Sports
Three SIUE wrestlers advance to the Midlands semi-finals
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Illinois – Saul Ervin, Caleb Tyus and Colton McKiernan each will start on day two in the semi-final of the Ken Kraft Midlands Championship.
As a team, SIUE boasted 44.5 points, good enough for eighth place in one of the most prestigious tournaments outside of the NCAA Tournament.
“The Midlands is always a crazy tournament because you have teams from all over the country and from multiple conferences,” said SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spats.
Ervin made it down to 141 pounds for Midlands. He was previously a national qualifier at 141.
“Right away he knocked out two ranked guys and avenged a loss from last season,” said Spates.
Ervin defeated Brown’s Justin Bierdumpfel, pinned Wisconsin’s Joseph Zargo and defeated Arizona State’s Jesse Vazquez.
Caleb Tyus put himself in a good position with a second round fall over Chicago’s Ryan Fleck. He then defeated Indiana’s Graham Rooks and West Virginia’s Sam Hillegas. The win over Rooks avenged a season-opening loss.
“He gets better every time he struggles,” said Spates. “He puts in the time. He really helped himself.”
McKiernan advanced to the semifinals with decisions over Buffalo’s Greg Hodulick, Central Michigan’s Bryan Caves, and Harvard’s Yaraslau Slavikouski.
“Colton has been amazing all year. He struggled hard through all three positions. With a 15-1 record and a top 10 win, he has placed himself in the national conversation.
Spates noted that the Cougars also have three others vying for podium spots. Marcel Lopez (unattached), Cardi Wilsonand Ryan Yarnell early day two in the comfort bracket.
Team/score
1.Wisconsin 78.5
2. Northwest 63.0
3. Pittsburgh 61.5
4.Rutgers 60.0
5. Pen 58.0
6. Illinois 48.5
7. West Virginia 48.5
8.SIUE 44.5
9. Princeton 42.5
10. State of Arizona 40.5
11. Northern Illinois 35.0
12.Lehigh 24.0
13.Virginia 22.5
14. Missouri 21.0
15. Central Michigan 20.5
16.Harvard 20.5
17. State of Cleveland 17.5
18. Indiana 17.0
19. NC State 15.5
20.George Mason 15.0
21. UW Whitewater 15.0
22.Franklin & Marshall 14.5
23. Naval Preparation 13.0
24. Untied 13.0
25.Bloombur 12.5
26. Brown 9.0
27.Oklahoma 8.0
28. Michigan 6.5
29.Thomas More 6.5
30. Buffalo 6.0
31. Pennsylvania RTC 3.5
32. North Carolina 3.0
33. Purdue 3.0
34.Illinois RTC 2.5
35. U. of Chicago 2.5
36. Omega Training Center 2.0
37.Rhode Island College 2.0
38. Air Force 1.0
39. California Baptist 0.0
40. Cornel 0.0
41. Harper College 0.0
42. Iowa 0.0
43. State of Michigan 0.0
44. Nebraska-UN 0.0
45. North Central College 0.0
46. Triton Junior College 0.0
Midlands results for SIUE
Men’s 125
Davian Guanajuato
Champion. Round 1 – Brandon Courtney (Arizona State) won by overthrow Davian Guanajuato (SIUE) (Autumn 3:46)
cons. Round 1 – Colton Camacho (Pittsburgh) won by technical fallover Davian Guanajuato (SIUE) (TF 16-0)
Gentlemen 133
Marcel Lopez (Untied)
Champion. Round 1 – Marcel Lopez (SIUE) received a bye
Champion. Round 2 – Marcel Lopez (SIUE) won by decision over Blaine Frazier (Indiana) (Dec 7-1)
Champion. Round 3 – Hunter Adrian (brown) won by decision Marcel Lopez (SIUE) (December 3-2)
cons. Round 4 – Marcel Lopez (SIUE) won by decision over Ian Oswalt (brown) (Dec 3-2)
Cons. Round 5 – Marcel Lopez (SIUE) won by decision over Josh Jones (George Mason) (December 3-0)
Gentlemen 141
Saul Ervin
Champion. Round 1 – Saul Ervin (SIUE) received a bye
Champion. Round 2 – Saul Ervin (SIUE) won by decision over Justin Bierdumpfel (brown) (December 7-4)
Champion. Round 3 – Saul Ervin (SIUE) won by fall to Joseph Zargo (Wisconsin) (Fall 1:54)
Quarter final – Saul Ervin (SIUE) won by decision over Jesse Vasquez (Arizona State) (Dec 6-3)
Gentlemen 149
Caleb Tyus
Champion. Round 1 – Caleb Tyus (SIUE) received a bye
Champion. Round 2 – Caleb Tyus (SIUE) won by fall to Ryan Fleck (U. of Chicago) (Fall 1:43)
Champion. Round 3 – Caleb Tyus (SIUE) won by decision over Graham Rooks (Indiana) (Dec 6-5)
Quarter final – Caleb Tyus (SIUE) won by decision over Sam Hillegas (West Virginia) (December 4-2)
Gentlemen 149
Caine Tyus
Champion. Round 1 – Caine Tyus (SIUE) got a bye () (Bye)
Champion. Round 2 – Tyler Badgett (Pittsburgh) won by decision Caine Tyus (SIUE) (December 4-2)
cons. Round 2 – Caine Tyus (SIUE) got a bye () (Bye)
cons. Round 3 – Caine Tyus (SIUE) won by decision over Mason Shrader (Central Michigan) (December 4-2)
