The state of Montana hosts Eastern Washington on New Year’s Eve





BOZEMAN, Mont. The Montana State men’s basketball team returns to action Saturday at 2 p.m. with a home game against the Eastern Washington Eagles. Saturday’s game will be streamed on ESPN+ and will be broadcast toll-free on the Bobcat Sports Radio Network. During the game, Montana State hosts a New Year’s Eve party with food, games, and numerous activities. Tickets for the game can be found at msubobcats.info/tickets. Going into Saturday’s game, the Bobcats (8-6, 1-0 Big Sky) have a 14-game home win streak, the second longest in program history. Should MSU beat the Eagles (7-7, 1-0 Big Sky), it will not only tie the all-time record of 15 consecutive home wins at Worthington Arena, but also make MSU undefeated at home for the 2022 calendar year. MSU’s last home loss was against Weber State on December 30, 2021. In addition, the win would be Montana State’s head coach Danny Sprinkle ‘s 65th, which would tie him with Brian Fish for tenth all-time at Montana State. On Thursday, Montana State earned its first conference victory with a 72-58 victory over Idaho. At the victory, Anniversary Bello (19 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists) and Tyler Patterson (season high 17 points on 6-for-11 shooting) led the way as the Bobcats neutralized Idaho’s leading offense and limited leading scorer Isaac Jones to six points. So far, Montana State leads the Big Sky in field goal defense (41.6%). MSU also ranks second in many statistical categories, including scoring defense (68.3 points allowed per game), field goal percentage (47.8%), rebounds per game (36.1), blocks per game (3, 0) and steals per game (6.6). Going into Saturday’s game, RaeQuan battle has finished in double digits in the past seven games. Battle is the sixth best scorer in the Big Sky, averaging 16.9 points per game. Reigning Big Sky MVP Anniversary Bello is MSU’s only other double-digit scorer, averaging 13.1 points and a team-best 6.1 rebounds per game. This season, 12 of the 14 Bobcats on the roster have scored double-digit nights and four different players have led the team in scoring. Meanwhile, the Eagles opened Big Sky’s game with an 87-80 victory over Montana. Senior guard Angelo Allegri was one of six Eagles in double digits; he led the team with 19 points, five rebounds and six assists. The Eagles are led by Preseason All-Big Sky Conference selection Steele Venters, who averages 14.3 points per game and makes 44.4% of his field goal attempts. Angelo Allegri scores 11.4 points and a team-best 3.4 rebounds per game, while Casey Jones has made his way into the starting lineup to lead the Eagles with 6.8 rebounds per game. The Eagles and the Bobcats have not lost love between the two programs. The two teams took on the Big Sky Conference Championship game in 2021, where the Eagles led wire-to-wire and clinched the Big Sky Tournament title in a 65-55 victory. Although then-head coach Shantay Legans left for Portland less than a month later, EWU and MSU’s final two encounters were determined by a combined six points. EWU holds a slim 48-47 lead in the all-time series between the two teams. Following this game, Montana State will make its first conference road trip to Northern Colorado and Northern Arizona next Thursday and Saturday. All Big Sky Conference games are streamed on ESPN+. Season tickets and individual tickets for all remaining home games can be found at msubobcats.info/tickets.

