Men’s Basketball concludes Homestand vs. Cal Poly





HONOLULUThe University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team (10-3) looks set to finish a six-game homestand cleanly and improve to 2-0 in the Big West when it hosts Cal Poly on New Year’s Eve. The tip is at 5 p.m. at the SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

If you’re attending Saturday’s game, be sure to visit theGame day information pagewith important information about digital ticketing, parking, clear baggage policies and more. PROMOTIONSPromotions&Giveaways:Fantastic Samsis the sponsor on Saturday and will award great prizes during the competition. Visit the sports marketing table (at Gate A) to register to participate in the halftime promotion for a chance to win. HEAD COACH ERAN GANOT Overall record: 127-82 (9th season)

In Hawaii: 124-80 (8th season) ALL TIME RECORD vs. CAL POLYOverall: UH leads, 13-9

In Honolulu: UH leads 9-3

In San Luis Obispo: CP, leads 6-4

Stripe: UH, 4 “BOW BITS The Rainbow Warriors opened Big West play with a 74-66 victory over UC Davis behind career-highs of Jovon McClanahans (22 points) and Justin Jackson (12) and a season-high 12 blocks and nine steals defensive effort.

(22 points) and (12) and a season-high 12 blocks and nine steals defensive effort. The 12 blocks were one short of the school record of 13 sets against Nevada in 2006.

McClanahan’s 23 points is a single-game high for a Rainbow Warrior this year.

Bernardo deSilva recorded his team-best third double-double this year and sixth of his career with 12 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.

recorded his team-best third double-double this year and sixth of his career with 12 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks. Da Silva’s five blocks were the most by a Rainbow Warrior since Stefan Jankovic had that many against Long Beach State on February 26, 2015.

McClanahan has eclipsed his career high by scoring three goals in his last four games. He averages 15.3 ppg during the stretch, double his previous scoring average.

Cal Poly won his Big West home opener against CSUN, 67-57. Going 7-6 overall, Cal Poly has already matched its win total from last year (7-21).

UH has had four consecutive wins against Cal Poly, including the last eight meetings in Honolulu. The last home loss to the Mustangs was in 2015, going 61-57 in overtime.

Only two of UH’s 13 opponents this year have cracked 70 points. The ‘Bows rank 25th nationally in scoring defense (60.2)

UH this year is 8-0 on scoring 70 or more points and 9-1 on scoring 60 or more.

UH is 6-0 this year when a Rainbow Warrior scores 20 or more points

After the game against UC Davis, UH will head out for games at UC San Diego (January 5) and Cal State Fullerton (January 7).

#HawaiiMBB

