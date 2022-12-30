NDSU wrestling set for Confederate scuffle

FARGO, ND – The No. 16 North Dakota State wrestling program rings in the new year with 16 Bison wrestlers who will compete at the 2023 Southern Scuffle. The Bison will make their third trip to the Southern Scuffle on Sunday and Monday, taking the two-day event takes place at the McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The Southern Scuffle will have live streaming on both days, with the tournament streaming on FloWrestling. The scuffle will also have live results via FloArena. Coverage links will be available on GoBison.com.

Franek set to defend scuffle title

Senior 157 pounder Jared Frank enters the Southern Scuffle for the third time in his career and looks set to defend the 2022 title. Franek won all five games at the 2022 scuffle, including three ranked victories with wins over #31 Dazjon Casto (Citadel) in the quarterfinals, #23 Jarrett Jacques (Missouri) in the semifinals and #21 Chase Saldate (Michigan State) in the latter.

Bison looking to improve on second place scuffle

North Dakota State opened the 2022 calendar year by finishing second in the Southern Scuffle last season. NDSU placed fifth in its only other appearance in 2020. The Bison had six placers in 2022, led by Jared Frank title at 157. Along with Franek, NDSU returns two other placers; Gifts Sax 149, 4th and DJ Parker , 184, 8th. The Bison is slated to add number 11 Dylan Droegemüller and no. 12 Michael Caliendo to the line-up, both of which did not participate last year.

100 for Kis

With the Bison pulling off a convincing 30-6 win over Buffalo in mid-December, the North Dakota State head coach stated Roger Kiss earned his 100th career double victory. Kish has since improved to 101-69 in his 12th season as leader of the herd.

Frank Notches as win #25

Of Jared Frank victory over #13 Jarrett Jacques in the game with Missouri, Franek had a career-high 25 ranked victories. Aside from reaching the milestone, it also pulls the senior to one of Steven Monk’s NDSU Division I record 26 career wins. Franek has three victories this season, including his highest win ever, defeating #4 Brayton Lee in a game against Minnesota in December.

Freshman Caliendo making early statement

Red shirt freshman Michael Caliendo (165) burst onto the scene last year with a pair of ranked wins to claim the Daktronics Open as a loose wrestler. He started the season ranked and has gone 8-1 with wins in duals against Nebraska, Binghamton, Minnesota, Buffalo and Little Rock, as well as a Bison Open title after a 3-0 weekend that saw a win over Andrew Sparks (Minnesota) in the title match. Caliendo is 2-1 against ranked opposition, with his only loss of the season coming in a 15-8 battle, in which he secured the first two take-downs, against defending champion and No. 1 Keegan O`Toole (Missouri).

Pentz is approaching pin #20

Junior 197 pounder Owen Pentz recorded his 19th pin in the double victory over Little Rock in mid-December. Pentz has two pins this season and is one shy of 20 for his career. Pentz would become only the 10th Bison in the Division I era to record 20 career pins.

March almost matches own NDSU pin record

Kelly’s march grabbed the fastest pin of the season for the Bison in a duel against Buffalo, with a quick takedown and pin from Kaleb Burgess in just 13 seconds. The pin came one second behind March’s fastest career pin and the NDSU Division I record pin of 12 seconds, which he set in a duel against Edinboro’s Clayton Bashor last season.

Highest position in program history

After receiving votes in the preseason poll, the Bison jumped to the top 25 at No. 19 after a week of upset from then-No. 8Nebraska. The Bison moved to No. 18 for the dual against Binghamton and reached a new program high after the win, climbing to No. 15 in the NWCA Coaches Poll, where they held for five weeks before moving to No. 16 this week. Prior to this season, the Bison had never ranked higher than 19 in the Division I poll.

Franek claims first Big 12 wrestler of the week honors

Jared Frank was the first Bison to claim Big 12 Wrestler of the Week honors this season when he won the award on December 12, 2022 and the first since Owen Pentz won the award last season on January 18, 2022. Franek allowed no points except breakaways in two games, including a pair of ranked wins and an upset of No. 4 Brayton Lee (Minnesota). Franek is the sixth Bison overall to win Big 12 Wrestler of the Week.

The bison at home

NDSU holds a record of 283-121-8 (.697) at home over the course of the program’s 65-year history. As of January 2019, the Bison are 17-6 (.739) with five of six losses against ranked opposition.

NCAA D1 Qualifiers

The Bison have 58 NCAA Div. I qualify in 14 years of postseason eligibility since moving to Div. Me in the 2004-2005 season, 15 of them in the last three seasons. Rich in wrestling history, the Bison sent 26 wrestlers to NCAA Div. I Championships from 1971 to 1991, bringing the total in program history to 84. The Bison have 10 placing finishers at the Div. I Championships, including a best finish of 3rd by Steven Monk on 165 in 2014. In 2015, Kurtis Julson and Hayden Zillmer both placed in the top 8.

Head coach Roger Kiss

Roger Kiss is in his 12th season at the helm of NDSU wrestling, taking over the program in 2011-12 after spending two years as an assistant coach under the legendary Bucky Maughan.

Under his tenure, the Bison have had seven All-Americans. Steven Monk (134) and Trent Sprenkle (109) are two of the top three win leaders in legendary Bison wrestling history. Since moving to the Big 12, Kish has also managed Glass Sykora (133 in 2020) and Luke Weber (165 in 2021) to Big 12 individual championships.

Kish was a two-time All-American and two-time NCAA runner-up for Minnesota weighing in at 184 pounds with a career record of 117-27 for the Gophers. He then spent two seasons on the Minnesota staff as a graduate assistant.

Next one

The Bison will return to doubles in two weeks, when the state of North Dakota takes a trip west to the Golden State of California on January 12-14 for a pair of doubles. The Bison will take on Stanford, who featured in the latest coaches poll, in the first-ever trip for NDSU to Palo Alto and Stanford, before traveling south to Riverside to take on new Big 12 foe California Baptist to to conclude the journey.