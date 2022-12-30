Former Western Michigan, MSU football player pleads not guilty to assault





KALAMAZOO, MI Former Western Michigan University running back LaDarius Jefferson, who also previously played for Michigan State, was charged Thursday morning with two counts of assault and battery. Jefferson pleaded not guilty to the charges on December 29 before Kalamazoo County District Judge Richard Santoni. The allegations stem from an October 15 incident near the Westerns campus on Lafayette Avenue near the Arcadia Groves Apartments. Related: Former Western Michigan football RB LaDarius Jefferson charged with assault That Saturday, around 7:30 p.m., Jefferson is accused of punching one person multiple times and attempting to kick and stomp the man, according to a statement of probable cause. He also allegedly pushed a woman when she tried to intervene. Jefferson, a Muskegon High School graduate, had played in the Western game against Ohio that day at home. The kick-off was at 3.30 pm He missed the Broncos’ last five games for what then-head coach Tim Lester called an indefinite suspension for a violation of team rules. A man and two women told Kalamazoo public safety officers they were carrying a table and coolers along the road because there was no sidewalk when a car drove up behind them, the affidavit said. They said there was enough space for the car around them. Jefferson and DeErika Bryant got out of the car and approached them, according to an affidavit. Jefferson then reportedly began throwing closed fists at the man. As the man tried to run away, Jefferson allegedly chased after him and tackled him to the ground before stepping and stamping on him, the affidavit said. A woman was allegedly pushed forcefully twice by Jefferson when she tried to intervene. Western Michigan senior running back La’Darius Jefferson prepares to don his helmet for the first day of practice at Waldo Stadium on the campus of Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Thursday, August 4, 2022. (Joel Bissell | MLive- file photo)Joel Bissell | MLive.com The man and another woman both suffered concussions, and the man had cuts and scrapes to his face, the affidavit said. Bryant was indicted on December 22 on a charge of assault and battery for her alleged role. She pleaded not guilty. The affidavit said surveillance camera footage, cell phone footage and a witness all corroborated the events. A witness also said that the attacks were not provoked by the victims. Jefferson spent two seasons at Michigan State University after graduating from Muskegon High School in 2018. In early 2020, he switched to Western. He has posted $500 bail and will appear in court on January 24. More from MLive: Kalamazoo Schools Chief of Operations Accused of Gross Negligence, Poor Judgment in Investigative Report Dumbledore Man Arrested After Threatening Woman With Gun, Police Say 24-hour dinners are becoming rarer, but a few persist in Michigan

