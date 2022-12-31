No. 16 Terps Roll to 107-85 Win over Minnesota





Next game: at Rutgers 2-1-2023 | 2:00 BTN Jan. 02 (Mon) / 2:00 PM Bee Rutgers COLLEGE PARK, MD Maryland’s 16th-ranked women’s basketball team rolled to a 107-85 victory over Minnesota at the XFINITY Center on Friday. All 10 available Terrapins (11-3, 2-1 B1G) scored as Maryland posted its highest scoring game this season. Diamond miller led the Terrapins with 22 points and five steals. Shyanne Sellers 19 points added and Abby Meiers scored 17. Lavender Briggs scored 14 points – her most as a Terrapin. The Terrapins’ defense forced 23 turnovers in Minnesota, outscoring the Gophers 30-2 in points of those turnovers. Maryland had just six turnovers on the day with 21 assists. Maryland beat Minnesota 35-22 in the third quarter, led by 10 points from Briggs. The Terps forced seven turnovers that quarter, scoring 12 points off them. Brenda Frise take “It was just a good start. You saw a great reset of us coming out of the holiday, coming back very fresh and I thought we set the tone from the tip. Minnesota’s young players are really impressive and scoring well. The fact that we were able to dictate on the defensive side, our press and our turnover that we were able to force, 30-2, was a huge piece in the game for us.” Update of 1,000 points Miller remains 30th in Maryland career scoring with 1,276. She trails Belinda Pearman at number 29, who had a total of 1,284 from 1981-84.

1,276. She trails Belinda Pearman at number 29, who had a total of 1,284 from 1981-84. Meyers now has career-high 1,147 points with 947 in her three seasons of action with Princeton before joining the Terps this season.

career-high 1,147 points with 947 in her three seasons of action with Princeton before joining the Terps this season. Lavender Briggs who broke the 1,000 mark in Maryland’s game against Notre Dame, now has 1,043 in all. She scored 961 in Florida.

1,043 in all. She scored 961 in Florida. Pinzan is chasing 1,000 points just like them 973, for her career. She had 916 points in South Florida.

973, for her career. She had 916 points in South Florida. Brian Alexander is approaching the threshold of 1,000 points just like them 971 career points, including 841 at Vanderbilt. Double-digit update Of With 22 points, Miller reached double figures for the 12th time in 13 games played this season. She has scored 10 points or more 67 times in her career.

With 22 points, Miller reached double figures for the 12th time in 13 games played this season. She has scored 10 points or more 67 times in her career. Sellers 19-point performance was her ninth straight game with 10 or more. She has achieved that in 12 of 14 games this season and a total of 25 times.

19-point performance was her ninth straight game with 10 or more. She has achieved that in 12 of 14 games this season and a total of 25 times. Meyers scored in double digits for the 12th time this season and 64th in her career. 17 points. Series history The Terps continue to dominate the series against the Golden Gophers and now have a 14-1 lead, including seven straight wins.

Maryland head coach Brenda Frise was the head coach at Minnesota for one season (2001-2002) before coming to College Park. She led the Gophers to a 24–8 record and the NCAA Tournament Second Round and was named AP National Coach of the Year. Current Gopher head coach Lindsay Whalen was on the squad. Next one The Terps kick off the 2023 calendar year with a game on Monday, January 2 at 2 p.m. at Rutgers. The action can be seen on Big Ten Network.

