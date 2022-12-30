Sports
Women’s Basketball kicks off Ivy Action at Harvard Saturday on ESPNEWS
PRINCETON – The Princeton women’s basketball team will begin its Ivy League game Saturday afternoon at the Harvard Crimson in Lavietes Pavilion.
The tip is at noon and can be seen nationwide on ESPNEWS.
Watch | Live statistics | Tickets | Game notes
How did we get here?
Princeton is after 8-3 this season Grace Stone hit a buzzer beater to beat the Rhode Island Rams, 56-54, on Wednesday.
It is the first buzzer-beater for Princeton since Eileen Powers’ putback with one second left in overtime took the Tigers past Southwest Texas State, 82-81, at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas on November 23, 2002.
Trailing by five with 2:35 remaining, Princeton scored on consecutive possessions to take the game within one, 51-50, with the clock ticking less than two minutes. Julia Cunninghams bucket with 69 seconds left put the home unit ahead, but a three-point play from Rhode Island’s Madison Hattix-Covington put the road team back in front, 54-53, with 25 seconds left. A free throw over Kaitlyn Chen tied the match before Stone took care of the rest.
Chen led all scorers with 21 points. It is the third 20-point game of her career. Park Hill set a new career high with 12 points, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks. The Tigers made 20 turnovers, the most for Rhode Island this season.
2022-23 Statistics and things…
Statistics through December 29.
Ellie Mitchell is fourth in the nation in rebounds per game (12.2), 10th in offensive rebounds (4.2), 10th in defensive rebounds (8.0), and 10th in total rebounds (134).
Her lowest rebound total in a game this season is seven against No. 16 Texas.
Against Seton Hall, she became only the third person since 2009-2010 with at least 23 rebounds and six steals in a game (Javonna Layfield (Dayton), 12/31/17), Kylie Kuhns (Sacramento St., 12/1/10 ).
Mitchell became the first NCAA player to record at least 12 rebounds and eight steals in a game this season in Maine.
She is also only the 10th player since 2009-2010 to have at least seven points, 12 rebounds, three assists and eight steals in a game and the first since February 2018.
She has grabbed at least 10 rebounds in 16 of her last 21 games dating back to last season.
The junior is 22nd in the nation in steals per game (2.91) and 30th in total steals (32). She is 47th in minutes per game (35.19).
Chen leads the team in scoring with 15.4 points per game and field goal percentage (44.7). She scored in double digits in every game but one.
Chen is 52nd in the nation in minutes per game (35.04) and 64th in helpers per game (4.5).
Cunningham is currently 91 points short of 1,000 for her career. With her 13.0 points/game pace, she would reach that milestone on January 21 at Dartmouth.
Stone has made at least one three in every game but one and shoots 42.6 percent from deep to speed up the Tigers. That brand is 59th in the country. She averages 11.7 points per game in her career. The senior has gone from 4.2 points as a freshman, 5.8 points as a sophomore, and 9.3 points as a junior to her current grade.
Chet Nweke scores an average of 4.3 points per game, which is 1.5 points higher than last season.
After shooting 1-of-13 from deep vs. Temple, Princeton has since made at least three treys in every game with the exception of the Rhode Island game.
The Tigers have at least 10 assists in every game but one this season.
After nine steals in the first two games combined, the Tigers have produced 94 swipes in the last nine.
Princeton’s Net Rating is 53, the second highest in the Ivy League behind Columbia at number 33.
The Tigers rank 36th in the NCAA in least turnover per game (13.6) and 46th in turnover margin (+4.55).
Princeton’s scoring defense is 81st in the nation (58.9).
The Tigers are 96th in steals per game (9.4).
Princeton’s 15-point comeback at Rutgers is the greatest of the Carla Berube era, topping the 12-point rally at Yale in February 2020.
2022-23 Hair Hoops Information…
Statistics through December 29.
Princeton is ranked No. 14 in the NCAA in Her Hoops Stats Defensive Rating (77.0), a stat that controls pace and adjusts defensive rating based on the strength of offenses teams have faced.
Berube’s unit is also No. 17 in Simple RPI (62.3), which treats all games equally (25% team win %, 50% average opponent win %, 50% average opponent’s average opponent win %). It differs from the NCAA RPI because the NCAA RPI rates home wins as 0.6 wins, home losses as 1.4 losses, away wins as 1.4 wins, and away losses as 0.6 losses.
The Tigers are No. 32 in Her Hoops Stats Rating (24.6), a rating of teams that control pace, adapt to opponent quality, and incorporate winning margin in addition to wins and losses.
Princeton ranks 27th in average opponent points per 100 possessions (96.7) and 30th in average opponent margin per 100 possessions (9.4).
The Tigers have the 35th best steal percentage in the nation (12.2).
Kaitlyn Chen
Support rate – 32.3 percent – 98th percentile
Assist/TOV – 1.72 – 91st percentile
Offensive Profit Shares – 1.5 – 91st percentile
Win shares – 2.0 – 89th percentile
Personal Violation Rate – 2.6% – 86th percentile
Usage rate – 25.3 – 86th percentile
Ellie Mitchell
Defensive Rebound Rate – 28.3% – 99th percentile
Total Rebound Rate – 20.0% – 99th percentile
Defensive Profit Shares – 1.3 – 99th percentile
Steal Rate – 4.3 percent – 97th percentile
Offensive Rebound Rate – 12.8% – 94th percentile
Defensive rating – 77.5 – 93rd percentile
Win shares – 1.6 – 85th percentile
Juliet Cunningham
Steal Percentage – 3.4 percent – 92nd percentile
Defensive Profit Shares – 0.8 – 89th percentile
Win shares – 1.7 – 87th percentile
With the best …
The Tigers have the longest streak of conference wins in the country, both men and women, at 42. That’s also the longest streak in Ivy’s history. The Tigers’ last Ivy loss was to Yale on February 8, 2019.
Shoot Around Fun…
Princeton ends each shootaround on game day with a half court shot. Ellie Mitchell (Temple), Maggie Connolly (Villanova, Fordham, Rutgers, Rhode Island), Kaitlyn Chen (Seton Hall), Paige Morton (Maine), Amelia Osgood (Towson and Delaware) and Lexi Weger (UConn) each hit a half-court shot this season.
Breakfast is king…
Before each road trip, the team receives breakfast at the hotel. The team led by captain Maggie Connolly have arranged the breakfast of each trip. Texas – 8.5 (great variety, mini waffles a hit), UConn – 8.5 (less variety due to high quality), Towson – 6.5 (basic), Maine – 3.5 (there was food).
|
Sources
2/ https://goprincetontigers.com/news/2022/12/30/womens-basketball-begins-ivy-action-at-harvard-saturday-on-espnews.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Women’s Basketball kicks off Ivy Action at Harvard Saturday on ESPNEWS
- Gophers Drop Road Matchup with No. 16/17 Maryland
- Worsley’s man given years to live cancer-free after Christie’s drug trial
- Influenza patients at risk of developing sepsis
- Toddler is first childhood flu-related death of season in Cleveland
- Trump’s tax returns are now public
- Thomas Milic will start for Canada against Sweden at World Juniors
- (RV) Columbia will begin Ivy League Quest at Yale on Saturday
- Hear what tax experts think Trump wanted to keep secret on his taxes
- China’s Sun, Fan Zhendong become world’s first post-2000 ITTF year-end No. 1
- Last Hours | Samson Dubina Table Tennis Academy
- Michigan falls short to CMU in non-conference finals