Cons. Round 4 – Graham Rooks (Indiana) won by important decision Caine Tyus (SIUE) (May 13-0)
Gentlemen 157
Alec Peralta
Champion. Round 1 – Alec Peralta (SIUE) got a bye () (Bye)
Champion. Round 2 – Anthony Artalona (Penn) won by decision over Alec Peralta (SIUE) (December 7-2)
cons. Round 2 – Alec Peralta (SIUE) got a bye () (Bye)
cons. Round 3 – Aiden Vandenbush (Northwestern) won by decision Alec Peralta (SIUE) (5-2 Dec)
Gentlemen 165
Bradley Gillum
Champion. Round 1 – Bradley Gillum (SIUE) received a bye
Champion. Round 2 – Max Mayfield (Northwestern) won by decision Bradley Gillum (SIUE) (December 3-2)
cons. Round 2 – Bradley Gillum (SIUE) received a bye
Cons. Round 3 – Bradley Gillum (SIUE) won by decision over Blaine Bergey (Princeton) (Dec 5-2)
Cons. Round 4 – Luke Gayer (Rutgers) won by key decision over Bradley Gillum (SIUE) (8-0 May)
Gentlemen 165
Cardi Wilson
Champion. Round 1 – Cardi Wilson (SIUE) received a bye
Champion. Round 2 – Cardi Wilson (SIUE) won by important decision over Chandler Amaker (Central Michigan) (May 12-3)
Champion. Round 3 – Cardi Wilson (SIUE) won by important decision over Daniel Patten (Cleveland State) (May 10-2)
Quarterfinal – Dean Hamiti (Wisconsin) wins by important decision Cardi Wilson (SIUE) (9-0 May)
Gentlemen 174
Chase Diehl
Champion. Round 1 – Drew Clearie (brown) won by key decision Chase Diehl (SIUE) (May 11-1)
cons. Round 1 – Caden Ernd (Illinois) won by decision Chase Diehl (SIUE) (Dec 6-1)
Gentlemen 184
Sergio Villalobos
Champion. Round 1 – Sergio Villalobos (SIUE) received a bye
Champion. Round 2 – Ike Squires (Unattached) won by technical fallover Sergio Villalobos (SIUE) (TF 16-0)
Cons. Round 2 – James Conway (Franklin & Marshall) won by decision Sergio Villalobos (SIUE) (8-1 Dec)
Gentlemen 184
Deron Pulliam
Champion. Round 1 – Deron Pulliam (SIUE) received a bye
Champion. Round 2 – Tyler Dow (Wisconsin) won by decision Deron Pulliam (SIUE) (December 2-0)
cons. Round 2 – Deron Pulliam (SIUE) received a bye
Cons. Round 3 – Deron Pulliam (SIUE) won by medical forfeit of Ermak Kardonov (Illinois RTC) (MFF)
Cons. Round 4 – Deron Pulliam (SIUE) won by decision over Shane Moran (Omega Training Center) (December 9-3)
cons. Round 5 – Leo Tarantino (Harvard) won in a sudden win – 1 left Deron Pulliam (SIUE) (SV-1 6-4)
Gentlemen 197
Ryan Yarnell
Champion. Round 1 – Braxton Amos (Wisconsin) won by falling over Ryan Yarnell (SIUE) (Autumn 2:56)
cons. Round 1 – Ryan Yarnell (SIUE) got a bye () (Bye)
cons. Round 2 – Ryan Yarnell (SIUE) Won by Injury to Jonathon Fagen (Arizona State) (Inj. 0:00)
cons. Round 3 – Ryan Yarnell (SIUE) won by decision over Joseph Braunagel (Illinois) (December 9-2)
Gentlemen 197
Bryson Buhk
Champion. Round 1 – Jonathon Fagen (Arizona State) won by decision Bryson Buhk (SIUE) (5-3 Dec)
cons. Round 1 – Bryson Buhk (SIUE) received a bye
cons. Round 2 – Michael Doggett (Harvard) won by decision over Bryson Buhk (SIUE) (December 3-2)
Gentlemen 285
And McKiernan
Champion. Round 1 – Colton Schultz (Arizona State) won by fall over And McKiernan (SIUE) (Autumn 2:10)
Cons. Round 1 – And McKiernan (SIUE) received a bye
Cons. Round 2 – Terrese Aaron (Northern Illinois) won by decision over And McKiernan (SIUE) (3-1 Dec)
Gentlemen 285
Colton McKiernan
Champion. Round 1 – Colton McKiernan (SIUE) won by decision over Greg Hodulick (Buffalo) (3-0 Dec)
Champion. Round 2 – Colton McKiernan (SIUE) won by decision over Bryan Caves (Central Michigan) (December 4-0)
Quarter final – Colton McKiernan (SIUE) won by decision over Yaraslau Slavikouski (Harvard) (Dec 9-2)
|
Sources
2/ https://siuecougars.com/news/2022/12/29/wrestling-three-siue-wrestlers-advance-to-midlands-semifinals.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Three SIUE wrestlers advance to the Midlands semi-finals
- Andrew Tate was arrested in connection with a human trafficking and rape investigation
- Fortuny records 20 loss for Maine
- CDC tracks streptococcal infection linked to ‘cannibal’ disease
- Putin and Xi vow closer ties as Russia bombs Ukraine again
- NHS faces ‘twindemic’ as flu admissions spike and staff hit by Covid
- Canada Sweden World Juniors New Year’s Eve
- Men’s Basketball concludes Homestand vs. Cal Poly
- Women’s basketball returns to competition, faces Elon in first-ever CAA game
- Andrew Tate and his brother were arrested in Romania
- Myanmar court finds Aung San Suu Kyi guilty again of corruptionExBulletin
- Putin and Xi vow closer ties as Russia bombs Ukraine again