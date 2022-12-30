Ohio State and Michigan meet in New Years Eve Top-15 Matchup – Ohio State Buckeyes





No. 3/4 Ohio State vs. No. 14/19Michigan Date: Saturday December 31, 2022 Location: Covelli Center (Columbus, Ohio) | Parking ticket Game: against No. 14/19 Michigan (1 p.m. ET) | Live statistics | BTN grids: State of Ohio | Michigan Remarks: State of Ohio | Michigan Columbus, OhioThe No. 3/4 Ohio State women’s basketball team (14-0, 3-0 B1G) will play host to No. 14/19 Michigan (12-1, 2-0 B1G) on New Year’s Eve at 1 p.m. at the Covelli center. Please note that the venue has only changed for this match. Ohio State has a 14-0 overall record and is 3-0 to begin Big Ten play after beating Northwestern 81-48 on the road on Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, Cotie McMahon was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the third consecutive week, while Taylor Thierry earned her second spot on the honor roll this month.

OSU’s defense forced 20+ turnovers for the 13th time and posted 10+ steals for the 11th time, giving up the fewest points to a B1G opponent so far this season.

McMahon led Ohio State’s offense with 24 points (her fifth 20-point game of the season), while Thierry (18) and Taylor Mikesell (16) also scored in double digits.

Michigan travels to Columbus with an overall record of 12-1 and has won its first two conference games. The Wolverines clinch a 76-59 victory in Nebraska on Wednesday night.

Ohio State will be the third ranked opponent of the season as Michigan has already (then) defeated No. 6 North Carolina by a margin of 76-68 on December 20 and No. 21 Baylor by a margin of 84-75 on November 27 . .

Emily Kiser leads the Wolverines with 18.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game this season, while Laila Phelia (16.6 ppg) and Leigha Brown (15.3 ppg) also average double digits.

Ohio State leads the all-time series 56-16 against Michigan, though the Wolverines have won the past three meetings.

The Buckeyes led 30-6 when they faced the Wolverines in Columbus. OSU’s most recent home win was on January 21, 2021 by an 81–77 margin as the Buckeyes held off a Wolverines advance in the fourth quarter. In that game, all five OSU starters made double digits. To support Ohio State women’s basketball all season here on campus, fans can now purchase mini-plans HERE or individual match tickets for all remaining home matches HERE.Applicable service charges apply to all tickets. Season tickets can be purchased by calling 1-800-GO-BUCKS and selecting option two. For group tickets and any questions, please contact an account representative at 1-800-GO-BUCKS or via email [email protected] All group tickets must be purchased in advance. Direct links to buy tickets: #GoBucks

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ohiostatebuckeyes.com/ohio-state-and-michigan-meet-in-new-years-eve-top-15-matchup/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos