Joe Milton, Tennessee football encounter opportunity against Clemson in Orange Bowl

DANIA BEACH, Fla. We’re gathered around Joe Milton and we’re laughing, listening to him talk about chasing rabbits as a kid in Pahokee, Fla. a penalty for a C in high school because he valued that much more than video games or anything else.

We actually have a garage full of footballs, Milton said of his burgeoning passion for collecting.

As we (a handful of reporters) talk to him, I was reminded that he was a leader of the 2022 Tennessee football team while serving as backup quarterback. And I’m running into this idea: We might also be talking to the backup quarterback on the 2023 Tennessee football team. Or maybe we’re talking to a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Seriously. Laugh if you will, plan for five-star freshman Nico Iamaleava as the Vols starting quarterback next year if you prefer, but this idea isn’t rooted in fantasy. It’s also not an official projection, nor does it come from a design expert (I did ask one of the best, The athletic(‘s Dane Brugler, on Milton and the 2024 draft, and Brugler said he would like to see Milton next season and that he is undoubtedly talented.)

This comes from nearly two years of testimony from Knoxville, some on record and some not, about how special the people who surround him daily believe six-foot-tall, 245-pound, soon-to-be-23-year-old Joe Milton III can be. And it’s not just because he can throw a soccer ball so far, the UT creative team made a video last week ahead of his start in Friday’s Orange Bowl against Clemson showing him launching oranges over 100 yards so far , he tells people who ask (and they often do) that he can throw a soccer ball 80 yards, which is a lie.

There are more than 80, Milton said. Honestly, I don’t really know the exact answer.

The legend of Joe Milton is about that big arm and huge frame. UT senior defensive lineman LaTrell Bumphus said this week that when Milton first arrived on campus in early 2021, he said, Damn, we have a new D lineman and the athletic achievements they’ve been helping him perform. But that stuff doesn’t win Milton the runway, succeeding best friend Hendon Hoover, over Iamaleava and Tayven Jackson. That stuff keeps him from being drafted in any round, let alone high.



Joe Milton ranks 14th this season with six completions of 50 yards or more on just 54 attempts. (Christopher Hanewinckel/USA Today)

There is much more to it, accessible to those who listen to what people are saying and can see Milton for more than the hyper-launched Joeverthrows who converged in his first shot at the UT job in 2021 before Hooker overtook him. Improved footwork, improved mechanics and improved processing all accompanied Milton’s eight appearances this season, placing him 14th nationally with six completions of 50 yards or more, even though he only threw 54 passes.

A few of them were as beautifully elevated as deep passes can be. But Milton crossed a few in his lone start, a 56-0 win at Vanderbilt after a torn ACL ended Hooker’s UT career. So, hey, signal the Nico-rettes. The unknown is so undefeated, and Iamaleava is so highly regarded, and Milton has performed so well in his career at Michigan and Tennessee that we have Nico! chants at Neyland Stadium may only need a few airmails to erupt.

That’s not what Hooker expects. Rewind to what he said as he entered the 2022 season about his roommate before Milton’s hard work on the field paid off and his hopes for Milton’s breakthrough in 2023.

For example, Joe could really be the best college football player in the country, Hooker said.

Rewind to last spring, when offensive coordinator Alex Golesh, now South Florida head coach, said, Joe is incredibly smart, incredibly talented. Extremely talented. Like, the most talented quarterback I’ve ever seen.

Rewind to the 2021 preseason camp, when Milton beat Hooker for the starting job. Ask anyone who has seen them compete on a daily basis. It wasn’t particularly competitive.

This is about much more than just powerhouses that could take Milton on a barnstorming tour. Milton has the resources to be a great quarterback. Fast forward to Wednesday at Le Meridien Dania Beach hotel moments after Milton spoke. Joey Halzle, the UT quarterbacks coach who will take over Golesh’s role in this game and seems the obvious choice to take over that role permanently, got a lot of questions about Milton and the upcoming months of evaluation.

Yes, UT coaches see this as a race for the runway between Milton, Iamaleava and Jackson. Yes, Milton has an advantage after two seasons on offense. Yes, he’s made huge profits since transferring from Michigan.

And what was great about Joe, and it was the same with Hendon, they were both older guys when they got here, Halzle said. But they both still wanted to learn. Often with the transfer portal now, it’s almost like mercenaries. Like, Hey, I’m good, I don’t really want to be coached, I’m here to hook up and play, let’s go play. It’s like a transactional relationship. These boys both wanted to learn, wanted to develop. That’s why they grew, grew, and grew here in the latter part of their college careers.

And yes, that should lead to UT coaches talking a lot to NFL folks about Milton, as they’ve been doing about Hooker this season. If Milton wins the job. If he keeps the job. If, starting Friday in a crucial opportunity against Clemson in the Orange Bowl, he shows that he can translate practice field dominance into matchday excellence. Halzle laughed Wednesday when asked about Milton as an NFL prospect. As in, is that really a question?

