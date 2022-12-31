Pre-Seeds announced for the 2023 Southern Scuffle





Pre-Seeds for the 2023 Southern Scuffle presented by Compound Sportswear have been announced tonight. Missouri and Oklahoma State lead the field with 11 wrestlers each in the top-8. The Tigers have four No. 1 seeds, while Cowboys have three. Minnesota has eight seeds in the lineup, followed by Stanford and North Dakota State with six each. The host Mocs have placed three, including sophomores Noah Castillo (No. 6 at 149), junior Braden Palmer (No. 7 out of 133) and senior Matthew Wadel (No. 4 on 184). Tickets are on sale now at GoMocs.com, but if you can’t make it to the event, catch up on all the action flowing. Be sure to check out the option to prepay for a two-day parking pass for the event here. 125 1. Matt Ramos, Purdue

2. Trevor Mastrogiovanni, Oklahoma State

3. Noah Surtin, Missouri

4. Stevo Poulin, Northern Colorado

5. Caleb Smith, Appalachian State

6.Braxton Brown, Maryland

7. Nico Provo, Stanford

8. Cooper Flynn, Virginia Tech 133 1. Daton Fix, State of Oklahoma

2. AttasauovRamazan, State of Iowa

3. Aaron Nagao, Minnesota

4. Chance Rich, Cal State Bakersfield

5. Sean Carter, Appalachian State

6.Connor Brown, Missouri

7. Braden Palmer Chattanooga

8. Kurt Phipps, Bucknell 141 1. Andrew Alirez, Northern Colorado

2. Allan Hart, Missouri

3. Jake Bergeland, Minnesota

4. Dylan Droegemueller, State of North Dakota

5. Parker son, Purdue

6. Darren Miller, Bucknell

7. Carter Young, Oklahoma State

8. Collin Girardi, Virginia Tech 149 1. Brock Mauller, Missouri

2.Jaden Abas, Stanford

3. Quinn Kinner, Rider

4.Ethan Miller, Maryland

5. Victor Voinovich, Oklahoma State

6. Noah Castillo Chattanooga

7. Kellyn March, State of North Dakota

8. Marcos Polanco, Minnesota 157 1. Kendall Coleman, Purdue

2. Jared Franek, State of North Dakota

3. Kaden Gfeller, Oklahoma State

4. Jarrett Jacques, Missouri

5.Daniel Cardenas, Stanford

6.Michael North, Maryland

7. Vinny Zerbin, Northern Colorado

8. Tommy Askey, Appalachian State 165 1. Keegan O’Toole, Missouri

2. Shane Griffith, Stanford

3. Michael Caliendo, State of North Dakota

4. Andrew Sparks, Minnesota

5. Wyatt Sheets, Oklahoma State

6. Take Carlson, Minnesota

7. Will Formato, Appalachian State

8. RJ Mosley, Gardner Webb 174 1. Dustin Plott, Oklahoma State

2. Peyton Mocco, Missouri

3. Bailee O’Reilly, Minnesota

4. Tyler Eischens, Stanford

5. Julien Broderson, State of Iowa

6.Dom Solis, Maryland

7. Will Miller, Appalachian State

8. Sam Deprez, Binghamton 184 1. Travis Wittlake, Oklahoma State

2.Sean Harman, Mississippi

3. Jacob Nolan, Binghamton

4. Matthew Wadel Chattanooga

5. Jacob Ferreira, Hofstra

6. Gavin Stika, Oklahoma State

7. Deanthony Parker, State of North Dakota

8. Colton Hawks, Missouri 197 1. Rocky Elam, Missouri

2. Ethan Laird, Rider

3.Lou Deprez, Binghamton

4. Jaxon Smith, Maryland

5. Owen Pentz, State of North Dakota

6. Michael Foy, Minnesota

7. Luke Surber, Oklahoma State

8. Nikolas agrees, Stanford 285 1. Zach Elam, Missouri

2. Jaron Smith, Maryland

3. Jonah Niesenbaum, duke

4.Garrett Joles, Minnesota

5. Zack Knighton-Ward, Hofstra

6. Konner Doucet, Oklahoma State

7. Cory Day, Binghamton

8. Josiah Hill, Little Rock

