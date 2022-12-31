Sports
5 things that could happen next year, from Nadal’s retirement to a Raducanu resurgence
The future will soon be a thing of the past.
It’s one of George Carlin’s funniest one-liners that highlights the irresistible progression of time, and probably the futility of trying to predict its course.
However, that’s what we’ll try to do, in the confident expectation that it will all end up making us look really stupid.
Rafael Nadal’s retirement
Cue Brenda from Bristols iconic, not another one as the game loses another legendary figure.
We’ve had a tough 12 months on that front, with Roger Federer and Serena Williams both having tear-jerking farewell parties within weeks of each other. Neither departure was unexpected and both players were well past their prime, but it was still a wake-up call for some fans that tennis continues.
The final chimes of that inevitable chorus of bells will be Rafael Nadal’s retirement, which feels closer every day.
As a professional you never know, he said this week when asked if this would be his last professional trip to Australia.
I mean, hopefully not. I mean, when you’re 36, you never know when you’ll be last.
I don’t think it’s my last time here. If that’s the last time, let’s try to enjoy it as much as possible.
The past 12 months have demanded a lot from Nadal. After the French Open, he required surgery on his chronic foot injury that saw him burn a nerve for months to numb the sensation in his lower leg, then suffered an abdominal tear in the Wimbledon quarterfinals. He then became a father, and while he insists it doesn’t affect his tennis, he always said he wouldn’t start a family while he was still on tour.
So don’t be surprised if Nadal wins again at Roland Garros, then throws up the white flag to finally admit defeat.
Emma Raducanu to find her feet
Emma Raducanus’ first year on tour, after soaring such a rocket in the game, was never going to be easy. She’s cycled through a number of coaches in an effort to find someone who can both fill the gaps in her WTA knowledge and take on the same intensity she brings to work every day.
Her latest recruit is Sebastian Sachs, a young German who has previously worked with Victoria Azarenka and Belinda Bencic. He is known as a meticulous worker, which should fit in well with Raducanu, who likes to approach tennis quite professionally.
He may not last long. It is not necessarily a permanent appointment, but it is expected that he will still be in place for the Australian Open. If he can hang on, he may be able to overcome the red flags identified by previous incumbent Dmitry Tursunov and form part of the bountiful resource that same man identified.
She is currently ranked No. 78 in the world. It would be quite a surprise if she doesn’t improve significantly on that, expecting to be in the top 30 by the end of the year.
Netflix will bring a new and very different brand of fans
In January, not only will the first grand slam of the year take place, but also the release of the fly-on-the-wall Netflix documentary Break Point, which has been in the works for a year.
Tennis execs are hoping for the kind of success Drive to Survive has experienced, and fans are optimistic that their unsung heroes could find well-deserved fame beyond established superstars.
However, they may have to temper their expectations based on what has happened in Formula 1. The Netflix series in F1 was very much aimed at non-car racing fans, after all there are many more who don’t follow it than do and the tennis version is expected to be similarly mass market, focusing on the personalities rather than the players .
This is likely to infuriate die-hard tennis fans, but it’s certainly the approach that was needed, and may attract a new genre of drama-hungry fans who will turn the purists into gatekeepers of the old ways.
But rest assured, tennis needs this. It can’t keep shrinking.
Another step forward for Jack Draper
If you’ve talked to anyone in British tennis about which player has the best chance of becoming the next Andy Murray in the last five years, almost all of them have said Jack Draper.
Good looking, towering, powerful and well mannered, Draper has all the raw materials to create a perfect professional, on and off the field.
The only thing that has let him down so far is his body, with an injury that never seems far away. However, he began to buck that trend in 2022, winning five Challenger titles before moving up to tour level, only for an injury to halt his progress into the third round of the US Open.
However, Draper has had a strong pre-season and has even signed up to double up next week in Adelaide with Jannik Sinner, an indication that he is confident in his fitness and resilience.
He is already ranked 40th in the world, will almost certainly be seeded at Wimbledon and could even achieve that status at the Australian Open. This year, watch out for Jack Draper with a large portion. He will pick up some scalps. And he really likes the grass
Gauff to Swiatek
The women’s game is crying out for a big rivalry at the top, someone who can handle the relentless clean hitting of Iga Swiatek. She wasn’t undefeated in 2022, but since Ash Barty retired as Australian Open champion, she won two of three grand slams and went on a record-breaking winning streak.
But still many people don’t know who Swiatek is and she has already revealed that she kept the Netflix cameras at bay to focus on her matches. What she really needs is a dance partner, and Coco Gauff seems to be just that. Gauff’s play should suit Swiateks well with her elite athleticism, fine cross-court backhand and improving net game.
There are weaknesses, of course her second serve is fragile at times like in the French Open final and her forehand can fly, but she is on a fine gradient of improvement and has the mindset to challenge Swiatek. If she did, we could see the formation of a mighty era for women’s tennis.
