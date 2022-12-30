Three SIUE wrestlers advance to the Midlands semi-finals

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Illinois – Saul Ervin , Caleb Tyus and Colton McKiernan each will start on day two in the semi-final of the Ken Kraft Midlands Championship.

As a team, SIUE boasted 44.5 points, good enough for eighth place in one of the most prestigious tournaments outside of the NCAA Tournament.

“The Midlands is always a crazy tournament because you have teams from all over the country and from multiple conferences,” said SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spats .

Ervin made it down to 141 pounds for Midlands. He was previously a national qualifier at 141.

“Right away he knocked out two ranked guys and avenged a loss from last season,” said Spates.

Ervin defeated Brown’s Justin Bierdumpfel, pinned Wisconsin’s Joseph Zargo and defeated Arizona State’s Jesse Vazquez.

Caleb Tyus put himself in a good position with a second round fall over Chicago’s Ryan Fleck. He then defeated Indiana’s Graham Rooks and West Virginia’s Sam Hillegas. The win over Rooks avenged a season-opening loss.

“He gets better every time he struggles,” said Spates. “He puts in the time. He really helped himself.”

McKiernan advanced to the semifinals with decisions over Buffalo’s Greg Hodulick, Central Michigan’s Bryan Caves, and Harvard’s Yaraslau Slavikouski.

“Colton has been amazing all year. He struggled hard through all three positions. With a 15-1 record and a top 10 win, he has placed himself in the national conversation.

Spates noted that the Cougars also have three others vying for podium spots. Marcel Lopez (unattached), Cardi Wilson and Ryan Yarnell early day two in the comfort bracket.

Team/score

1.Wisconsin 78.5

2. Northwest 63.0

3. Pittsburgh 61.5

4.Rutgers 60.0

5. Pen 58.0

6. Illinois 48.5

7. West Virginia 48.5

8.SIUE 44.5

9. Princeton 42.5

10. State of Arizona 40.5

11. Northern Illinois 35.0

12.Lehigh 24.0

13.Virginia 22.5

14. Missouri 21.0

15. Central Michigan 20.5

16.Harvard 20.5

17. State of Cleveland 17.5

18. Indiana 17.0

19. NC State 15.5

20.George Mason 15.0

21. UW Whitewater 15.0

22.Franklin & Marshall 14.5

23. Naval Preparation 13.0

24. Untied 13.0

25.Bloombur 12.5

26. Brown 9.0

27.Oklahoma 8.0

28. Michigan 6.5

29.Thomas More 6.5

30. Buffalo 6.0

31. Pennsylvania RTC 3.5

32. North Carolina 3.0

33. Purdue 3.0

34.Illinois RTC 2.5

35. U. of Chicago 2.5

36. Omega Training Center 2.0

37.Rhode Island College 2.0

38. Air Force 1.0

39. California Baptist 0.0

40. Cornel 0.0

41. Harper College 0.0

42. Iowa 0.0

43. State of Michigan 0.0

44. Nebraska-UN 0.0

45. North Central College 0.0

46. ​​Triton Junior College 0.0

Midlands results for SIUE

Men’s 125

Davian Guanajuato

Champion. Round 1 – Brandon Courtney (Arizona State) won by overthrow Davian Guanajuato (SIUE) (Autumn 3:46)

cons. Round 1 – Colton Camacho (Pittsburgh) won by technical fallover Davian Guanajuato (SIUE) (TF 16-0)

Gentlemen 133

Marcel Lopez (Untied)

Champion. Round 1 – Marcel Lopez (SIUE) received a bye

Champion. Round 2 – Marcel Lopez (SIUE) won by decision over Blaine Frazier (Indiana) (Dec 7-1)

Champion. Round 3 – Hunter Adrian (brown) won by decision Marcel Lopez (SIUE) (December 3-2)

cons. Round 4 – Marcel Lopez (SIUE) won by decision over Ian Oswalt (brown) (Dec 3-2)

Cons. Round 5 – Marcel Lopez (SIUE) won by decision over Josh Jones (George Mason) (December 3-0)

Gentlemen 141

Saul Ervin

Champion. Round 1 – Saul Ervin (SIUE) received a bye

Champion. Round 2 – Saul Ervin (SIUE) won by decision over Justin Bierdumpfel (brown) (December 7-4)

Champion. Round 3 – Saul Ervin (SIUE) won by fall to Joseph Zargo (Wisconsin) (Fall 1:54)

Quarter final – Saul Ervin (SIUE) won by decision over Jesse Vasquez (Arizona State) (Dec 6-3)

Gentlemen 149

Caleb Tyus

Champion. Round 1 – Caleb Tyus (SIUE) received a bye

Champion. Round 2 – Caleb Tyus (SIUE) won by fall to Ryan Fleck (U. of Chicago) (Fall 1:43)

Champion. Round 3 – Caleb Tyus (SIUE) won by decision over Graham Rooks (Indiana) (Dec 6-5)

Quarter final – Caleb Tyus (SIUE) won by decision over Sam Hillegas (West Virginia) (December 4-2)

Gentlemen 149

Caine Tyus

Champion. Round 1 – Caine Tyus (SIUE) got a bye () (Bye)

Champion. Round 2 – Tyler Badgett (Pittsburgh) won by decision Caine Tyus (SIUE) (December 4-2)

cons. Round 2 – Caine Tyus (SIUE) got a bye () (Bye)

cons. Round 3 – Caine Tyus (SIUE) won by decision over Mason Shrader (Central Michigan) (December 4-2)

Cons. Round 4 – Graham Rooks (Indiana) won by important decision Caine Tyus (SIUE) (May 13-0)

Gentlemen 157

Alec Peralta

Champion. Round 1 – Alec Peralta (SIUE) got a bye () (Bye)

Champion. Round 2 – Anthony Artalona (Penn) won by decision over Alec Peralta (SIUE) (December 7-2)

cons. Round 2 – Alec Peralta (SIUE) got a bye () (Bye)

cons. Round 3 – Aiden Vandenbush (Northwestern) won by decision Alec Peralta (SIUE) (5-2 Dec)

Gentlemen 165

Bradley Gillum

Champion. Round 1 – Bradley Gillum (SIUE) received a bye

Champion. Round 2 – Max Mayfield (Northwestern) won by decision Bradley Gillum (SIUE) (December 3-2)

cons. Round 2 – Bradley Gillum (SIUE) received a bye

Cons. Round 3 – Bradley Gillum (SIUE) won by decision over Blaine Bergey (Princeton) (Dec 5-2)

Cons. Round 4 – Luke Gayer (Rutgers) won by key decision over Bradley Gillum (SIUE) (8-0 May)

Gentlemen 165

Cardi Wilson

Champion. Round 1 – Cardi Wilson (SIUE) received a bye

Champion. Round 2 – Cardi Wilson (SIUE) won by important decision over Chandler Amaker (Central Michigan) (May 12-3)

Champion. Round 3 – Cardi Wilson (SIUE) won by important decision over Daniel Patten (Cleveland State) (May 10-2)

Quarterfinal – Dean Hamiti (Wisconsin) wins by important decision Cardi Wilson (SIUE) (9-0 May)

Gentlemen 174

Chase Diehl

Champion. Round 1 – Drew Clearie (brown) won by key decision Chase Diehl (SIUE) (May 11-1)

cons. Round 1 – Caden Ernd (Illinois) won by decision Chase Diehl (SIUE) (Dec 6-1)

Gentlemen 184

Sergio Villalobos

Champion. Round 1 – Sergio Villalobos (SIUE) received a bye

Champion. Round 2 – Ike Squires (Unattached) won by technical fallover Sergio Villalobos (SIUE) (TF 16-0)

Cons. Round 2 – James Conway (Franklin & Marshall) won by decision Sergio Villalobos (SIUE) (8-1 Dec)

Gentlemen 184

Deron Pulliam

Champion. Round 1 – Deron Pulliam (SIUE) received a bye

Champion. Round 2 – Tyler Dow (Wisconsin) won by decision Deron Pulliam (SIUE) (December 2-0)

cons. Round 2 – Deron Pulliam (SIUE) received a bye

Cons. Round 3 – Deron Pulliam (SIUE) won by medical forfeit of Ermak Kardonov (Illinois RTC) (MFF)

Cons. Round 4 – Deron Pulliam (SIUE) won by decision over Shane Moran (Omega Training Center) (December 9-3)

cons. Round 5 – Leo Tarantino (Harvard) won in a sudden win – 1 left Deron Pulliam (SIUE) (SV-1 6-4)

Gentlemen 197

Ryan Yarnell

Champion. Round 1 – Braxton Amos (Wisconsin) won by falling over Ryan Yarnell (SIUE) (Autumn 2:56)

cons. Round 1 – Ryan Yarnell (SIUE) got a bye () (Bye)

cons. Round 2 – Ryan Yarnell (SIUE) Won by Injury to Jonathon Fagen (Arizona State) (Inj. 0:00)

cons. Round 3 – Ryan Yarnell (SIUE) won by decision over Joseph Braunagel (Illinois) (December 9-2)

Gentlemen 197

Bryson Buhk

Champion. Round 1 – Jonathon Fagen (Arizona State) won by decision Bryson Buhk (SIUE) (5-3 Dec)

cons. Round 1 – Bryson Buhk (SIUE) received a bye

cons. Round 2 – Michael Doggett (Harvard) won by decision over Bryson Buhk (SIUE) (December 3-2)

Gentlemen 285

And McKiernan

Champion. Round 1 – Colton Schultz (Arizona State) won by fall over And McKiernan (SIUE) (Autumn 2:10)

Cons. Round 1 – And McKiernan (SIUE) received a bye

Cons. Round 2 – Terrese Aaron (Northern Illinois) won by decision over And McKiernan (SIUE) (3-1 Dec)

Gentlemen 285

Colton McKiernan