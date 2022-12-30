Canada Sweden World Juniors New Year’s Eve

Canada wraps up round robin play at the World Junior Hockey Championship on Saturday night with a New Year’s Eve game against Sweden.

You can watch the action LIVE from Scotiabank Arena in Halifax on Saturday at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT on TSN 1/4/5 and stream on TSN.ca or the TSN app.

Team Canada has had an up-and-down tournament in Halifax so far.

They dropped their opener against the Czech Republic, 5-2, on Boxing Day before blowing out Germany and Austria in their next two games, beating the two countries by a combined score of 22-2.

Another positive for Canada is forward Connor Bedard, who has proven why he should be selected first overall in the upcoming NHL Draft this summer.

You can watch every match from the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN app.

New Year’s Eve at the World Juniors

11:00 AM ET/8:00 PM PT – Switzerland vs. Slovakia (TSN 1/4/5, TSN.ca, TSN App)

1:30 PM ET/10:30 AM PT – Czech Republic vs. Germany (TSN 1/4/5, TSN.ca, TSN App)

4pm ET/1pm PT – United States vs. Finland (TSN 1/4, TSN.ca, TSN app)

6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT – Canada vs. Sweden (TSN 1/4/5, TSN.ca, TSN App)

ContentId(1.1899394): Bedard remains humble as he equals Eberle’s record

The 17-year-old North Vancouver, BC native scored two goals in Thursday’s victory over the Austrians to tie Jordan Eberle’s all-time Canadian World Junior tally of 14 goals and is now just four points behind Eric Lindros’ all- time points record of 27. He also scored a hat-trick and four assists on Wednesday in a smash win over Germany, matching the Canadian single-game point record also held by Dave Andreychuk (1983), Brenden Morrow (1999), Mike Cammalleri (2002) and Gabriel Bourque (2010).

“His ability to score goals is (one of) the best I’ve ever seen,” said teammate Shane Wright. “He’s always creative with the way he shoots the puck and where he can release it. Really impressive.”

Center Regina Pats leads the tournament in scoring with six goals and eight assists, seven more points than second best forward in teammate Logan Stankoven.

“I’m a different player on the team,” said Bedard. “We have so many guys who are special players. I’m just here as one of the guys.”

Canada will probably need more than just Bedard to beat the Swedes on Saturday night. Sweden have won all three of their World Juniors matches, including a narrow 1-0 victory over Germany and a 3-2 overtime victory over the Czech Republic.

Sweden retain first place in Group A with eight points, followed by the Czech Republic with seven and Canada with six. Germany and Austria are both pointless heading into Friday’s action. Finland leads Group B with seven points, followed by the United States (six), Switzerland (four), Slovakia (three) and Latvia (one). The top four teams in each group will advance to the quarterfinals.

Defenseman Ludvig Jansson, a 2022 fourth-round pick from the Florida Panthers, leads Sweden by five points, while goalkeeper Carl Lindbolm has allowed just two goals against on 76 shots.

The Canadians have deployed both goalkeepers in Halifax. Ben Gaudreau started against the Czech Republic on Boxing Day before being pulled in favor of Thomas Milic. Milic got the start against Germany, as Gaudreau was back in action on Thursday and shutout Austria.

ContentId(1.1899387): Fantilli hope to keep this energy rolling as they prepare for Sweden

Striker Adam Fantilli says the recent offensive outbursts can only give Canada confidence on their way to a match with Sweden.

“We played the right way, all three zones, so I think everyone will have that kind of confidence against Sweden,” he told TSN.

Canada are the defending champions in the World Juniors, beating Finland this summer in extra time for the gold medal after the 2022 tournament was canceled last Christmas due to COVID-19. Sweden has won a total of 20 medals in World Juniors, including two golds, most recently won in 2012.