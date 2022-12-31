Nominees for 2022 ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year announced

An inspiring leader, an aggressive batsman, a stylish opener and a fiery pacesetter make up our nominees for the 2022 ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year award. Here we take a look at their exploits.

ICC Mens Test Cricketer of the Year 2022

Ben Stokes – England

870 runs and 26 wickets in 15 matches; nine victories as captain

The year that was

Ben Stokes, along with Brendon McCullum, have changed the fate of England’s Test cricket in 2022. Struggling for results and at the bottom of the World Test Championship, Stokes took on an England side struggling for confidence.

His inspiring leadership has now built a confident and attacking unit, winning nine out of ten Test matches in 2022 under his tenure. Stokes has repeatedly stated that he takes away the fear of failure from the players and this is reflected in the ultra-aggressive brand of cricket that England plays under him.

Stokes has also led by example and has had a good year with both bat and ball. He scored 870 runs, two centuries and four half-centuries and also scalped 26 wickets at an average of 31.19.

Memorable performance

England had their first hiccup under the Stokes era, losing the first Test at home to South Africa. Needing a reaction, Stokes got up and delivered the goods, scoring a brilliant 103 in the first innings. He also recorded figures of 2/17 and 2/30 in the match as England roared back to hand South Africa an innings defeat at Manchester en route to winning the series 2–1.

Jonny Bairstow – England

1061 runs in 10 matches

The year that was

Jonny Bairstow may have been the greatest benefactor of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes taking over the running of England’s Test team. Given the freedom to play his attacking game, Bairstow had one of the most prolific years of his Test career, leading to a somewhat resurgence.

Bairstow played 10 Test matches in 2022, scoring 1061 runs at a staggering average of 66.31 and a strike rate of 76. He scored 6 centuries and 1 half century, showing off his brilliant conversion rate. The year could have been all the better had he not suffered a freak golf injury which ruled him out of the final home test against South Africa and the tour of Pakistan.

Memorable performance

Bairstow showed what a threat he had become in the middle order in the rescheduled Fifth Test against India. He first counter-attacked 106 for 140 in the first innings to help England stay alive in the Birmingham match. In the second innings he went one better, scoring 114 and establishing a brilliant stand with Joe Root as England chased 378 to level the series.

Usman Khawaja – Australia

1080 runs in 11 matches

The year that was

Khawaja returned to the Australian side from the wilderness in 2022 during the Ashes and made sure no one took their place again. There were some memorable performances, both in the middle order and then as an opener.

Khawaja played a vital role in Australia’s batting unit during the second half of the Ashes, as well as their famous victory in the Pakistan exit. In total he scored 1080 points in 11 games with an astonishing average of 67.50. He has four centuries and five half-centuries in the calendar year as his contributions have helped Australia set foot in the final of the World Test Championship.

Memorable performance

Khawaja made a comeback to the side after a long absence, punishing the England bowlers at the Sydney Test in the Ashes. He scored centuries in both innings (137 and 101*), as Australia looked to take a 4-0 lead in the series. However, final day heroics from England saw them hold out for a draw, but Khawaja had nevertheless made his presence felt.

Kagiso Rabada – South Africa

47 wickets in nine matches

The year that was

Kagiso Rabada was again South Africa’s shining light with the ball in 2022, creating breakthroughs at crucial moments. He had a year to remember, starring some famous test wins for South Africa against India, New Zealand and England.

In total, Rabada took 47 wickets in just nine matches at a remarkable average of 22.25 and a devastating batting percentage of 34.1. He also recorded two five-wicket hauls, with best figures of 5/52.

Memorable performance

Rabada had run amok in the first Test against England at Lord’s, throwing some fiery spells. He recorded figures of 5/52 in the first innings, helping South Africa bowl England out for 165. He then followed it up with a disciplined performance of 2/27 in the second innings, as South Africa bowled England out for 149 to finish the match by an innings and 12 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.