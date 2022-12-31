Sports
Top 10 sports personalities of 2022
Messi led Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title in Qatar, while Indian athletes shone at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
It was an eventful sports year in 2022 and various players and teams have left their mark on the big stage. During the year there were the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the T20 World Cup in Australia, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and many other tournaments.
Sports personalities from India and other countries shone in 2022 and captivated their fans.
Here are the top athletes who ruled the year in 2022
Lionel Messi
Advertisement
A long wait finally came to an end for Lionel Messi and Argentina as they won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Messi inspired the team to their third World Cup trophy by beating France 4-2 (3-3 after extra time) in the final on December 18. Messi set several records during the tournament, including winning the Ballon d’Or for the second time, the only player to accomplish the feat. It was 2022 to remember for Messi and Argentina.
Read also: Messi has defied football’s lexicon and its restrictive grammar
Roger Federer
While Messi cherished his dream of lifting the World Cup, another legend, from tennis, quietly retired after 20 years of ruling the sport. Roger Federer retired from tennis with 20 Grand Slams. He played his last tournament in the Laver Cup in London. His last match was a partnership with Rafael Nadal. It was a tearful departure for Federer.
Read also: Roger Federer’s big matches: a look at 10 Grand Slam finals
All federal feelings.#LaverCup pic.twitter.com/WKjhcADFoe
Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 24, 2022
Sharath Kamal
Veteran Indian table tennis player Sharath Kamal returned from Birmingham Commonwealth Games as the most decorated Indian athlete with four medals. And later became the second table tennis player after Manika Batra to receive the Khel Ratna, the highest sports award in India. In addition to a mixed doubles yellow metal, Sharath also won his singles gold after 16 years, the first he won at the Melbourne CWG in 2006. The lanky paddler has won a whopping 13 medals from the CWG overall. He also won two bronze medals at the 2018 Asian Games and is now seeking elusive Olympic glory at the 2024 Paris Games.
Ben Stokes
It was a historic win for England in Pakistan as the Ben Stokes-led team whitewashed the hosts 3-0 in the Test series. England’s aggressive approach in the five-day format has resulted in 9 wins from the last 10 Tests. Prior to Pakistan’s victory in December, England won the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, with Stokes leading the team home against Pakistan in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
Scott Scheffler
American golfer Scottie Scheffler had a breakthrough year in 2022. He won four titles including the Masters. The 26-year-old won the WM Phoenix Open in February and added the Arnold Palmer Invitational, WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and Masters’ titles in March. It became number 1 in the Official World Gold Ranking. He is only the fifth golfer to enter the Masters as world No. 1 and win the title. In September, Scheffler was named the 2022 PGA Tour Player of the Year.
Max Verstappen
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen set records this year during the Formula 1 season when the Dutch driver took his second world title. He had the most races in a single season 15 and also won the most points 454. He took the world title at the Japanese Grand Prix in October with four races to go, winning three, including the season-ending race in Abu Dhabi in November.
Nikhat Zareen
India’s Nikhat Zareen won a hat-trick of gold medals in 2022. She started the year by etching her name into the history books as she became the first Indian boxer to win a second gold medal at the prestigious Strandja Memorial tournament. Once asked for a fair trial for a shot at the Olympics, the Telangana boxer replicated her idol Mary Kom’s world championship-winning performance. It was India’s first world title in four years and only the second (after Mary) outside the country. The 26-year-old boxer then entered the Commonwealth Games as a strong medal contender and she did not disappoint, taking the 50kg title. She was honored with the Arjuna Award.
Read also: Nikhat Zareen: From challenging Mary Kom to becoming world champion
Neeraj Chopra
India’s javelin thrower and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra won silver at the World Championships in the US in July, becoming only the second Indian after Anju Bobby George to win bronze in the 2003 Paris edition to medal in the showpiece. In September, he became the Diamond League champion by winning the final of the prestigious encounter series, earning another ‘first’. However, Chopra was unable to defend his Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham due to the “slight” groin injury he sustained in the World Championships. It was another eventful year for Chopra, but he was unable to cross the 90-yard mark. He came agonizingly close with his throw of 89.94 meters as he finished second in the Stockholm leg of the prestigious Diamond League.
Pankaj Advani
In October, India’s leading cueist Pankaj Advani claimed his 25th world title after beating compatriot Sourav Kothari 4-0 in the 150 up billiards final at the World Championships. Advani maneuvered his cue like a magic wand. A delighted Advani said: It is a dream to defend a world title five times in a row. Really happy with how I’ve played and won every billiards event I’ve participated in this year. I am honored to bring another world gold medal to my country.
PT Usha
Legendary PT Usha ushered in a new era in the country’s sports administration and was elected the first female president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) in December. Usha, 58, a multiple Asian Games gold medalist and fourth-place finisher of the 400m hurdles at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, was declared unopposed for the first post in the polls. The elections were overseen by Supreme Court appointed retired SC judge L Nageswara Rao. Usha was also nominated for the Rajya Sabha this year.
|
Sources
2/ https://thefederal.com/sports/lionel-messi-to-roger-federer-top-10-sports-personalities-of-2022/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Interview with Vladimir Putin Xi Jinping. The President of Russia presented the proposal “Wprost”.
- Top Iranian Actresses Working in Hollywood Today
- Lily Collins wore a daring sheer dress and Emily in Paris fans are speechless
- Chatty AI and Protein Prediction Algorithm Define Year of Emerging Tech
- Top 10 sports personalities of 2022
- Duty first: PM Modi returns to grind hours after performing his mother Hiraben’s last rites
- Indonesia issues emergency regulation to replace employment law
- Actor Tunisha Sharma was depressed, ex Sheezan Khan pretended to be a caring friend despite breakup: police in court
- Prices have risen and protests have rocked South Asia in 2022 – The Diplomat
- Knights for two senior MPs who caused problems for Boris Johnson
- How Google Maps Lets Your Loved Ones Know You’re Always Safe
- Video shows Chinese fighter jet intercepting US jets