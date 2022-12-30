Sports
Michigan falls short to CMU in non-conference finals
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A three-pointer with 11 seconds left in a game that saw 11 lead changes and seven ties pushed Central Michigan past the University of Michigan men’s basketball team Thursday night (December 29) as the Wolverines dropped their non-conference finals to the visiting Chippewas at Crisler Center , 63-61.
OVERVIEW: Michigan (7-5) led Central Michigan (5-8) by as many as eight in the first half, but took only a one-point lead into halftime before a back and forth second half pushed the game to close. Although CMU took a one-point lead with 12 minutes remaining on a three-pointer by the Chippewas’ Reggie Bass, the Wolverines battled to tie the score four times and were able to retake the lead with 2:27 on the clock thanks to a free throw Hunter Dickinson that gave UM a one-point lead, 61-60. Despite the advantage, Michigan missed each of its next four field goal attempts and a CMU three-pointer from Bass with 11 seconds remaining was enough to give Central Michigan the win, 63–61.
SECOND HALF: Michigan took a 28-27 halftime lead and that was it Kobe Bufkin who opened the scoring of the second half for the Wolverines when he brought down an and-one jumper, which he followed shortly after with a jump-stop floater to put Michigan up to four, 34-29. Dickinson then sank a pair of free throws to put UM back ahead by six, but a 9-2 CMU rally—including a 6-0 run—put the Chippewas ahead 38-37 with 15:35 to play. The lead changed hands again as Michigan regained a one-run lead through back-to-back free throws by Dickinson, but a 4–0 CMU run put the Chippewas ahead three times before a triple by Bufkin tied the game again brought to 42. andTarris Reed Jr. got a putback layup to return the lead to UM once again. A timely three-pointer from Central Michigan’s Bass retook the lead for CMU to lead to a 7-0 run, but Michigan backtracked again as Bufkin made a fastbreak and a layup to narrow the deficit to two and a Dickinson lay -up tied the game again. 49-49, with 8:18 on the clock. From there, a few baskets from CMU, a free throw from Dickinson, and another and-one from Bufkin tied the game at 58 with four minutes remaining. Central Michigan added a putback layup to regain the lead, which was nullified by a pair Dug McDaniel free throws. With less than three minutes to play, a Bufkin stole on a timeout to score a go-ahead free throw for Dickinson. After Jet Howard missed a triple with less than a minute left, Central Michigan’s Bass made a contentious three-pointer to take a two-run lead with 11 seconds left. After one call, UM quickly called a timeout and when play resumed, McDaniel broke a full-court press to find Bufkin in the corner for a three-point attempt that fell short, and Dickinson was unable to putt back after time expired. attempt to enter.
FIRST HALF: Howard scored the Wolverines’ first five points of the game on a transition dunk and three-pointer from the right wing, and Bufkin moved to a layup to cap off a 7–0 run and put UM ahead of the Chippewas early. . The Maize and Blue led by as many as eight points in the opening frame, but Central Michigan cut Michigan’s advantage to just one over a Jesse Zarzuela and one layup with 59 seconds left and the free throw made put things in balance, 24-24. McDaniel made a free throw to break the tie just three seconds later, but a triple by Bass gave the Chippewas a two-run lead with 28 seconds to play. However, Michigan answered when Howard drove to the basket in the closing seconds and punted wide open Joey Bakkerwho hit a three out of the corner to return the lead to Michigan just before the buzzer.
WHAT’S NEXT: The Wolverines will be back at Crisler Center on New Year’s Day for a Big Ten matchup with Maryland on Sunday (Jan. 1) at 4:30 p.m. The match will be broadcast live on FS1.
Notes
Kobe Bufkin led the Wolverines in scoring with 16 points. Over his last four games, Bufkin has averaged a team-best 18.8 points per game.
Jet Howard scored in double figures for the 11th time in 12 games, as well as his 10th game in a row.
Joey Bakker appeared in his 100th career game after checking in from the bench in the first half. He played in 88 games with Duke before joining UM as a graduate transfer this season.
After moving to the top five, Dug McDaniel has 19 assists in his last four games (4.8 per game). In the seven previous games, he got 17 (2.7 per game).
For the fourth time this season, four Wolverines reached double digits (Bufkin, 16; Dickinson, 13; Howard, 12; McDaniel, 10). UM is 3-1 when four or more players score 10-plus.
