Sooners steal a transfer from Lincoln Riley and USC





Oklahoma State DE transfer Follow Ford considered Lincoln Riley and USC before Oklahoma football poured in and convinced him to end his collegiate career on the other side of Bedlam with the Sooners. An excellent edge rusher, Ford spent the last few seasons attacking Big 12 quarterbacks as an Oklahoma State Cowboy, but he will do so in 2023 as part of what is expected to be a revamped and much more stingy OU defense. The 6-foot, 3-inch, 240-pound native Oklahoman (from Edmond) has had injuries throughout his career, but when he was healthy he was a dominant defensive player for OSU. Ford has re-shirted the 2021 season due to a torn ACL that forced him to miss the entire season. He will be eligible for another two years if he chooses to use it. For his career, which spanned three full seasons at Oklahoma State, Ford has recorded 59 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss. His best season was his freshman year in 2019 when he posted 29 tackles along with six pass breakups, an interception and a force fumble. In nine games this season, he was credited with eight tackles, a sack and three tackles for loss. He also refuted six passes at the line of scrimmage this season and blocked a punt. OU showed no interest in Ford from high school, but the Sooners sure are happy to have him now, and especially that they took him away from their upstate rival. After Ford announced on December 5 that he would be entering the transfer portal, Riley and USC were among the programs that expressed interest. Turning an Oklahoma State player and beating Riley for his services makes it a double win for the Sooners. But the best news is that they’re getting a really good player. Ford becomes the fifth player to commit to Oklahoma through the transfer portal this month. He joins TE Austin Stogner (from South Carolina), DT Jacob Lacey (from Notre Dame), LB Dasan McCullough (from Indiana) and S Reggie Pearson (from Texas Tech), all of whom will provide immediate assistance on defense.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://stormininnorman.com/2022/12/29/oklahoma-football-sooners-steal-a-transfer-from-lincoln-riley-and-usc/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos