Women’s Basketball kicks off Ivy Action at Harvard Saturday on ESPNEWS

PRINCETON – The Princeton women’s basketball team will begin its Ivy League game Saturday afternoon at the Harvard Crimson in Lavietes Pavilion.

The tip is at noon and can be seen nationwide on ESPNEWS.

How did we get here?

Princeton is after 8-3 this season Grace Stone hit a buzzer beater to beat the Rhode Island Rams, 56-54, on Wednesday.

It is the first buzzer-beater for Princeton since Eileen Powers’ putback with one second left in overtime took the Tigers past Southwest Texas State, 82-81, at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas on November 23, 2002.

Trailing by five with 2:35 remaining, Princeton scored on consecutive possessions to take the game within one, 51-50, with the clock ticking less than two minutes. Julia Cunninghams bucket with 69 seconds left put the home unit ahead, but a three-point play from Rhode Island’s Madison Hattix-Covington put the road team back in front, 54-53, with 25 seconds left. A free throw over Kaitlyn Chen tied the match before Stone took care of the rest.

Chen led all scorers with 21 points. It is the third 20-point game of her career. Park Hill set a new career high with 12 points, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks. The Tigers made 20 turnovers, the most for Rhode Island this season.

2022-23 Statistics and things…

Ellie Mitchell is fourth in the nation in rebounds per game (12.2), 10th in offensive rebounds (4.2), 10th in defensive rebounds (8.0), and 10th in total rebounds (134).

Her lowest rebound total in a game this season is seven against No. 16 Texas.

Against Seton Hall, she became only the third person since 2009-2010 with at least 23 rebounds and six steals in a game (Javonna Layfield (Dayton), 12/31/17), Kylie Kuhns (Sacramento St., 12/1/10 ).

Mitchell became the first NCAA player to record at least 12 rebounds and eight steals in a game this season in Maine.

She is also only the 10th player since 2009-2010 to have at least seven points, 12 rebounds, three assists and eight steals in a game and the first since February 2018.

She has grabbed at least 10 rebounds in 16 of her last 21 games dating back to last season.

The junior is 22nd in the nation in steals per game (2.91) and 30th in total steals (32). She is 47th in minutes per game (35.19).

Chen leads the team in scoring with 15.4 points per game and field goal percentage (44.7). She scored in double digits in every game but one.

Chen is 52nd in the nation in minutes per game (35.04) and 64th in helpers per game (4.5).

Cunningham is currently 91 points short of 1,000 for her career. With her 13.0 points/game pace, she would reach that milestone on January 21 at Dartmouth.

Stone has made at least one three in every game but one and shoots 42.6 percent from deep to speed up the Tigers. That brand is 59th in the country. She averages 11.7 points per game in her career. The senior has gone from 4.2 points as a freshman, 5.8 points as a sophomore, and 9.3 points as a junior to her current grade.

Chet Nweke scores an average of 4.3 points per game, which is 1.5 points higher than last season.

After shooting 1-of-13 from deep vs. Temple, Princeton has since made at least three treys in every game with the exception of the Rhode Island game.

The Tigers have at least 10 assists in every game but one this season.

After nine steals in the first two games combined, the Tigers have produced 94 swipes in the last nine.

Princeton’s Net Rating is 53, the second highest in the Ivy League behind Columbia at number 33.

The Tigers rank 36th in the NCAA in least turnover per game (13.6) and 46th in turnover margin (+4.55).

Princeton’s scoring defense is 81st in the nation (58.9).

The Tigers are 96th in steals per game (9.4).

Princeton’s 15-point comeback at Rutgers is the greatest of the Carla Berube era, topping the 12-point rally at Yale in February 2020.

2022-23 Hair Hoops Information…

Princeton is ranked No. 14 in the NCAA in Her Hoops Stats Defensive Rating (77.0), a stat that controls pace and adjusts defensive rating based on the strength of offenses teams have faced.

Berube’s unit is also No. 17 in Simple RPI (62.3), which treats all games equally (25% team win %, 50% average opponent win %, 50% average opponent’s average opponent win %). It differs from the NCAA RPI because the NCAA RPI rates home wins as 0.6 wins, home losses as 1.4 losses, away wins as 1.4 wins, and away losses as 0.6 losses.

The Tigers are No. 32 in Her Hoops Stats Rating (24.6), a rating of teams that control pace, adapt to opponent quality, and incorporate winning margin in addition to wins and losses.

Princeton ranks 27th in average opponent points per 100 possessions (96.7) and 30th in average opponent margin per 100 possessions (9.4).

The Tigers have the 35th best steal percentage in the nation (12.2).

Kaitlyn Chen

Support rate – 32.3 percent – 98th percentile

Assist/TOV – 1.72 – 91st percentile

Offensive Profit Shares – 1.5 – 91st percentile

Win shares – 2.0 – 89th percentile

Personal Violation Rate – 2.6% – 86th percentile

Usage rate – 25.3 – 86th percentile

Ellie Mitchell

Defensive Rebound Rate – 28.3% – 99th percentile

Total Rebound Rate – 20.0% – 99th percentile

Defensive Profit Shares – 1.3 – 99th percentile

Steal Rate – 4.3 percent – 97th percentile

Offensive Rebound Rate – 12.8% – 94th percentile

Defensive rating – 77.5 – 93rd percentile

Win shares – 1.6 – 85th percentile

Juliet Cunningham

Steal Percentage – 3.4 percent – 92nd percentile

Defensive Profit Shares – 0.8 – 89th percentile

Win shares – 1.7 – 87th percentile

With the best …

The Tigers have the longest streak of conference wins in the country, both men and women, at 42. That’s also the longest streak in Ivy’s history. The Tigers’ last Ivy loss was to Yale on February 8, 2019.

Shoot Around Fun…

Princeton ends each shootaround on game day with a half court shot. Ellie Mitchell (Temple), Maggie Connolly (Villanova, Fordham, Rutgers, Rhode Island), Kaitlyn Chen (Seton Hall), Paige Morton (Maine), Amelia Osgood (Towson and Delaware) and Lexi Weger (UConn) each hit a half-court shot this season.

Breakfast is king…