Sports
Pirates travel to the state of Wichita for a New Year’s Eve matchup
The Pirates are looking for their first real road win of the 2022-23 season as well as their first victory over Wichita State as the Shockers are the only AAC foe against whom ECU has not had a win.
Jason Klein leads the Pirates in scoring and assists with 16.6 and 5.5 per game, respectively. Brandon Johnson leads the team in rebounding at 9.8 per game and Johnson is currently first in the American with seven double-doubles this season.
Last timeout
Brandon Johnson recorded his seventh double-double of the season with 11 points and 18 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough, as East Carolina dropped its American Athletic Conference opener to Temple 59-57 at Williams Arena in Minges Coliseum on Wednesday night. Jade Walker added 11 points and racked up a career-high six steals and Ezra the Brave recorded 10 runs for the Pirates. A season low of 27 percent shooting from the floor and 15 missed free throws was the Pirates’ downfall, snapping a three-game winning streak.
Exploring the Shockers
Wichita State is coming off a 52-45 loss heading to UCF and the Shockers are 3-2 in their last five games. Craig Porter Jr. leads the team in scoring with 12.8 points per game on 51 percent shooting from the floor. The Shockers have the third-highest scoring defense in the American and 19th nationally, with 59.7 points per game and their opponents shooting 36 percent from the floor for second best in the conference and eighth nationally level.
Series history
Wichita State leads the series with East Carolina 6-0 and the Shockers won the last meeting between the two teams 70-62 in Wichita last season.
At this date
ECU is 3-7 in games played on December 31 since the 1960-61 season. The last time the Pirates played on this date was a 59-39 loss to UCF in the team conference opening game at Minges Coliseum.
Next one
East Carolina returns home for a midweek clash with UCF on Wednesday, January 4 at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.