He literally has every physical attribute the league covets, Halzle said. He’s big, he’s strong, he’s fast, he’s smart. And he probably has the strongest, if not (one of) the top two or three strongest arms in the NFL right now.

And by strong arm, Halzle means a combination of elements that propel the ball like few in the world can.

He’s got strong legs and he’s very agile, Halzle said. For example, the man can do a backflip and he weighs 245 pounds. So the twitches from his hips, he uses his back hip extremely well and he uses his shoulders extremely well. And he has 10-inch hands. You put all that together, and it just breaks with the power, because (its movement) doesn’t last long and loses its power. Like, it all gets out of hand very quickly. That’s why it spins so tight.

That’s a weapon UT coaches will use, especially Friday and beyond if he wins the runway. While UT head coach Josh Heupel’s offense looks the same with Milton and Hooker at quarterback, there are things that can be done with Milton that can’t be done with others, how about a Hail Mary of your own 20? And a lot of work has gone into deliberately getting air under Milton’s longer passes to turn past misses into hits.

He has the ability to throw with that arm power Bee someone 50 yards away, Halzle said. What a lot of people don’t do, they have to put air under it to get it there. Not him. So it’s like, hey man, instead of having to be perfect on that deep cast, give it air, let your receiver follow the thing and run under it. That’s why you’ve seen this year, he’s hit some, he’s giving it a lot of air and great accuracy.

This has been broken down from every angle by Milton and his coaches. Milton, a football connoisseur since that first Nerf, is so picky about footballs that he tests them all before games and usually finds only about three that he actually wants to use that day.

The texture of my thumb, I don’t know, it’s pretty weird, the grip of the soccer ball actually just sinks into my thumb, Milton said of determining the right soccer ball. If it feels right, I’m going to throw it away.

Halzle describes the preferred mechanics when Milton throws it as such: changing your shoulder level and not changing your arm speed while still driving off your back hip because you don’t want to start leading the ball.

Donovan Dooley, a Michigan quarterback coach who founded Quarterback University in 2010, began working with Milton while playing for Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines. Their off-season work and discussions cover all aspects of playing the position, but on the details of the deep ball, Dooley said this week: shoulder tilt, ball flight, throwing to spot and not to the man. Not exaggerate. A condensed throwing motion. There’s a lot involved, but we don’t want to turn Joe into a robot. It’s more about feeling than anything, honestly.

And it’s about knowing your staff. That’s what bothers Milton the most about the criticism he received at the start of the 2021 season before his ankle injury gave Hooker the chance to take the job from him with the best quarterback play Vols football has seen since Peyton Manning .

I mean, at the beginning of last season, I really didn’t know anyone, Milton said. I just got out and played. So, I mean, when people talk about that, they’re really just talking. They don’t understand the things you have to go through to understand receivers.

They understand, like Milton, that the performance on match day ultimately tells the story.

I’m excited to see Joe going into contention, man, excited for this opportunity for him, Heupel said Thursday, reiterating that the league will be a daily affair at quarterback and all positions in the offseason, and called Milton’s perseverance so far a great story.

It’s a show me business, right? said Dooley. Josh gets it. It’s time to let it go and get the results.

Milton is still trying to get the results in Tennessee, where he lost his job to Hooker and was a supposed transfer portal frequent flyer who would find a third home in 2022, but he didn’t leave. For those who think Milton is more likely to end up at the bottom of the Tennessee quarterback depth chart than at the top of the draft, that’s another thing to consider.

It’s part of why he’s so respected in the UT locker room. That’s why The Legend of Joe Milton isn’t just about launching things into the air. That’s why UT defense Byron Young said when asked to evaluate Milton over the past two years: growth. Maturity. Now it’s his turn again. I honestly think he’s taking advantage of it. Watching him every day, the type of leader he is, he cares about the team, you know? I really like the fact that it’s bigger than football with him. He’s like Hendon, the attitude is the same.

It’s The Joe Show now, said UT defensive end Tyler Baron, though as he chatted with Milton and had fun and got into childhood memories and slung oranges and his future as a quarterback, he doesn’t predict such things.

You just have to be where you are, Milton said of the upcoming competition. Those guys, I’m going to help them to the end. I wish the best for them all. Our quarterback room has been great for the past two years and we look forward to adding Nico to that now. I look forward to moving on and making each other better.

He is asked how he can view it this way.

That’s just my heart, man, says Milton. My heart longs to help others, so that’s exactly what I love to do. If not, I feel bad about myself. That’s just the hard part of life. You want to help others, are you willing to do it, or willing to just let them be? I, myself, am willing to help others.

(Top photo: Donald Page/Getty Images)