money for each round, from qualifying through to the final, with the big increases in the early rounds, where these substantial rewards help players invest in their own careers and in many cases set themselves up. for year-round success.”

2023 Australian Open Singles prize money (men and women)

Round Prize money Champion $2,975,000 Finalist $1,625,000 Semifinalist $925,000 Quarterfinalist $555,250 R16 $338,250 R32 $227,925 R64 $158,850 R128 $106,250

Australian Open 2023 Doubles prize money (men and women per team)

Round Prize money Champion $695,000 Finalist $370,000 Semifinalist $210,000 Quarterfinalist $116,500 R16 $67,250 R32 $46,500 R128 $30,975

Australian Open 2023 Prize Money Fast Facts:

Australian Open total prize pool of $76.5 million, up 3.4 percent from 2022

Singles, doubles and qualification are up 3.2 percent

The prize money increases in each round

First Round Qualifiers – $26,000 up 3 percent

First round doubles teams – $30,975 up 3.1 percent

First Round Main Draw Players – $106,250, up 3.2 percent

Players reaching the second round – $158,850 up 3.1 percent

Semifinalists earn $925,000, an increase of 3.4 percent

Singles champions take home $2.975 million

Australian Open total prize pool is $76.5 million, up 3.4 percent from AO 2022

Australian Open prize money is up more than 321 percent, or $58.32 million, in the 20 years since 2003, when it was $18.18 million

Prize money more than doubled (155 percent increase) from $30 million in 2013 (10 years)

Prize money is up 283 percent since Craig Tiley became Tournament Director for AO 2007. Australian Summer of Tennis Prize Money Fast Facts:

Exceeds $100 million for the first time – 10.8 percent more than in 2022

The United Cup, an ATP-WTA event co-hosted with Tennis Australia, offers $15 million in prize money and up to 500 Pepperstone ATP Ranking Points and 500 WTA Ranking Points.

Just some of the initiatives for players at AO 2023 are:

Charging zone for players with performance nutrition bar and mindfulness activities

with performance nutrition bar and mindfulness activities Improved performance spaces for players includes three gymnasiums, additional ambient prep/recovery room, a new player stretch room, and an outdoor stretch room

includes three gymnasiums, additional ambient prep/recovery room, a new player stretch room, and an outdoor stretch room Six themed restaurants/cafes spanning two floors of the dedicated Player Pod – Gourmet Italian, Japanese, Asian Stir Fry, Super Green Salad and Grill, and a Deli/Sandwich Bar, along with the fantastic coffee that Melbourne is known for

spanning two floors of the dedicated Player Pod – Gourmet Italian, Japanese, Asian Stir Fry, Super Green Salad and Grill, and a Deli/Sandwich Bar, along with the fantastic coffee that Melbourne is known for Two new cafes at the National Tennis Center, a great place for training and recovery on non-match days

at the National Tennis Center, a great place for training and recovery on non-match days Foot error is a Grand Slam first – a brand new foot care service for players with specialists offering private consultations, foot treatment and ongoing foot care education throughout the tournament

is a Grand Slam first – a brand new foot care service for players with specialists offering private consultations, foot treatment and ongoing foot care education throughout the tournament Specialized medical clinics for players pre-tournament including podiatrist, dermatologist, shoulder and tendon specialists and recovery specialists

for players pre-tournament including podiatrist, dermatologist, shoulder and tendon specialists and recovery specialists Additionally Quiet rooms for players

Five free restrings per round

per round Match analytics data available to all players

available to all players Gift player experience with a focus on sustainability

experience with a focus on sustainability Player Beauty Bar hairdressers, beautician services, nail salon, etc

hairdressers, beautician services, nail salon, etc Player Barber



Childcare and Parent Room

Improving the experience for players competing in the AO Junior Championships is another focus for 2023, with a range of initiatives designed to welcome them into the Grand Slam family, including a $500 travel grant for all participants.