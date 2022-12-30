Sports
(RV) Columbia will begin Ivy League Quest at Yale on Saturday
NEW YORK Columbia (11-2, 0-0 Ivy) begins its quest for an Ivy League title on New Year’s Eve at Yale (6-7, 0-0 Ivy), with its best 13-game start in program history. The tip at Lee Amphitheater is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.
TICKETS
Lovers can buy tickets in advance by visiting YaleBulldogs.com. Tickets can also be purchased on site on the day of the match.
GAME COVER
Fans unable to attend Saturday’s game in New Haven will be able to watch the action live on ESPN+. Justin Gallanty and Christine Huber will be in attendance. Fans can also follow the action with live statistics courtesy of YaleBulldogs.com. Live updates will be posted to the Columbia women’s basketball team Twitter account (@CULionsWBB).
WHAT TO KNOW:
NON-CONFERENCE HISTORY
Columbia posted an 11-2 (.846) non-conference record, the best non-conference record in program history. The 11 wins tied the 2015-16 team who went 11-4. The program’s previous best non-conference record was 10-3 (.769), set in the 2016-17 season, Megan Griffithfirst as head coach.
Columbia’s 11-2 non-conference record is even more impressive when you consider who they faced. The Lions played four programs to qualify for the 2022 NCAA Tournament, defeating reigning CAA champions Delaware, Atlantic 10 champions UMass and Miami (FL), advancing to the second round. The only loss in those four games was then-No. 7 Iowa State, who advanced to the Sweet 16.
The Lions defeated four opponents during the non-conference season currently ranked in the Top 75 on the NCAA NET. Those wins all came on the road, at Memphis (November 7), Seton Hall (November 17), Miami (November 27) and UMass (December 10).
Tear up the record books, we’re just getting started!
@ivyleague #RoarLionRoar // #SIDE #NCAAWBB #Women’s Basketball #NCAAW #Mention #RecordBooks #NCAAWBB #WBB pic.twitter.com/Jjibt0YuHr
Columbia Women’s Basketball (@CULionsWBB) December 29, 2022
ROAD WARRIORS
Columbia is 23-2 in the last 25 real away games. The Lions are 7-1 so far this year, 12-1 last year and have won their last four such games of the 2019-2020 season. The only two losses in that time were at Iowa State earlier this season (November 20) and at Princeton last season.
IN THE STATEMENTS
The Lions have received votes in the AP Top 25 Poll each of the past three weeks. They received votes for the first time in the program’s history on December 12. Columbia gets six votes in the latest poll (December 26), effectively placing the Lions at No. 31 in the country.
Columbia is in last place at number 35 NCAA NET (December 30). The Lions are ranked No. 23, which they achieved for the first time on December 14. Columbia is currently the highest rated team in the Ivy League and the second highest of any team outside of the Power Six conferences (Middle Tennessee State).
The CollegeInsider.com Women’s Mid-Major Top 25 Columbia holds No. 2. The Lions receive one first-place finish and have a total of 727 points in that poll, trailing only Gonzaga.
Received votes for 3 consecutive weeks
#31 in the @AP_Top25 Survey#RoarLionRoar // #SIDE https://t.co/NR53pvYIDh
Columbia Women’s Basketball (@CULionsWBB) December 26, 2022
3-POINT “HSU-TERS”
Columbia makes the most threes per game in the nation, entering the game at an average of 11.0 per season. The Lions have made 143 threes in 13 games, No. 2 in the nation in total threes, and No. 7 in 3-point field goal percentage (.392). In addition, the Lions are No. 5 in the NCAA in assists per game (20.0), No. 17 in scoring offense (82.2), and also top 30 in field goal percentage (.460).
Abbey Hu ranks #2 in the country in 3-pointers made (46) and #3 in brands per game (3.54). She is 46 out of 101 outside this season (.455), which ranks her No. 38 in the NCAA in 3-point percentage.
QUICK HITS
Abbey Hu (18.2), Jaida Patrick (12.8), Kailyn Davis (12.1) and Hannah Pratt (10.6) all averaging double digit scoring and all ranked in the top 20 of the Ivy League. Henderson (9.8) is also among the top 20.
Kailyn Davis (7.2) is ranked No. 4 in the Ivy League for rebounding. Five Lions (Davis, Pratt, Patrick, Hsu, Henderson) are among the top 25 in the Ivy League.
Davis is nine rebounds away from becoming the 14th player in program history to reach 500.
Kitty Henderson leads the Ivy League in assists (67) and ranks second in assists per game (5.2). She is in the top 30 of the NCAA in each of those categories. Henderson, Davis (2.9), Patrick (2.6) and Hsu (2.6) are four of the top 10 in the Ivy League.
Kailyn Davis (.526) ranks #2 in the Ivies among qualified players in field goal percentage. Pratt (.462) ranks fourth, Hsu (.455) ranks seventh, while Henderson (.419) and Patrick (.397) are all among the top 15.
Abbey Hu ranks No. 1 in the Ivies and No. 38 in the NCAA in 3-point percentage (.455).
Hsu is in the top 5 in the country in three-pointers made (46) and made per game (3.54).
Davis is #4 in the Ivy League in blocks (1.1). Patrick (0.8) and Pratt (0.7) are in the top 10.
Columbia is 9-0 this season when it gets to the foul line more than its opponent. The Lions have won each of their last 22 games by committing fewer fouls than their opponents.
EIGHT STRAIGHT
As the winner of eight consecutive games, Columbia has a chance to extend its winning streak to nine for the first time in the program’s history. Currently, the Lions tie the record at eight, which was also achieved in the 2021-22 and 1985-86 seasons. Columbia averages 88.1 points on offense and limits opponents to 59.1 points during this winning streak.
The work never ends
Record-breaking 8-Game Winning Streak
Record 11 non-conference wins#RoarLionRoar // #SIDE
Columbia Women’s Basketball (@CULionsWBB) December 28, 2022
THE OPPONENT
Yale (6-7, 0-0) is led by first-year head coach Dalila Eshe, who took over after Allison Guth accepted a job at Loyola Chicago in the offseason. The Bulldogs are going to play Ivy after not playing for 10 days. Their last game resulted in a 70-63 loss to Lehigh (December 21). Before that, the Bulldogs had two straight victories over Drexel, 60-58 (OT) and Boston University, 58-46. Columbia and Yale shared UMass as their only common opponent during the non-conference season. Columbia defeated the Minutewomen, 83-74, in Amherst. Yale fell on the road, 72-57.
Kiley Capstraw (12.2) and Jenna Clark (11.5) lead the Bulldogs in scoring. Clark is the team’s leading point guard, with a total of 66 assists per season and an average of 5.1 per game. She’s just behind Kitty Henderson for the Ivy League lead. Nyla McGill leads the effort on the glass with 8.5 per game, number 2 in the Ivy League.
FOLLOW THE LIONS
Follow @CULionsWBB for the latest Columbia women’s basketball newsTwitter,InstagramandFacebookor on the web at GoColumbiaLions.com.
