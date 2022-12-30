



MINNEAPOLIS (December 30, 2022) The University of Minnesota (8-5, 1-2 B1G) dropped a road game with No. 16/17 Maryland (11-3, 2-1 B1G) 107-85 in College Park, Md. on Friday. Alanna ‘Rose’ Micheaux scored a season-high 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting while Maggie Czinano registered a career high 16 off the bench. The University of Minnesota (8-5, 1-2 B1G) dropped a road game with No. 16/17 Maryland (11-3, 2-1 B1G) 107-85 in College Park, Md. on Friday. Alanna ‘Rose’ Micheaux scored a season-high 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting whileregistered a career high 16 off the bench. In all, the Gophers had four that hit double digits Mary Brown (10) and Katie Borowicz (10) joins Micheaux and Czinano. Freshman security guard Amaya battle had one of her best all-around performances with eight points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and one block while shooting 4-of-9 from the floor. The first quarter was a back and forth affair for the first five minutes, with neither team leading more than two points before Maryland scored six straight runs to take a six-point lead with 3:06 remaining . That 6-0 turned into a 15-6 to close the quarter, giving the hosts a nine point after 10 minutes of play. In the second quarter, Braun came alive for the Gophers, scoring all 10 points of her first half in less than four minutes to cut the Gophers to within seven after trailing by 19 early in the quarter. Minnesota’s run in the middle of the second turned into a 15–2 run, bringing the Gophers within six with 2:46 left in the half. Maryland didn’t sit still for the remainder of the half, tying the score at 24 for both teams in the quarter with a three with only two seconds left to take a nine-point lead, 48-39, into the locker room. take. The third quarter proved to be the biggest difference maker for Maryland, the Terps scoring 35 in the quarter and beating Minnesota by 13 to extend their lead to 22 heading into the fourth. In the final quarter, Minnesota again tied Maryland for 24 points, with Czinano scoring nine of her 16 in the quarter and Micheaux scoring seven of her 22. As a team, the Gophers shot 47.9 percent (34-of-71) from the floor, marking the team’s best shot in Big Ten play this season. Maryland shot 53.2 percent (42-of-79) from the floor. On the glass, the Gophers dominated with a nine-figure advantage, including grabbing 14 offensive rebounds to Maryland’s 10. to two points. For more information on the Gophers, visit GopherSports.com. Keep up with the University of Minnesota women’s basketball on Twitter and Instagram (@GopherWBB) and on Facebook so you don’t miss any content during the 2022-2023 season.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gophersports.com/news/2022/12/30/womens-basketball-recap-vs-maryland.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

