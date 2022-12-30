Fortuny records 20 loss for Maine





SMITHFIELD, RI — Mariona Planes Fortuny of the Bryant University women’s basketball team recorded 20 points in the Bulldogs’ 74-62 conference loss to Maine at the Chace Athletic Center. Nicole Gallagher posted 11 points and nine boards. Kemari Reynolds recorded 10 points as he went 6-7 from the free throw line. Game information

Maine 74, Bryant 62

Registrations: Bryant 5-8 (0-1) | Maine 5-8 (1-0)

Place: Chace Athletic Center (Smithfield, RI) Key moment The Black and Gold narrowed the deficit to two heading into the fourth quarter (51-49). Maine then went on a 15-4 run heading into media timeout (66-53). How it happened The Bulldogs opened the game with a 13-6 run. Marta Neira Martinez made six. Fortuny recorded seven and Reynolds went 2-2 from the charity streak.

The Black Bears finished the first quarter with an 8-2 run to make it 15-14.

Maine popped out with a score of 14-0 in the first three minutes of the second period to earn a 28-15 lead.

Bryant recorded nine points for the remainder of the first half compared to the Black Bears’ 12, resulting in the Dawgs trailing 40–24. Blanca Chasco posted four runs, Alana Perkins scored a three and Gallagher registered two.

Fortuny started the second half on fire, scoring 11 straight points as Maine was held to five in the first four minutes of the third (45-35).

The Bulldogs then stormed to a 15-4 run to make the deficit two, heading into the fourth quarter (51-49). Gallagher hit two triples, Reynolds recorded four, Fortuny added two and Lucie Castagne had two runs.

Bryant was beaten 23-13 in the final period, resulting in a 72-62 loss. Statistics Bryant shot 36% from the field, 35.7% from deep, and 87.5% from the free throw line.

Fortuny recorded 20 points and six rebounds. She also went 9-11 from the charity streak.

Gallagher posted 11 points and nine boards while hitting three from deep.

Reynolds recorded 10 points to go 6-7 from the free throw line. Notes Fortuny recorded her fourth consecutive 20+ point performance.

Reynolds tied her career high with ten points.

Gallagher scored a career-high nine rebounds. It also marked the fourth time this season that she hit three triples.

This is the fourth time the Bulldogs have shot at least 80% from the free-throw line, Next one The Bulldogs hit the road and take on Binghamton on New Year’s Day.

