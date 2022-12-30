Ivy League Play begins Saturday against Yale





NEW YORK – Columbia Men’s Basketball (5-10) kicks off Ivy League game against Yale (10-3) on Saturday, December 31 at noon at Schiller Court at Levien Gymnasium. Fans can catch all the action live on ESPN+. OPENING TIP OFF Columbia and Yale will be the first Ivy League teams to tip in a four-game series in the league’s opening conference weekend. The Lions made up a 16-point deficit in the second half to force overtime, but fell to UMES 74-67 on Wednesday to close out non-conference play. Zine Eddine Bedri scored a team-high 14 ponts to go with seven rebounds in the loss. Next week, Columbia will begin a traditional Ivy League back-to-back weekend when it hosts Princeton (Friday, January 6) and Penn (Saturday, January 7). NEWS/NOTES THE STATUS OF YALE The Bulldogs have had a long layoff after beating Monmouth on December 22. Yale has spent a long time on the road this season, playing eight of its first 13 games away from home. The Bulldogs have not played a home game against Howard since November 30. Matt Knowling leads the team’s pace, averaging 16.2 points and 4.7 rebounds. WITHIN THE SERIES Yale leads the all-time series with Columbia, 126-115. The Bulldogs have won four in a row and 11 of their last 12 games. Last year, Yale secured an 83-72 win at home and capped off the season win with an 84-59 victory in New York. COLUMBIA IN IVY LEAGUE OPENERS The Lions are 31-34 all-time in Ivy League openers. Under head coach Jim English , Columbia is 3-2 in Ancient Eight debuts. This is the first time since 2002 that the Lions and Bulldogs have kicked off conference play. Columbia is 35-26 in its home conference debuts and 19-10 starting the Ancient Eight slate at Levien Gymnasium. TICKETS AND YOUTH BASKETBALL DAY Tickets for all of Columbia’s home games are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking here or calling 888-LIONS-11. The game is the annual Youth Basketball Day! The first 200 kids get a free drawstring bag and anyone wearing a basketball jersey or jersey gets 1/2 off tickets. For more information, contact the ticket office at 888-LIONS-11 or at [email protected] THE IVY LEAGUE ON ESPN+ You can get an ESPN+ subscription for $9.99 per month, or save over 15% with an ESPN+ annual subscription for $99.99 per year. You can also bundle ESPN+ (with ads) with Disney+ (with ads) and Hulu (with ads) for $12.99 per month. More information ondisneyplus.com/priceinfo.Click here to subscribe to ESPN+and start your free trial!Click here for frequently asked questionsabout the Ivy League on ESPN. FOLLOW COLUMBIA ON SOCIAL MEDIA Follow for the latest Columbia men’s basketball news@CULionsMBBon Twitter and Instagram, and on the web at GoColumbiaLions.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gocolumbialions.com/news/2022/12/30/mens-basketball-ivy-league-play-commences-against-yale-saturday.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

