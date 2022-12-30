Sports
Canada Sweden World Juniors New Year’s Eve
Canada wraps up round robin play at the World Junior Hockey Championship on Saturday night with a New Year’s Eve game against Sweden.
You can watch the action LIVE from Scotiabank Arena in Halifax on Saturday at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT on TSN 1/4/5 and stream on TSN.ca or the TSN app.
Team Canada has had an up-and-down tournament in Halifax so far.
They dropped their opener against the Czech Republic, 5-2, on Boxing Day before blowing out Germany and Austria in their next two games, beating the two countries by a combined score of 22-2.
Another positive for Canada is forward Connor Bedard, who has proven why he should be selected first overall in the upcoming NHL Draft this summer.
You can watch every match from the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN app.
New Year’s Eve at the World Juniors
11:00 AM ET/8:00 PM PT – Switzerland vs. Slovakia (TSN 1/4/5, TSN.ca, TSN App)
1:30 PM ET/10:30 AM PT – Czech Republic vs. Germany (TSN 1/4/5, TSN.ca, TSN App)
4pm ET/1pm PT – United States vs. Finland (TSN 1/4, TSN.ca, TSN app)
6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT – Canada vs. Sweden (TSN 1/4/5, TSN.ca, TSN App)
The 17-year-old North Vancouver, BC native scored two goals in Thursday’s victory over the Austrians to tie Jordan Eberle’s all-time Canadian World Junior tally of 14 goals and is now just four points behind Eric Lindros’ all- time points record of 27. He also scored a hat-trick and four assists on Wednesday in a smash win over Germany, matching the Canadian single-game point record also held by Dave Andreychuk (1983), Brenden Morrow (1999), Mike Cammalleri (2002) and Gabriel Bourque (2010).
“His ability to score goals is (one of) the best I’ve ever seen,” said teammate Shane Wright. “He’s always creative with the way he shoots the puck and where he can release it. Really impressive.”
Center Regina Pats leads the tournament in scoring with six goals and eight assists, seven more points than second best forward in teammate Logan Stankoven.
“I’m a different player on the team,” said Bedard. “We have so many guys who are special players. I’m just here as one of the guys.”
Canada will probably need more than just Bedard to beat the Swedes on Saturday night. Sweden have won all three of their World Juniors matches, including a narrow 1-0 victory over Germany and a 3-2 overtime victory over the Czech Republic.
Sweden retain first place in Group A with eight points, followed by the Czech Republic with seven and Canada with six. Germany and Austria are both pointless heading into Friday’s action. Finland leads Group B with seven points, followed by the United States (six), Switzerland (four), Slovakia (three) and Latvia (one). The top four teams in each group will advance to the quarterfinals.
Defenseman Ludvig Jansson, a 2022 fourth-round pick from the Florida Panthers, leads Sweden by five points, while goalkeeper Carl Lindbolm has allowed just two goals against on 76 shots.
The Canadians have deployed both goalkeepers in Halifax. Ben Gaudreau started against the Czech Republic on Boxing Day before being pulled in favor of Thomas Milic. Milic got the start against Germany, as Gaudreau was back in action on Thursday and shutout Austria.
Striker Adam Fantilli says the recent offensive outbursts can only give Canada confidence on their way to a match with Sweden.
“We played the right way, all three zones, so I think everyone will have that kind of confidence against Sweden,” he told TSN.
Canada are the defending champions in the World Juniors, beating Finland this summer in extra time for the gold medal after the 2022 tournament was canceled last Christmas due to COVID-19. Sweden has won a total of 20 medals in World Juniors, including two golds, most recently won in 2012.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tsn.ca/world-juniors/canada-sweden-world-juniors-new-year-s-eve-1.1899518
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Canada Sweden World Juniors New Year’s Eve
- Men’s Basketball concludes Homestand vs. Cal Poly
- Women’s basketball returns to competition, faces Elon in first-ever CAA game
- Andrew Tate and his brother were arrested in Romania
- Myanmar court finds Aung San Suu Kyi guilty again of corruptionExBulletin
- Putin and Xi vow closer ties as Russia bombs Ukraine again
- ‘Thank you God’: Team India teammates worry about Rishabh Pant’s health after his scary car accident
- Trump lawyer says Lindsey Graham sought evidence to support Trump’s election lie
- Dame Vivienne Westwood: the fashion icon has died at the age of 81
- Joe Milton, Tennessee football encounter opportunity against Clemson in Orange Bowl
- Putin, Xi highlight Russia-China cooperation amid war
- Rishabh Pant: Indian cricketer injured in car accident