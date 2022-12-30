Cricket brotherhood wishes Rishabh Pant a speedy recovery after his fiery car accident

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant was hospitalized after the car he was traveling in had an accident on National Highway 58 near Roorkee. Pant himself was driving the car and the crash occurred around 5:30am when he reportedly felt drowsy, lost control of the car and hit the divider.

It is clear that Pant suffered head injuries along with a ligament injury to the right ankle. However, he would now be out of danger. Following the horrific incident in Pants, cricketers from around the world took to social media to pray for a speedy recovery for the wicketkeeper-batters.

Pray for Rishabh Pant. Fortunately, he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well, champion, tweeted former Indian cricketer Plumber Laxman.

Pray for Rishabh Pant. Fortunately, he is out of danger. Wishes @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ. VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 30, 2022

Our prayers are with you @RishabhPant17tweeted West Indies star, Nicholas Pooran.

Our prayers are with you @RishabhPant17 . NickyP (@nicolas_47) December 30, 2022

Wishing dear @RishabhPant17 a super speedy recovery. Bahut hello jaald swasth ho jaao, wrote former India opener Virender Sehwag.

You are welcome my dear @RishabhPant17 super fast recovery. Bahut hi Jaald swasth ho jaao. Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 30, 2022

I’m thinking of @RishabhPant17. I hope you are on the mend and back on your feet soon, tweeted former Australian captain and currently the coach of Delhi Capitals, Ricky Ponting.

Think about @RishabhPant17. Hope you are on the mend and back on your feet soon Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) December 30, 2022

Thoughts and prayers with Rishabh Pant. Get well soon brother @RishabhPant17, wrote the captain of Bangladesh Liton Badger.

Thoughts and prayers with Rishabh Pant. Get well brother @RishabhPant17 Litton Badger (@LittonOfficial) December 30, 2022

Hope you are well bhai praying for your speedy recovery get well soon champ @RishabhPant17, tweeted Afghanistan’s newly appointed T20I skipper Rashid Khan.

Hope you are well bhai pray for your speedy recovery get well soon champ @RishabhPant17 Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) December 30, 2022

This is how others reacted:

Wish you a speedy recovery brother @RishabhPant17 .. Our prayers are with you and your family. God bless Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) December 30, 2022

Very disturbing to see images of Pant. I wish you a speedy recovery Champ @RishabhPant17 S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) December 30, 2022

I’m thinking of Rishabh Pant this morning and desperately hoping he is well and recovers quickly. Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 30, 2022

I just heard about Rishabh Pant.. I really hope he is okay. Thoughts are with him. Chloe Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) December 30, 2022

I wish Rishabh a very speedy and full recovery! Best @RishabhPant17 Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 30, 2022

I just heard the shocking news about Rishabh Pants’ car accident. Hope he is not seriously injured and that he recovers quickly. Terrible news to end the year. Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) December 30, 2022

I hope you recover quickly @RishabhPant17 Get well soon. Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) December 30, 2022

Thoughts and prayers with @RishabhPant17 hope it’s nothing serious and that he recovers well!! Stay positive champ!! Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) December 30, 2022

Wishes @RishabhPant17 a speedy recovery! Stay positive, champ. We are all with you! Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) December 30, 2022

I wish you a speedy recovery bro @RishabhPant17 Get well soon. Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) December 30, 2022

Really hope Rishabh Pant is ok. The car looks absolutely wrecked. Horrible to see even. Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) December 30, 2022

I wish you a speedy recovery, Rishab. Our thoughts and are with you.@RishabhPant17 Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) December 30, 2022

Thoughts and prayers with @RishabhPant17

Get well brother. Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 30, 2022

I hope Rishabh is okay!!! Sam Billings (@sambillings) December 30, 2022

Come back stronger, Rishabh Pant. Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) December 30, 2022

Get well soon #RishabhPant Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) December 30, 2022

Praying for a speedy recovery of Rishabh Pants. Relieved to hear he is safe and stable. #RishabhPant Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) December 30, 2022

