Sports
Cricket brotherhood wishes Rishabh Pant a speedy recovery after his fiery car accident
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant was hospitalized after the car he was traveling in had an accident on National Highway 58 near Roorkee. Pant himself was driving the car and the crash occurred around 5:30am when he reportedly felt drowsy, lost control of the car and hit the divider.
It is clear that Pant suffered head injuries along with a ligament injury to the right ankle. However, he would now be out of danger. Following the horrific incident in Pants, cricketers from around the world took to social media to pray for a speedy recovery for the wicketkeeper-batters.
Pray for Rishabh Pant. Fortunately, he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well, champion, tweeted former Indian cricketer Plumber Laxman.
VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 30, 2022
Our prayers are with you @RishabhPant17tweeted West Indies star, Nicholas Pooran.
NickyP (@nicolas_47) December 30, 2022
Wishing dear @RishabhPant17 a super speedy recovery. Bahut hello jaald swasth ho jaao, wrote former India opener Virender Sehwag.
Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 30, 2022
I’m thinking of @RishabhPant17. I hope you are on the mend and back on your feet soon, tweeted former Australian captain and currently the coach of Delhi Capitals, Ricky Ponting.
Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) December 30, 2022
Thoughts and prayers with Rishabh Pant. Get well soon brother @RishabhPant17, wrote the captain of Bangladesh Liton Badger.
Litton Badger (@LittonOfficial) December 30, 2022
Hope you are well bhai praying for your speedy recovery get well soon champ @RishabhPant17, tweeted Afghanistan’s newly appointed T20I skipper Rashid Khan.
Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) December 30, 2022
This is how others reacted:
Wish you a speedy recovery brother @RishabhPant17 .. Our prayers are with you and your family. God bless
Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) December 30, 2022
Very disturbing to see images of Pant. I wish you a speedy recovery Champ @RishabhPant17
S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) December 30, 2022
I’m thinking of Rishabh Pant this morning and desperately hoping he is well and recovers quickly.
Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 30, 2022
I just heard about Rishabh Pant.. I really hope he is okay. Thoughts are with him.
Chloe Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) December 30, 2022
I wish Rishabh a very speedy and full recovery! Best @RishabhPant17
Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 30, 2022
I just heard the shocking news about Rishabh Pants’ car accident. Hope he is not seriously injured and that he recovers quickly. Terrible news to end the year.
Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) December 30, 2022
I hope you recover quickly @RishabhPant17 Get well soon.
Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) December 30, 2022
Thoughts and prayers with @RishabhPant17 hope it’s nothing serious and that he recovers well!! Stay positive champ!!
Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) December 30, 2022
Wishes @RishabhPant17 a speedy recovery!
Stay positive, champ. We are all with you!
Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) December 30, 2022
Pray for @RishabhPant17
Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 30, 2022
I wish you a speedy recovery bro @RishabhPant17 Get well soon.
Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) December 30, 2022
Did I hear the right news from @RishabhPant17
Praying for a speedy recovery #RishabhPant#Drive safe pic.twitter.com/X6MJLfANMj
Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) December 30, 2022
Really hope Rishabh Pant is ok. The car looks absolutely wrecked. Horrible to see even.
Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) December 30, 2022
I wish you a speedy recovery, Rishab. Our thoughts and are with you.@RishabhPant17
Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) December 30, 2022
Thoughts and prayers with @RishabhPant17
Get well brother.
Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 30, 2022
Get well soon, @RishabhPant17
KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) December 30, 2022
I hope Rishabh is okay!!!
Sam Billings (@sambillings) December 30, 2022
Come back stronger, Rishabh Pant.
Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) December 30, 2022
Get well soon #RishabhPant
Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) December 30, 2022
Praying for a speedy recovery of Rishabh Pants. Relieved to hear he is safe and stable. #RishabhPant
Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) December 30, 2022
Hope you recover soon rishabh..send warm hugs and love! @RishabhPant17
Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 30, 2022
Sources
2/ https://crickettimes.com/2022/12/cricket-fraternity-wishes-speedy-recovery-to-rishabh-pant-after-his-fiery-car-accident/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
