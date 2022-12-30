Sports
Pele: Brazilian football legend dies at 82
Pele, one of the greatest footballers of all time, has passed away at the age of 82.
The former Brazil, Santos and New York Cosmos striker died after being admitted to Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein Hospital since November 29 due to his battle with colon cancer.
Pele is Brazil’s joint all-time top goalscorer, with 77 goals in 92 internationals. He is the only player to win three FIFA World Cups, in 1958, 1962 and 1970.
A tribute to Pele on his official Instagram page read: Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pele, who passed away peacefully today.
During his journey, Edson captivated everyone with his genius in sports, stopped a war, did social work around the world and spread what he believed was the cure for all our problems: love.
Peles daughter Kely Nascimento shared a photo of several hands touching the Brazilian legend along with the caption: Everything we are is because of you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.
Tributes have poured in since Peles’ death was confirmed.
Neymar, who is Brazil’s joint top goalscorer alongside Pele, said: “For Pele, 10 was just a number. I read this sentence somewhere, somewhere in my life. But this sentence, beautiful, is incomplete. I would say before Pele, football was just a sport Pele changed it all.
He turned football into art, entertainment. He gave voice to the poor, to the blacks and above all: He gave visibility to Brazil. Football and Brazil have increased their status thanks to the King! He’s gone, but his magic remains. Pele is FOREVER!!
Kylian Mbappé tweeted: The king of football has left us, but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING.
Santos, the Brazilian club he represented from 1956 to 1974, paid tribute to Pele by changing their Twitter screenshot to a crown.
They tweeted the same photo with the word Eterno, which translates to Eternal.
In 1999 he was named Athlete of the Century by the International Olympic Committee and a year later he was named World Player of the Century by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics.
FIFA, the governing body of world football, calls him the greatest.
Pele was born in 1940 in the municipality of Tres Coracoes, the son of Fluminense footballer Dondinho and Celeste Arantes.
He made his debut for Santos at just 15 years old and got his first full Brazilian cap at 16 years old. He scored on his debut for his country and, 65 years later, remains Brazil’s youngest-ever goalscorer.
Pele is Santos’ all-time top goalscorer with 643 goals from 659 matches and helped the Brazilian side win multiple trophies, including six league titles, the 1962 and 1963 Copa Libertadores and also the 1962 and 1963 Intercontinental Cup.
Later in his career, he moved to the New York Cosmos. Pele became one of the stars of the North American Soccer League. He scored 37 goals in 64 appearances for the club and in 2010 was named honorary president.
His tally of 1,279 goals in 1,363 matches, including somewhat controversial friendlies, is recognized as a Guinness World Record.
But it is for his performance in Brazil’s famous yellow shirt that Pele will be best remembered.
He became one of the world’s first truly global black sports stars in the 1958 World Cup and is the only player in history to win that tournament three times.
Pele was admired by his peers. Three-time Ballon d’Or winner Michel Platini compared him to a God, while Cristiano Ronaldo said in 2015: Pele is the greatest player in football history and there will only be one Pele.
(Photo: Getty Images)
