How ABC commentators fabricated broadcasts during the synthetic cricket era of radio coverage

The radio mutters with a commentator running through the field placement before describing the bowler steaming in to release a delivery defended for no run.

Everything is expressed in intricate details, except that the entire description is completely fabricated.

With all the visions, live replays and even decision review systems that make up today’s radio and television cricket coverage, it’s hard to believe that cricket commentators made up whole overs at some point.

A pencil tapped on the table is the enduring image of synthetic cricket, but there was much more that brought the broadcasts to life.

When shortwave radio was not suitable for direct broadcasts from the United Kingdom in the 1930s, cricket commentators on the ABC had to use some creativity and ingenuity.

Commentator Charles Moses uses a pencil to imitate the sound of the ball hitting the bat.

Cables arrived at the end of each over with information, but only gave details of the shots where batsmen had made runs. Any bubbles were filled by the commentator with a little imagination.

But in the 1930s even the regularity of the cables could not be guaranteed, which meant that even more liberties were taken when there was a delay in the reception of communications.

Bernard Kerr was at the start of his career in synthetic testing before a long career at the ABC. His job was to write down the cables that were sent directly from the London Post Office to the Sydney Post Office.

“We had our fun when the cables broke,” he said, reflecting on the synthetic tests years later.

“And of course we had some made up stories, but still they were quite true, like a batsman having problems with his glove and then having problems with the belt in his path.”

That was a way to save time, but other ways were needed when the delays were longer.

“The best way the cables broke down was to land a couple of maiden overs,” Kerr said.

Sound effects were used during the broadcast to make it look like the commentary team was calling live from the ground.

With limited information, the cricket broadcasts, complete with synthetic sound effects, led many people to believe they were direct broadcasts from grounds in England.

But the ruse was in use when things sometimes went wrong, like when legendary commentator Alan McGilvray received a telegram saying “MC out,” while both Stan McCabe and Ernie McCormick were in the fold.

At that point, McGilvray sent McCabe packing, but when the next telegram expanded on the resignation and said it was McCormick who was basically out, McGilvray simply apologized.

This made it clear to some that the broadcasts did not come directly from England, but historian Frazer Andrews said that this style of commentary fit into what was popular entertainment 90 years ago.

“In this period, radio dramas kind of became a staple. And so people were used to dramatic stories,” he said.

“And I think it kind of fit into that, that this wasn’t just a sports commentary, but there was some sort of drama involved. That seemed to really take people in.”

To think that players could one day challenge umpires’ decisions through a video review system would have seemed unlikely to cricket fans 90 years ago. But Andrews said synthetic cricket was leading the way for radio listeners.

“I think on some level synthetic, as we would understand it today, implies something that imitates something, but that’s artificial. But it also implies something modern,” he said.

“And you think at the same time, in the 1930s, about the development of things like the first man-made textiles, rayon and nylon and things like that. The Bakelite that the radios are made of, that’s a synthetic material. It’s a plastic. So synthetic means novelty. It implies modern and new.”

This innovation kept Australians up to date with how their national side was doing, even if a little imagination was involved.

Synthetic Cricket is one of six podcast episodes of the Everlasting Summer series, celebrating 90 years of cricket coverage at the ABC. Listen to the full series here.