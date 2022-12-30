Swakian paddler dreams of Olympic participation

KUCHING (Dec 31): Having added a Commonwealth Games silver medal to her collection, national paddler Alice Chang Li Sian is now looking to play at a higher level at the next Olympics, hopefully including table tennis as a medal event .

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games in August this year was an unforgettable experience for 22-year-old Kuchingite, who helped Malaysia reach the women’s team final where they met Singapore.

Alice joined the national team in 2016 and her first competition as a senior player was the World Team Table Tennis Championship that same year.

The Birmingham experience was most memorable, we only expected bronze, with the naturalized Chinese players on the Singapore team and defending champions India all vying for the gold medal.

We didn’t expect to beat India 3-2 in the quarter-finals because four years ago we lost 0-3 to them in the last eight and they then beat Singapore in the final, she told The Borneo Post here.

It was sweet revenge for us, and in the semi-final, where we played Wales, we were 1-2 down.

The fourth game was crucial and I took on the heavy responsibility of winning back a point for Malaysia to keep our hopes alive.

Malaysia won the final set that saw the defending champions exit, meeting Wales for the first time in the last four.

Wales took the first two sets, but the Malaysians won the third, keeping hopes burning. It was Alice who came to the rescue and won the fourth set 3-0, forcing the game into a rubber set.

Spurred on by Alice’s win, Malaysia fought on to claim their spot in the final.

However, they later lost 0–3 to Singapore and settled for the silver medal.

Still, Alice continued to give excellent performances after the Commonwealth Games.

The 177cm shake-handle player completed her hat-trick of women’s singles victories at the 57th National Table Tennis Championship, to be held at OCM Sports Arena, Wisma OCM in Kuala Lumpur from June 7-10.

In this match, Sarawak collected one gold and four silver medals to collect 21 points, placing them second in the overall standings, behind the champions Selangor by just a point margin.

Alice provided the lone gold for Sarawak after beating teammate Karen Lyne Dick 4-3 in an all-Sarawak women’s singles showdown.

Alice’s other two titles were won in 2015 and 2017.

She took her first silver in women’s doubles alongside Karen, who both lost 1-3 to Johor’s pair of Ho Ying and Tee Ai Xin.

Her second silver was from the women’s team event where she, Karen and Joanne Chen lost 0-3 to Ho Ying, Tee Ai Xin and Tey Ka Ying also from Johor.

Alice started playing table tennis when she was eight years old, after training at the Kuching Elite Table Tennis Training Center under the guidance of head coach Chua Chiaw Lian.

After a year of training, Chua decided to change my laying technique from normal shakehand player to chopper, taking into account my height, which would definitely be a big advantage for me.

I am very grateful to him for making the right decision; otherwise I would not have been what I am now. I would like to thank and appreciate Chua for his coaching, guidance and encouragement all these years.

I am very excited and happy to be the National Women’s Singles Champion for the third time.

I will continue to train hard and do my best to do better in future tournaments, she promised.

The president of the Kuching Division Table Tennis Association, Helena Christine Wee Yen Ping, was delighted and proud of Alice’s achievement to achieve a hat-trick of national championship victories.

She is the youngest Kuching helicopter to capture the Malaysia Open singles title in 2015 when she was only 15 years old.

She is a very hardworking, humble, determined and very dedicated player. If she continues to train hard, I’m confident she can go very far, said Wee.

Besides Alice, Gabriel Ling (Under-10 champion), Jason Siaw (Boys Under-15 champion) and Chai Kian Ann (Malaysia Games, or Sukma, silver medalist) are other choppers who have also achieved excellent results at various national championships.

Alice’s first international exposure was in 2010 when she was joined by Chua to participate in the ITTF Youth Training Camp and Competition in Austria.

This was followed by another ITTF program in Sweden in 2012.

Alice had also competed in Southeast Asia (SEA) Junior and Cadet Championship, SEA Championships, SEA Games, Asian Games, Asean School Games, Asian School Games, World Championships, Third Youth Olympic Games, ITTF World Junior Circuit Cook Island Junior and Cadet Hatfield Open and Grand Prix.

She had also participated in the Rio Olympics 2016 Asia Qualifying, ITTF Set Thailand Junior and Cadet Open and Asia Junior and Cadet Championships.

The Kuchingite also received the Most Promising Female Athlete award from the Sarawak State Sports Council (MSNS) in 2017.