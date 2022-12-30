The ultimate preview of the 2022 College Football Playoff





Main Storyline: Can Ohio State Win When It Gets Physical? There is a lot of statistical evidence that says Ohio State is elite on both sides of the ball. The Buckeye offensive line ranks seventh nationally in line yards created per carry, per Football Outsiders, while the defensive line ranks 16the in the same category with the country’s fifth best PFF pass rate. With five-star recruits spread across both units, you’d expect those units to take over in critical situations. Instead, they have crumbled. The Buckeyes have lost three times in the past two seasons, twice to Michigan and once to Oregon. Here are some key stats from those games: Recruit from the opponent by stampede: 7.2

Opponent rushing yards per game: 272.7

TFLs of opponents per match: 4.6

Rushing yards per game: 3.4

Rushing yards per game: 111.7

Score opponent second half: 77-38 A dominant pass offense and overwhelming skill have made Ohio State impossible to play for most teams in recent years. But when faced with somewhat similar talent and teams that pride themselves on physicality, the Buckeyes wear out as the games progress. And here comes Georgia. To virtually every degree, the Bulldogs use an elite line of offense and defense. They are a program built on top of an identity of physicality. Georgia’s offensive line dominated in the SEC with a 1.1% layoff rate (3ed national) while paving the way for a rushing offense averaging 5.53 yards per touch (7e national). And while the Bulldogs don’t put much defensive pressure—Georgia tends to rush four on most downs—none of them can run with an average line yard speed of 2 yards, which ranks second nationally. The Bulldogs’ defensive front is deep and talented, it doesn’t wear out as the game progresses. In many ways, Georgia is a perfectly created foil to test Ohio State’s perceived weakness. And Ohio State head coach Ryan Day knows it. “When you’re in these kinds of games, every yard is a battle,” said Day. “Every first down, every point will be like that. So we prepared in that way. We practiced that way and we will continue to do so all week because we know what a challenge we have here.” Those comments aren’t new from Day, they reflect things he’s said since losing to Oregon last year. Will Ohio State be able to match the physicality of the moment this time around? That will determine if the Buckeyes stand a chance.

