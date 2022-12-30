Panthers hold on for OVC opening win

Course Score | Photo Gallery (by Sandy King)

CHARLESTON, Illinois. It came down to the last shot of the game with a last-second Lindenwood try that rolled off the rim to give Eastern Illinois its third win in a row with a 55-54 victory in the Ohio Valley Conference opener for both teams.

EIU improved to 5-9 overall, 1-0 in the OVC as the Panthers took three straight wins for the first time since closing the 2019-20 season with five straight wins. Lindenwood played his first ever OVC conference game, falling to 5-9 overall, 0-1 in the OVC.

EIU led by six points 55-49 with 2:57 left in the game with a pair Dan Luers free throws. Lindenwood narrowed the lead to one on a bucket by Jacob Tracey and 3-pointer by Kevin Caldwell Jr., the 3-pointer came with 1:12 left in the game as the final points for both teams.

Caldwell had one last 3-point attempt with five seconds left that missed and an offensive rebound kick rolled off the rim as time expired and Luers pulled the rebound down.

EIU led by a whopping 11 points late in the first half as a 3-pointer Caleb Donaldson gave the Panthers a 26-15 lead with 4:59 left in the half. EIU had a 32-28 lead at halftime.

In a matchup of the top two defensive teams in the OVC, both teams finished the game with a shot under 40 percent from the field.

Kinyon Hodges led EIU with 15 points, the only EIU player in double digits. Paul Bizimana provided an offensive spark in the second half, finishing with nine.

Cam Burrell had a double-double to lead the Lions with 17 points, 11 rebounds.