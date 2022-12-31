The nominations for the Isle of Man Sports Awards are now open





The bigger motorsport events such as the TT and Manx Grand Prix were back and there was a full schedule of competitive action in domestic football, hockey, rugby and cricket. Other regular activities such as athletics, cycling, tennis, netball, table tennis, squash, badminton, boules, swimming, snooker and darts were all uninterrupted. The Isle of Man was well represented at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last July where, while no medals were won in this event, there were some notable team and individual achievements. Two of the highlights of the Games were provided by Lizzie Holden and Becky Storrie, who finished fourth and fifth in the women’s time trial. Numerous Isle of Man swimming records were broken in the pool, Kim Dean was the first female paraathlete to represent the Isle of Man at the Commonwealth Games, finishing eighth in the women’s lightweight Para Powerlifting event. Tara Donnelly reached the final in the women’s gymnastics and eventually finished 13th. David Mullarkey broke the Manx 5,000 meters record with a fine performance on the track, while Glen Quayle made it to the men’s pole vault final. Unfortunately, one of the biggest talking points of the opening weekend of the Games was Matty Bostock’s horrific crash in the qualifying heat for the men’s scratch race when he looked like a potential medalist. Just a week earlier, Bocky had won the Manx International Stage race on home soil in style. If you had to pick one sporting highlight of the year for an Isle of Man competitor, it would undoubtedly be Yasmin Ingham’s fantastic performance in winning the World Eventing Championship in Pratoni, Italy with Banzai Du Loir. ( Photo: FEI/Richard Juilliart ) Her partner, Jamie McCanney, was part of the four-man Great Britain team that won the World Trophy competition at the International Six Days Enduro in France three weeks earlier. The different categories are listed in the panel (below) and the closing date for entries is Sunday 29 January, so you have about a month to submit your selection(s). ( Isle of Man Sports ) This will be followed by a selection process where the names will be narrowed down to a shortlist ahead of the presentation of the Isle of Man Sports Awards on Thursday 30 March at the Villa Marinas Royal Hall.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.iomtoday.co.im/sport/isle-of-man-sports-awards-nominations-now-open-585679 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos