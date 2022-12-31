Sports
United Cup Day 3 Preview: Nadal, Swiatek Open Campaigns | ATP tour
Day 3 of the United Cup features two of the biggest stars: 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal and WTA No. 1 Iga Swiatek.
Both players will have memorable seasons of 2022, both on and off the field. And they will be challenged, they say, to go beyond those successes. Nadal – who won the Australian Open and Roland Garros last year – and his wife, Maria, welcomed their first child, Rafael Nadal Perello, in October.
Nadal, 36, now the all-time leader with 22 major men’s singles titles, took a break after losing to Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round of the US Open. He was asked about his new father role.
“Well,” he said with a smile, “I lost the first event I played as a dad without the baby with me [Paris] first round. Second event, traveling with the baby, I was out of the [Nitto ATP Finals] group stage. In the end I won my last game, but I have to keep improving, don’t I? Simple.”
Getting enough sleep hasn’t been a problem, he said.
“We have some help.” explained Nadal. “No problem at all. I just need to organize my life a bit, like everyone has to do when you have a kid in your life. I’m excited to play this league for the first time. Then let’s see. Let’s do our best and see how far we can go.”
Nadal will play the first game of Saturday’s second session at Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Arena against Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie. They have a recent but extensive ATP Head2Head history and it was all Rafa, 4-0. They played three times in 2021, twice at majors and most recently in Acapulco in 2022 when Nadal won 6-4, 6-4.
Swiatek climbed to the top of the Hologic WTA Tour rankings on April 4. Thirty-nine weeks later, she’s still standing there.
“Especially when Ash [Barty] retired, I felt mixed feelings,” Swiatek said of the woman she replaced at the top of the rankings. “At first I felt like I wasn’t sure if this is my place to be. Ash, she seemed like a huge role model to everyone in terms of her behavior on and off the track. She really set the bar pretty high, so I have to show it to people, but also show myself that I’m in the right place.
“Hopefully maybe we can meet this week and I’ll tell her directly. But she really inspired me to work harder and her different style of play made me realize that there is always room for improvement.”
Like Nadal, Swiatek leads the late session at Brisbane’s Pat Rafter Arena against Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva. Swiatek won their only meeting in straight sets in Ostrava last fall. She’s “super proud” of herself for the past year’s achievements – Swiatek won half of the Grand Slams and WTA 1000 events (six out of 12) – but forgive her if she doesn’t want to look back every time she has a press conference.
“At the beginning of this year I’m going to try to cut back a little bit on everything that happened last year and just focus on the future,” she said. “Because I feel like I can get a lot of experience from these tournaments last year, but I don’t want to get too hung up on that because I want to move forward and focus on my next goals.”
A new team opens play in each of the six United Cup groups on Day 3, with one of the other two teams from each group receiving a two-day rest. In addition to Poland and Spain, there are tournament debuts for Belgium, Germany, Norway and Croatia on Saturday.
Alexander Zverev joins Nadal in Sydney and will lead Team Germany against the Czech Republic as he plays his first tour-level match since sustaining an ankle injury in the Roland Garros semi-final. In Perth, Belgium takes on Bulgaria before Croatia takes on Argentina. Brazil and Norway open the game in Sydney, before Swiatek takes the field for Poland.
United Cup: Day 3 Playing order (local time)
Sydney, Ken Rosewall Arena
Germany vs. Czech Republic (Group C)
Alexander Zverev (GER) vs. Jiri Lehecka (CZE), 10 am
Jule Niemeier (GER) vs. Marie Bouzkova, to follow
Spain vs. Great Britain (Group D)
Rafael Nadal (ESP) v Cameron Norrie (GBR), 3.30pm
Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP) vs. Katie Swan (GBR), following
Perth, RAC Arena
Belgium vs. Bulgaria (Group A)
Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL) vs Isabella Shinikova (BUL), 10am
David Goffin (BEL) vs. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL), follows
Croatia vs. Argentina (Group F)
Donna Vekic (CRO) v Maria Carle (ARG), 3.30pm
Borna Coric (CRO) v Francisco Cerundolo (ARG), follows
Brisbane, Pat Rafter Arena
Brazil vs. Norway (Group E)
Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) vs. Ulrikke Eikeri (NOR), 10 am
Felipe Meligeni Alves (BRA) vs. Viktor Durasovic (NOR), follows
Poland vs. Kazakhstan (Group B)
Iga Swiatek (POL) vs. Yulia Putintseva (KAZ), 3:30 p.m
Daniel Michalski (POL) vs. Timofey Skatov (KAZ), follows
|
Sources
2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/nadal-swiatek-united-cup-2023-day-3-preview
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- All the best Bollywood horrors to watch now
- United Cup Day 3 Preview: Nadal, Swiatek Open Campaigns | ATP tour
- Iconic fashion designer Vivienne Westwood dies at 81
- Trump’s tax returns released by House committee show he paid little tax
- The United States saw a continued decline in murders in 2022
- In Mexico, Seventh Day Adventist leaders opened a new regional office five years after the earthquake
- ‘Drive’ director: Hollywood is ‘falling apart’
- The New Year Honors List recognizes heroes from across the UK.
- ARKK Predicts 2022 Collapse: Kathy Wood’s ETF Plunges 67% Over the Year
- Sweet Home Alabama actor Forrest Gump, Bob Penny, dies at 87
- How ABC commentators fabricated broadcasts during the synthetic cricket era of radio coverage
- Gucci’s New Capsule Collection Celebrates the Year of the Rabbit – Robb Report