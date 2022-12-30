The USA beats Switzerland 5-1 in the World Junior Hockey Championship





MONCTON, New Brunswick (AP) Minnesota freshman Jimmy Snuggerud scored twice as the United States bounced back from defeat by beating Switzerland 5-1 in Thursday’s Junior Hockey World Cup.

Logan Cooley had a goal and an assist, captain Luke Hughes and Tyler Boucher also scored and Trey Augustine made 18 saves. After a 6-3 loss to Slovakia on Wednesday, the Americans improved to 2-1 in Group B.

I really liked the way we came back tonight, said Quinnipiac USA coach Rand Pecknold. We did a good job on the preview and generated a lot of time in the zone.” In the first game of the day at Avenir Centre, Finland defeated Latvia 3-0 to retain their lead in Group B with two wins and a loss in extra time. In Group A in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Sweden defeated the Czech Republic 3-2 in overtime to remain first, and Canada defeated Austria 11-0 in the night game. Cooley set up Minnesota teammate Snuggerud for the opening goal with a quick back pass. It’s pretty special, Snuggerud said of his University of Minnesota teammate’s pass. He has given me many in my career. But I’m lucky to have him on my line. It was a cool play. Captain Attilio Biasca scored for Switzerland. The United States will close the group match against Finland on Saturday. They’re a great team, were a great team, Cooley said. It’s going to be a nice fight. Jani Lampinen made 31 saves for Finland against Latvia. Jani Nyman had a goal and an assist, and Niko Huuhtanen and Konsta Kapanen also scored. I think we played great, said Lampinen. They couldn’t get to the middle and score there. We just set them aside and let them shoot from there. So that makes my game a little bit easier. And also great backchecking. At Halifax, Ludvig Jansson scored his second goal of the game after 1:35 of overtime to lift Sweden past the Czech Republic. Fabian Wagner also scored for Sweden and Carl Lindbom stopped 33 shots after opening with two shutout wins. Sweden will play against Canada in the group final on Saturday. We just wanted to keep it simple and work hard between the blue lines because they are dangerous when the ball is lost, said Swedish defender Adam Engstrom. We wanted to be at the forefront, keep our structure in the defensive zone and we knew we would be fine. David Jiricek and Jiri Tichacek scored for the Czechs and Tomas Suchanek stopped 21 shots. They started with victories over Canada and Austria. In Canada’s sweeping win, Connor Bedard had two goals and four assists. The 17-year-old forward tied Jordan Eberle for the Canadian record with his 14th goal in the event. I’m another player on the team, said Bedard, the star of Regina Pats who is expected to be the first pick in the NHL draft. We have so many guys who are special players. I’m just here as one of the guys. And of course try to contribute. Logan Stankoven added a goal and three assists, and Benjamin Gaudreau made 12 saves.

