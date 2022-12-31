Sports
2022-23 College Football Playoff Schedule, Dates, TV Channel, Sites
The 2022-23 College Football Playoff schedule includes two semifinals on New Year’s Eve, followed by the title game on January 9, 2023. Check out everything you need to know below, including bowl game information for the CFP venues. Click here for live updates during the Michigan-TCU Fiesta Bowl and here for the Georgia-Ohio State Peach Bowl.
Here's a look at the upcoming CFP schedule:
Here is the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 season.
When is the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship?
The CFP National Championship will be played on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Below is a full history of the College Football Playoff national championship game.
|Year
(game date)
|Game
|PLACE
|2015
|No. 4 Ohio State 42No. 2 Oregon 20
|Arlington, Texas
|2016
|No. 2Alabama 45No. 1 Clemson 40
|Glendale, Arizona
|2017
|No. 2 Clemson 35No. 1 Alabama 31
|Tampa, Florida
|2018
|No. 4Alabama 26No. 3 Georgia 23
|Atlanta, Georgia
|2019
|No. 2 Clemson 44,No. 1 Already 16
|Santa Clara, California.
|2020
|No. 1 LSU 42No. 3 Clemson 25
|New Orleans, Louisiana
|2021
|No. 1Alabama 52No. 3 Ohio State 24
|Miami Gardens, Florida
|2022
|No. 3 Georgia 33No. 1 Alabama 18
|Indianapolis, Indiana
RANKING: Final Poll of the College Football Playoff | AP Poll | USA TODAY Coaches Poll
2022-2026CFP National Championship venues and dates
2023: Los Angeles (Los Angeles Stadium in Hollywood Park, Inglewood, California) – January 9
2024: Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas) – January 8
2025: Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA) – Jan. 6
2026: Miami (Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida) – January 5
RELATED: Complete College Football Championship History | Schools with the most titles
When will the 2022-23 College Football Playoff Field be selected?
The four teams selected for the 2022-23 College Football Playoff were announced on Sunday, December 4. Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State are the top four teams. Click or tap here to see the final commission ranking.
2021-22 College Football Playoff Scores, Results
season 2021
- Cotton Bowl (Dec 31, 2021):No. 1Alabama 27No. 4 Cincinnati 6 (in Arlington, Texas)
- Orange Bowl (December 31, 2021):No. 3 Georgia 34No. 2 Michigan 11 (in Miami Gardens, Florida)
- CFP National Championship Game (January 10, 2022):No. 3 Georgia 33No. 1 Alabama 18 (in Indianapolis, Indiana).
