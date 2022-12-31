Top 10 sports personalities of 2022

Messi led Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title in Qatar, while Indian athletes shone at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

It was an eventful sports year in 2022 and various players and teams have left their mark on the big stage. During the year there were the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the T20 World Cup in Australia, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and many other tournaments.

Sports personalities from India and other countries shone in 2022 and captivated their fans.

Here are the top athletes who ruled the year in 2022

Lionel Messi

A long wait finally came to an end for Lionel Messi and Argentina as they won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Messi inspired the team to their third World Cup trophy by beating France 4-2 (3-3 after extra time) in the final on December 18. Messi set several records during the tournament, including winning the Ballon d’Or for the second time, the only player to accomplish the feat. It was 2022 to remember for Messi and Argentina.

Roger Federer

While Messi cherished his dream of lifting the World Cup, another legend, from tennis, quietly retired after 20 years of ruling the sport. Roger Federer retired from tennis with 20 Grand Slams. He played his last tournament in the Laver Cup in London. His last match was a partnership with Rafael Nadal. It was a tearful departure for Federer.

Sharath Kamal

Veteran Indian table tennis player Sharath Kamal returned from Birmingham Commonwealth Games as the most decorated Indian athlete with four medals. And later became the second table tennis player after Manika Batra to receive the Khel Ratna, the highest sports award in India. In addition to a mixed doubles yellow metal, Sharath also won his singles gold after 16 years, the first he won at the Melbourne CWG in 2006. The lanky paddler has won a whopping 13 medals from the CWG overall. He also won two bronze medals at the 2018 Asian Games and is now seeking elusive Olympic glory at the 2024 Paris Games.

Ben Stokes

It was a historic win for England in Pakistan as the Ben Stokes-led team whitewashed the hosts 3-0 in the Test series. England’s aggressive approach in the five-day format has resulted in 9 wins from the last 10 Tests. Prior to Pakistan’s victory in December, England won the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, with Stokes leading the team home against Pakistan in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Scott Scheffler

American golfer Scottie Scheffler had a breakthrough year in 2022. He won four titles including the Masters. The 26-year-old won the WM Phoenix Open in February and added the Arnold Palmer Invitational, WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and Masters’ titles in March. It became number 1 in the Official World Gold Ranking. He is only the fifth golfer to enter the Masters as world No. 1 and win the title. In September, Scheffler was named the 2022 PGA Tour Player of the Year.

Max Verstappen

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen set records this year during the Formula 1 season when the Dutch driver took his second world title. He had the most races in a single season 15 and also won the most points 454. He took the world title at the Japanese Grand Prix in October with four races to go, winning three, including the season-ending race in Abu Dhabi in November.

Nikhat Zareen

India’s Nikhat Zareen won a hat-trick of gold medals in 2022. She started the year by etching her name into the history books as she became the first Indian boxer to win a second gold medal at the prestigious Strandja Memorial tournament. Once asked for a fair trial for a shot at the Olympics, the Telangana boxer replicated her idol Mary Kom’s world championship-winning performance. It was India’s first world title in four years and only the second (after Mary) outside the country. The 26-year-old boxer then entered the Commonwealth Games as a strong medal contender and she did not disappoint, taking the 50kg title. She was honored with the Arjuna Award.

Neeraj Chopra

India’s javelin thrower and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra won silver at the World Championships in the US in July, becoming only the second Indian after Anju Bobby George to win bronze in the 2003 Paris edition to medal in the showpiece. In September, he became the Diamond League champion by winning the final of the prestigious encounter series, earning another ‘first’. However, Chopra was unable to defend his Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham due to the “slight” groin injury he sustained in the World Championships. It was another eventful year for Chopra, but he was unable to cross the 90-yard mark. He came agonizingly close with his throw of 89.94 meters as he finished second in the Stockholm leg of the prestigious Diamond League.

Pankaj Advani

In October, India’s leading cueist Pankaj Advani claimed his 25th world title after beating compatriot Sourav Kothari 4-0 in the 150 up billiards final at the World Championships. Advani maneuvered his cue like a magic wand. A delighted Advani said: It is a dream to defend a world title five times in a row. Really happy with how I’ve played and won every billiards event I’ve participated in this year. I am honored to bring another world gold medal to my country.

PT Usha

Legendary PT Usha ushered in a new era in the country’s sports administration and was elected the first female president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) in December. Usha, 58, a multiple Asian Games gold medalist and fourth-place finisher of the 400m hurdles at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, was declared unopposed for the first post in the polls. The elections were overseen by Supreme Court appointed retired SC judge L Nageswara Rao. Usha was also nominated for the Rajya Sabha this year.