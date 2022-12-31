United Cup Day 3 Preview: Nadal, Swiatek Open Campaigns | ATP tour

Day 3 of the United Cup features two of the biggest stars: 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal and WTA No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Both players will have memorable seasons of 2022, both on and off the field. And they will be challenged, they say, to go beyond those successes. Nadal – who won the Australian Open and Roland Garros last year – and his wife, Maria, welcomed their first child, Rafael Nadal Perello, in October.

Nadal, 36, now the all-time leader with 22 major men’s singles titles, took a break after losing to Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round of the US Open. He was asked about his new father role.

“Well,” he said with a smile, “I lost the first event I played as a dad without the baby with me [Paris] first round. Second event, traveling with the baby, I was out of the [Nitto ATP Finals] group stage. In the end I won my last game, but I have to keep improving, don’t I? Simple.”

Getting enough sleep hasn’t been a problem, he said.

“We have some help.” explained Nadal. “No problem at all. I just need to organize my life a bit, like everyone has to do when you have a kid in your life. I’m excited to play this league for the first time. Then let’s see. Let’s do our best and see how far we can go.”

Nadal will play the first game of Saturday’s second session at Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Arena against Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie. They have a recent but extensive ATP Head2Head history and it was all Rafa, 4-0. They played three times in 2021, twice at majors and most recently in Acapulco in 2022 when Nadal won 6-4, 6-4.

Swiatek climbed to the top of the Hologic WTA Tour rankings on April 4. Thirty-nine weeks later, she’s still standing there.

“Especially when Ash [Barty] retired, I felt mixed feelings,” Swiatek said of the woman she replaced at the top of the rankings. “At first I felt like I wasn’t sure if this is my place to be. Ash, she seemed like a huge role model to everyone in terms of her behavior on and off the track. She really set the bar pretty high, so I have to show it to people, but also show myself that I’m in the right place.

“Hopefully maybe we can meet this week and I’ll tell her directly. But she really inspired me to work harder and her different style of play made me realize that there is always room for improvement.”

Like Nadal, Swiatek leads the late session at Brisbane’s Pat Rafter Arena against Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva. Swiatek won their only meeting in straight sets in Ostrava last fall. She’s “super proud” of herself for the past year’s achievements – Swiatek won half of the Grand Slams and WTA 1000 events (six out of 12) – but forgive her if she doesn’t want to look back every time she has a press conference.

“At the beginning of this year I’m going to try to cut back a little bit on everything that happened last year and just focus on the future,” she said. “Because I feel like I can get a lot of experience from these tournaments last year, but I don’t want to get too hung up on that because I want to move forward and focus on my next goals.”

A new team opens play in each of the six United Cup groups on Day 3, with one of the other two teams from each group receiving a two-day rest. In addition to Poland and Spain, there are tournament debuts for Belgium, Germany, Norway and Croatia on Saturday.

Alexander Zverev joins Nadal in Sydney and will lead Team Germany against the Czech Republic as he plays his first tour-level match since sustaining an ankle injury in the Roland Garros semi-final. In Perth, Belgium takes on Bulgaria before Croatia takes on Argentina. Brazil and Norway open the game in Sydney, before Swiatek takes the field for Poland.

United Cup: Day 3 Playing order (local time)

Sydney, Ken Rosewall Arena

Germany vs. Czech Republic (Group C)

Alexander Zverev (GER) vs. Jiri Lehecka (CZE), 10 am

Jule Niemeier (GER) vs. Marie Bouzkova, to follow

Spain vs. Great Britain (Group D)

Rafael Nadal (ESP) v Cameron Norrie (GBR), 3.30pm

Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP) vs. Katie Swan (GBR), following

Perth, RAC Arena

Belgium vs. Bulgaria (Group A)

Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL) vs Isabella Shinikova (BUL), 10am

David Goffin (BEL) vs. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL), follows

Croatia vs. Argentina (Group F)

Donna Vekic (CRO) v Maria Carle (ARG), 3.30pm

Borna Coric (CRO) v Francisco Cerundolo (ARG), follows

Brisbane, Pat Rafter Arena

Brazil vs. Norway (Group E)

Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) vs. Ulrikke Eikeri (NOR), 10 am

Felipe Meligeni Alves (BRA) vs. Viktor Durasovic (NOR), follows

Poland vs. Kazakhstan (Group B)

Iga Swiatek (POL) vs. Yulia Putintseva (KAZ), 3:30 p.m

Daniel Michalski (POL) vs. Timofey Skatov (KAZ), follows