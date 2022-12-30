Flyers tie it late, beat Sharks in OT on DeAngelo’s goal





SAN JOSE — Tony DeAngelo scored at 1:10 overtime to give the Philadelphia Flyers a 4-3 comeback win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Thursday.

The Flyers rallied from 3–1 in the third period to win for the first time in eight games going past regulation (six in overtime, one in shootout). The game-winning goal came on a 3-on-1, with DeAngelo trading passes Ivan Provorov. “It was good to get the extra tonight,” DeAngelo said. “So many one-goal games lately. It was nice to get two points.” Video: [email protected]: DeAngelo, Provorov combine for goal in OT DeAngelo also had two assists, and Travis Konecny scored twice for the Flyers (12-17-7). Samuel Erson made 25 saves in his first NHL win in his second game. “We chase games all year, but we keep playing,” said Philadelphia coach John Tortorella. “A goal in the beginning, we’re two goals down in the third period. Little little wins this year so far in our season. That’s one of them. We just keep playing. We’ve done a lot of it, but just can’t get things done. Tonight we got it done. I’m happy for them.” Eric Karlson had two assists to become the first defenseman to reach 50 points in the NHL this season and extend his point streak to 11 games for the Sharks (10-19-7). Kevin Labanc had a goal and an assist, Thomas Hertl had two goals and an assist, and Cape Kahkonen made 22 saves. “I think we played a good game,” said Karlsson. “Of course they played all the way to the end and they kept pushing. But I didn’t think we had a bad third period. It just didn’t want to go our way.” Owen Tippet made it 3-2 at 5:57 with a tap from one knee before Konecny ​​made it 3-3 at 5:55 with Ersson pulled for an extra striker. Video: [email protected]: Konecny ​​scores his second goal of the game Hertl put San Jose ahead 1-0 at 9:38 of the first period when Karlsson put him in front, but Konecny ​​tied the score 1-1 at 10:25 when he took a shot from DeAngelo from the blue line turned around. Hertl made it 2-1 at 8:29 of the second period when he sent home Tim Meiershot on the power play. Labanc increased the lead to 3-1 just 52 seconds into the third period after being set up by Karlsson’s stretch pass. “It felt good to be 3-1 up, and we gave up the second goal and it was tough,” said Hertl. “It seems like we’re getting a little scared and the last 10 minutes we’re always [make] a few mistakes.” Video: [email protected]: Labanc goes top shelf in 3rd REMARKS: Labanc left the game in the third inning after getting in Joel Farabi. San Jose coach David Quinn had no update… Karlsson’s streak (two goals, 16 assists) is the longest by a defenseman in Sharks history and is tied for second place with Todd Elik (1993-94), a shy of tying the team record shared by Jonathan Cheechoo (2005-06) and Rob Gaudreau (1992-93). … Karlsson reached 50 points in 37 games. Only three NHL defensemen have reached 50 points in fewer games: Bobby Orr (six times; best: 27 games in 1973-74), Paul Coffey (three times; best: 33 games in 1987-88), and Al MacInnis (35 games in 1990-91). … Hertl had his 22nd NHL three-point game.

