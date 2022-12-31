Pulse Picks: Top African Sports Moments in 2022

Our Pulse Sports picks for top African sports moments in 2022 include a variety of sports, selected based on different impacts and performance in specific sports.

Senegal crowned AFCON champion in Cameroon



Senegal’s men’s football team won the coveted African Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy for the first time in their country’s history.

Former Liverpool star Sadio Mane was his country’s shining star at the tournament as he led his team-mates to victory and defeated Mo Salah’s inspired Egyptian side on penalties.

For their victorious outing, Senegal won the hearts of millions of football-loving fans around the world, who kept talking about them as the best nation on the continent.

High-flying Flamingos at U17 World Championships



The exploits of Nigeria’s U17 women’s team, the Flamingos, at the U17 World Championship can be termed as Golden Bronze.

Little was known about the team led by coach Fatai Olowokere before they left for the championship in India, but the girls gave a good impression of themselves. They finished second from a tough group that included Germany, Chile and New Zealand.

In the quarter-final against the USA, a determined Flamingos dispatched the Americans 3-4 on penalties to advance to the semi-finals, where they eventually lost 5-6 to Colombia on penalties.

However, in the game for third place against Germany, the Nigerian youths trailed 3-0, but fought back to draw level. They claimed the bronze medal by beating their European counterparts 3–2 on penalties.

Flamingos’ third-place finish in India marked the first time they progressed beyond the quarter finals in a FIFA U17 World Cup.

Aruna Quadri ranked best in Africa



Nigerian table tennis legend Aruna Quadri secured his spot as the continent’s top table tennis player this year, becoming the first African to finish in the top ten of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) rankings in 2022.

In May, he was ranked 10th in the world, making him the first Nigerian or black table tennis player to break into the pinnacle of ping pong.

The former world player of the year also won the men’s singles title at the ITTF African Championship in Algeria in September.

Quadri had an incredible year with his performances in international competitions and he will now finish the year as number fifteen in the world with 1745 points.

Kipchoge’s supremacy in the marathon



Eliud Kipchoge, the Kenyan long distance and marathon great, won the Berlin Marathon in 2022 with a time of 2:01:09, surpassing his previous world record (WR) by 30 seconds, set in 2018 on the same course .

His victory in Berlin is his fourth in his career and he also won the Tokyo Marathon.

Kipchoge was a finalist for the 2022 World Athletics Male Athlete of the Year, but lost to Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis.

Ons Jabeur Tennis historical delights



This year, Jabeur became the first and only Muslim and Arab player, male or female, to reach a singles grand slam final at both Wimbledon and the US Open, sadly finishing second both times.

The 27-year-old Tunisian became the highest-ranked African and Arab tennis player in the history of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), achieving a WTA career high of No. 2 in the world on June 27. 2022.

Jabeur, was awarded the 2022 Peace Champion of the Year. The prestigious award rewards an athlete who has led an important and sustainable sporting initiative, presented to her at the Peace and Sport Awards ceremony in Monaco.

Her influence extends far beyond the world of tennis as her country has followed her achievements, representing so much to many people outside her native Tunisia and becoming a role model for female athletes in the Arab and Muslim community.

Sadio Manes Ballon d’Or achievement



The Senegalese football star became the first African player to finish in the top three in the Ballon d’Or voting since George Weah won it in 1995.

Mane had a phenomenal year, leading Senegal to its first ever international trophy in the 2022 African Cup of Nations, where he was directly involved in five goals (three goals and two assists) in seven games.

He scored the winning penalty in the AFCON final and repeated the feat in the World Cup qualifiers as he guided Senegal to the World Cup for the second time in succession after they had missed the previous three editions.

Morocco reaches the semi-finals of the World Cup



Morocco was undoubtedly the underdog story of the Qatar 2022 World Cup as the North African football team became the first African country to reach the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup.

After a solid performance in the group stage, Morocco looked to have done better, beating Belgium and Canada. In addition to gaining a point against Croatia, they became the second African nation to top their group.

In the round of 16, they took on Spain, who were tipped by many as favorites for the match due to their stature in world football.

However, Morocco did not shrink from status, playing a strategic game against the former world champions, then winning the game on penalties to become the third African country to reach the quarter-finals.

In the quarter-finals they faced another favourite, Portugal, but that didn’t stop them as they were chased defensively – despite missing three key players in defence. They went on to score En-Nesyri’s only winning goal, making them the first African team to reach the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup.

Although they lost the semi-final 0-2 to France and eventually third place to Croatia, the North African nation made not only their country, but also millions of Africans and Arabs proud.

Tobi Amusan’s incredible win at the World Championships



In athletics, Tobi Amusan achieved the most incredible individual achievement in Nigeria’s athletics history by setting a World Record (WR) of 12.12 seconds in the 100mH semifinals, and even set a much improved time of 12.06 seconds (2.5) to win the final at the World Cup. Championships in Oregon.

Her winning time of 12.06s, though illegal due to the excessive wind reading, is the fastest ever in all wind conditions, meaning it also stands as a WR, confirming her to be the fastest sprint hurdler in history.

Amusan is the first Nigerian and African woman in history to set a WR and be crowned World Champion in the event, meaning no African female athlete in history who has ever competed in the event has achieved this feat.