Brock Boeser is still (somehow) available to get him

I hope your 2022 was quite manageable and you were able to fulfill your fantasy dreams. If not, good luck in 2023! With a new year comes the possibility of replays in this column, but only if those players are worth mentioning AND if they are available in at least 50 percent of the Yahoo leagues (exceptions apply).

This is the last batch before we reach January. Buy them while they are still potentially hot.

(Roasted rates from December 30)

Forward

Brock Boeser, VAN (Yahoo: 47 percent roster)

Boeser was sidelined for two weeks with a hand injury before returning in early November and brushing off a nine-game point streak. The attack hasn’t been as consistent since then and he should play a few more games midway through this month, but on Tuesday he got back on track with a goal and two assists.

You won’t find many established players under 50 percent who can score enough, fire a lot of pucks at the net and participate in a top-10 power play. Grab Boeser before he’s gone.

Michael Amadio, VGK (Yahoo: 9%)

Don’t think anyone has ever appeared in this column scratched by double digits this season and even as the second entry in early December, but Amadio deserves the credit based on a hot run where he found the scoresheet in five minutes. Straight ahead. Not only is he on the first equally strong line mark stone and Chandler Stephenson, but he recently joined the duo with the first man advantage and pocketed a PPG on Tuesday. Amadio takes temporary Jack Eichel‘s spot and will no doubt lower the depth map once the star center becomes available, although he is currently a must-add.

Stefan Noesen, AUTO (Yahoo: 9%)

Noesen drew fantasy attention for the first time during opening week with four assists, including a pair of PPAs on the main unit. Only two points would come out of the next 12, even though both were PPGs. Noesen skates on the fourth equally strong trio, but is relied on Carolina’s top power play, even though he has never fulfilled this role before. And it’s not like he’s just a niche special team player, as he’s topped his 10 points from the past month with 32 shots and 31 hits.

Frank Vatrano, ANH (Yahoo: 7%)

And then there is the case of Vatrano, who is involved in all situations, but has not seen a huge score. Some of that can be attributed to Anaheim’s second-worst offense, while some will point to his career-low 5.6 shooting percentage (compared to at least 9.9 in the previous four seasons). Nevertheless, Vatrano has filled in well in the middle six and on the second power play, recording two goals, six assists, 38 shots, 16 PIM, 16 hits and 11 blocks at 6:37 a night since December 3.

Pavel Zacha, BOS (Yahoo: 4%)

The Bruins are best known for their turnovers, although there’s nothing wrong with their all-Czech five-a-side. David Krejci is reborn in his return and To David Pastr is, well, David Pastrnak. But let’s not forget about Zacha, who went through some decent campaigns in Jersey before being acquired over the summer. He is on track to surpass his peak of 36 points from last year, with 22 points so far. Zacha has worked well as a complementary piece in Boston and can do the same in your roster.

Daniel Leap, SEA (Yahoo: 3%)

Like Noesen, Sprong takes its low ice age and turns it into fantasy gold. The Kraken have been a great source of goals all season and spread them throughout the lineup. That leaves a fourth-liner like Sprong with an average of 10 and a half minutes and 19 points, seven of which come on the power play.

Daniel Sprong delivers fantasy despite limited work. (Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images)

For someone who was a highly touted prospect in the Pittsburgh system but never got an extended look, it looks like he’s finally getting that chance.

Jesse Puljujarvi, EDM (Yahoo: 3%)

Many seemed to give up on Puljujarvi after several tries, and then he struck last year for 36 points in 65 games. That momentum has completely vanished this season, as he scored just two goals and six assists in 36 appearances. There is always hope in Edmonton when you are linked to Connor McDavid (and/or Leon Draisaitl), and Puljujarvi will have another chance to boost his totals alongside the two-time MVP in the league. He’s gained two points since joining forces with the captain, but we’ll probably need more data to see if this can last in the long run.

Anthony Beauvillier, NYI (Yahoo: 1%)

Beauvillier has operated as a mediocre scorer since starting as a teenager in 2016/17. These are not your islands of recent years, which have finished in the bottom half for offense; they are actually 11th in Thursday’s games. Beauvillier is rather streaky with his output, although he showed his talent last Friday with a goal, two assists and five shots against Florida. He offers a decent chance to get on the board based on his decent minutes and the fact that he generally plays alongside both Matthew Barzal or Brock Nelson.

Defenders

Owen Power, BUF (Yahoo: 47%)

There was a lot of hype for Power coming in based on a decent cameo last year and being drafted first overall. His three multi-point displays in the first 12 games looked promising, though he only counted in one of the other nine. And then he managed just three assists out of the next 17, albeit with 27 shots, 14 PIM and 23 blocks. Power sat out three appearances after a lower body issue and returned on Thursday to field two helpers, including one on the power play. Maybe that’s the start of a long run.

Damon Severson, New Jersey (Yahoo: 17%)

Severson recorded a career-high 46 points last season off of 16 PPPs and a significant workload. Its ice age was shortened considerably after the arrival of John Marines, resulting in only two goals and four assists from the first 30 games, followed directly by a healthy scratch. But since Marino was forced out more than a week ago, Severson has averaged nearly 26 minutes. No offense has come from that boost, though he has logged 10 PIM and 11 blocks from those four appearances and remains part of Jersey’s second power play.

Adam Boqvist, CLS (Yahoo: 8%)

Boqvist only played in six games due to a broken foot and a few stints in the press box. Since Columbus already missed two big blueliners, his presence was welcomed back last Friday during the lead power play, and he skated 20:09 overall. Boqvist shouldn’t have too much competition for scoring opportunities as he’s clearly the Blue Jackets’ best available offensive D-man. His minutes may not be as high as some of his teammates, but he will be relied upon for offensive production.

Cam York, PHI (Yahoo: 1%)

When it comes to terrible special teams units, only one team (Montreal) sits below Philly when it comes to man advantage success. So let’s go ahead and recommend an emerging defender to participate in that power play. York started the year in the AHL where he recorded 13 points in 20 games. He was promoted earlier this month and has already produced a goal and four helpers. York’s totals in other departments are adequate, although you ultimately add him up for offensive advantage and PP potential.

goalkeepers

Antti Raanta, AUTO (Yahoo: 29%)

Frederick Andersen has been out for almost two months and is about to return. Pyotr Kochetkov has been virtually unbeatable since Andersen went down, with a 10-1-4 record to go with a 1.94 GAA, .928 save percentage and three shutouts. Then Raanta is left to pick up the leftovers, though he has started the last three. He’s also won four in a row, including beating the Blackhawks on Tuesday. Raanta may eventually lose his place if Andersen returns, but he is currently in the goalkeeping mix for a club that has not lost in regulation since November 23.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, BUF (Yahoo: 14%)

Another potential three-headed netminding situation could come in Buffalo. Craig Anderson has made an impact as the lead goaltender of a team ranked 25th in GAA. Eric Komrie looked good for a while before struggling and then getting hurt. Luukkonen hasn’t exactly posted great NHL/AHL stats, but the Sabers seem to be poised to be their future No. 1.

The 23-year-old has experienced a few bumps on his latest tour, though he’s racking up wins in Colorado and Vegas and at home in Detroit. Comrie could reappear soon and push UPL back to the minors, but the youngster should at least get a few starts behind the league’s main attack.

