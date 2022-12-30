Michigan falls short to CMU in non-conference finals

Next game: Maryland 1/1/2023 | 4:30 IN THE AFTERNOON FS1 01 Jan (Sun) / 4:30 pm Maryland

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A three-pointer with 11 seconds left in a game that saw 11 lead changes and seven ties pushed Central Michigan past the University of Michigan men’s basketball team Thursday night (December 29) as the Wolverines dropped their non-conference finals to the visiting Chippewas at Crisler Center , 63-61.

OVERVIEW: Michigan (7-5) led Central Michigan (5-8) by as many as eight in the first half, but took only a one-point lead into halftime before a back and forth second half pushed the game to close. Although CMU took a one-point lead with 12 minutes remaining on a three-pointer by the Chippewas’ Reggie Bass, the Wolverines battled to tie the score four times and were able to retake the lead with 2:27 on the clock thanks to a free throw Hunter Dickinson that gave UM a one-point lead, 61-60. Despite the advantage, Michigan missed each of its next four field goal attempts and a CMU three-pointer from Bass with 11 seconds remaining was enough to give Central Michigan the win, 63–61.

SECOND HALF: Michigan took a 28-27 halftime lead and that was it Kobe Bufkin who opened the scoring of the second half for the Wolverines when he brought down an and-one jumper, which he followed shortly after with a jump-stop floater to put Michigan up to four, 34-29. Dickinson then sank a pair of free throws to put UM back ahead by six, but a 9-2 CMU rally—including a 6-0 run—put the Chippewas ahead 38-37 with 15:35 to play. The lead changed hands again as Michigan regained a one-run lead through back-to-back free throws by Dickinson, but a 4–0 CMU run put the Chippewas ahead three times before a triple by Bufkin tied the game again brought to 42. and Tarris Reed Jr. got a putback layup to return the lead to UM once again. A timely three-pointer from Central Michigan’s Bass retook the lead for CMU to lead to a 7-0 run, but Michigan backtracked again as Bufkin made a fastbreak and a layup to narrow the deficit to two and a Dickinson lay -up tied the game again. 49-49, with 8:18 on the clock. From there, a few baskets from CMU, a free throw from Dickinson, and another and-one from Bufkin tied the game at 58 with four minutes remaining. Central Michigan added a putback layup to regain the lead, which was nullified by a pair Dug McDaniel free throws. With less than three minutes to play, a Bufkin stole on a timeout to score a go-ahead free throw for Dickinson. After Jet Howard missed a triple with less than a minute left, Central Michigan’s Bass made a contentious three-pointer to take a two-run lead with 11 seconds left. After one call, UM quickly called a timeout and when play resumed, McDaniel broke a full-court press to find Bufkin in the corner for a three-point attempt that fell short, and Dickinson was unable to putt back after time expired. attempt to enter.

FIRST HALF: Howard scored the Wolverines’ first five points of the game on a transition dunk and three-pointer from the right wing, and Bufkin moved to a layup to cap off a 7–0 run and put UM ahead of the Chippewas early. . The Maize and Blue led by as many as eight points in the opening frame, but Central Michigan cut Michigan’s advantage to just one over a Jesse Zarzuela and one layup with 59 seconds left and the free throw made put things in balance, 24-24. McDaniel made a free throw to break the tie just three seconds later, but a triple by Bass gave the Chippewas a two-run lead with 28 seconds to play. However, Michigan answered when Howard drove to the basket in the closing seconds and punted wide open Joey Bakker who hit a three out of the corner to return the lead to Michigan just before the buzzer.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Wolverines will be back at Crisler Center on New Year’s Day for a Big Ten matchup with Maryland on Sunday (Jan. 1) at 4:30 p.m. The match will be broadcast live on FS1.

