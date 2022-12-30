Women’s basketball returns to competition, faces Elon in first-ever CAA game





THE GAME North Carolina A&T (6-5, 0-0 CAA) vs. Elon (4-7, 0-0 CAA) PLACE East Greensboro, NC DATE December 30 TIP OFF 6 p.m CURRENT FloHoops CURRENT:Friday’s game will be streamed live on FloHoops from 6 p.m. Donal Ware will handle the play-by-play and Walter Johnson will analyze the action. NORTH CAROLINA A&T AGGIES STORYLINES It will be a historic night for North Carolina women’s basketball A&T, albeit against a well-known opponent and someone from the Piedmont neighborhood.

The Aggies will play their first-ever Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) conference game on Friday. The Elon Phoenix will make the 25-minute drive to East Greensboro to take on A&T for the 16th time in history, but the first as conference foes.

Head coach Taylor Robinson is in his 11th season and is the program’s all-time winningest coach. He set the record against South Carolina State after a 68–49 victory in Orangeburg, SC, for his 192nd win.

Robinson aims to become the third A&T men’s or women’s basketball coach to reach 200 wins, joining men’s basketball coaches Cal Irvin and Don Corbett.

In addition, he has a record of 101-27 at Corbett Sports Center. The Aggies 89–38 win against Mid-Atlantic Christian on November 15 gave Robinson his 100th win at Corbett Sports Center, the first woman coach to reach the milestone.

Robinson enters the game with a 3-3 record against Elon.

Graduation Center Jasmine Harris leads the Aggies in scoring (15.1 per), rebounding (8.8 per), blocked shots (1.8 per), double-doubles (3) and shooting (.538). In addition, she leads the CAA in shooting and ranks fourth in blocked shots per game.

In the last five games Jordan Dorsey averages 15.2 points with three games of 19-plus points.

averages 15.2 points with three games of 19-plus points. Four Aggies have recorded their first collegiate start this season. Red shirt freshman Chaniya Clark and freshmen Taliya Council started against Johnson & Wales (Dec 10).

and freshmen started against Johnson & Wales (Dec 10). Meanwhile sophomore Layla Cox started against Cincinnati (December 1), and Kevin Curtis received her first start at North Carolina Central University (NCCU) (December 21).

started against Cincinnati (December 1), and received her first start at North Carolina Central University (NCCU) (December 21). The Aggies have a 590-576 record and need 10 wins for 600 in program history. How much do they need? EXPLORING THE ELON PHOENIX Elon is on a five game losing streak after a four game winning streak where they defeated High Point University, UNC Greensboro, Old Dominion and NCCU.

The Phoenix is ​​coming off a 64-46 loss in Central Florida on December 21. Elon shot 25.4 percent from the field and Lenaejha Evans was the only player to score double figures with 10.

CAA voters chose the Phoenix to finish fourth in the league in the preseason poll, and they selected Evonna McGill as the second-team preseason performer. But McGill only scored 12 points in her last four games.

Raven Preston leads the team in points (13.4) and rebounds per game (7.2). She also leads the team in steals (15) and ranks second with 14 assists. Evans is the only other Phoenix with a double-digit average (11.8)

Charlotte Smith enters her 12th season as leader of the Phoenix. She has a 190-149 record with Elon and passes Brenda Paul (172-225) to become the winningest coach in the program’s history.

She led the Phoenix to four straight postseason appearances from 2015-18, with WNIT appearances (2015-16) and two NCAA Tournament appearances (2017-18). THE SERIES Elon has a slim 8-7 lead over the Aggies, but A&T has won six of its last nine games.

A&T leads the series 6-3 at Corbett and has won four of the previous five games at Corbett.

Last season, Elon came away with a 76-66 victory at Elon.

