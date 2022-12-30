United States Seals Czech Republic Wins | ATP tour

Frances Tiafoe secured victory for Team United States against Team Czech Republic at the United Cup Friday, when Tomas Machac had to retire with an ankle injury.

The American led 6-3, 2-4 after 89 minutes when Machac twisted his ankle trying to retrieve a forehand. The number 97 in the world was able to get up, but after consultation with the medic and his team, he was unable to continue.

After taking a 2-0 lead on Day 2, the United States needed just one more win to seal the tie. But in the opening game of the day, Petra Kvitova wrote a new chapter in her history of heroics for the Czech Republic to cut the deficit in half. The two-time Wimbledon champion saved seven set points in the opening set to defeat world No. 3 Jessica Pegula 7-6(6), 6-4 in Sydney.

Tiafoe then arrived at the Ken Rosewall Arena and produced an energetic first set against Machac to gain control. The world number 19 showed great agility covering all areas of the pitch, hammering forehands and displaying dexterous touch around the net to lead.

Tiafoe finished impressively last season, reaching the quarter-finals of the Rolex Paris Masters. In his first match of the new campaign, the US Open semifinalist picked up where he left off and earned an early break to take control of Machac in their first ATP Head2Head meeting. The American was sharp on return throughout the first set, winning 75 percent (9/12) of the points on Machac’s second delivery to put the Czech under sustained pressure and finish the set with an ace.

After claiming the opener, Tiafoe started the second set slowly, trailing 0-3. However, as the game looked set to go to a decider, Machac fell heavily at 3-6, 2-4, deuce and was unable to continue.

With the score tied at 3–1, Pegula quickly recovered from her singles disappointment and teamed up with Taylor Fritz to close the tie with a win. The Americans came through in the supertie break beating Marie Bouzkova and Jiri Lehecka 2-6, 6-3, 10-7 to finish with a 4-1 victory.

“I feel like there are a lot of different options and different combinations in our team and the mix can be important over time,” said Fritz. “We want to find out what our best team will be or at least get the rust off. The whole thing can be decided by the mixed doubles, so we want to know who we want to go with in a big game.”

Previously, Kvitova defeated Pegula at the Ken Rosewall Arena. The 80-minute opening set was an ultimate tug-of-war. Neither player saw a break point through the first eight games of the match, leading to a dramatic finish that saw a total of 13 set points come and go between the two. Pegula playfully saved six set points to keep the score at 5-5 and immediately broke Kvitova to get a chance to serve out the set.



This time it was Kvitova’s turn to come back from the brink. The former world No. 2 dismissed winner after winner 6-5, 40-0 down to save four set points and break Pegula for the first time, forcing a tiebreak.

Once again Kvitova fell behind and again she roared back. From trailing 5-1 in the tiebreak, Kvitova then saved three more set points before earning her eighth set point at 7-6 and finally converting to seal the set.

After her breakaway in the first set, Kvitova broke Pegula twice to build a quick 3-0 lead and managed to complete the closing stages of the set to kick off her 2023 season with a Top 5 win.

“We keep fighting,” Kvitova said. “I think USA is such a great team with great players on the team. We’re not really favorites here, but we fight every game, every point. That’s our team spirit.”

The victory avenged Kvitova’s loss to Pegula in the US Open’s Round of 16 last fall and extended her head-to-head lead to 3-1.

Team United States will play against Team Germany on Monday in the last game in Group C. Team Czech Republic will try to react when it takes on the country of Alexander Zverev on Saturday.