Aussie Jason Kubler’s tennis whirlwind continues with epic come-from-behind victory at the United Cup

Australian Jason Kubler has credited his come-from-behind defeat to world No. 27 Dan Evans at the United Cup as one of the most memorable moments of his tennis career.

Australia’s sixth best male player in the rankings and representing the 2022 Davis Cup, Kubler was selected in the United Cup squad after Jordan Thompson, Chris O’Connell and Thanasi Kokkinakis opted to start their summer at the Adelaide International .

World No. 107 Kubler seemed to hesitate to play for a long time, however, until Nick Kyrgios pulled out injured, forcing captains Lleyton Hewitt and Sam Stosur to rearrange their card game.

Australia had lost their first draw against Great Britain by the time Kubler reached the Ken Rosewall Arena on Friday night, but the 29-year-old paid no mind to previous results as he claimed the first set 6-3.

Just as Evans looked like he was going to go ahead with the match leading 5-0 in the second set, Kubler converted the home field advantage into two break points that helped him level at 5-5.

After forcing the game into a tiebreak, the Australian powered his way to a memorable 6-3 7-6 (7-3) win and sent the locals into a frenzy.

The win capped off a stellar calendar year for Kubler that included the biggest win of his career against world No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime and a Wimbledon campaign that stretched to the round of 16.

It was also his first time representing Australia in front of a home crowd.

It certainly ranks pretty high, Kubler said of his latest win.

(The home crowd) was a big reason I was able to come back.

When you only play tournaments it’s really hard to come back at those times, but tonight, kudos to them, they really got me over the line.

A series of injuries earlier in his career has given Kubler all the more reason to enjoy such moments.

Tipped as a first-class prospect in his youth, Kubler had undergone six knee surgeries by the time he turned 24 and between March 2012 and May 2015 played only on clay courts for fear of causing more damage.

Honestly, the past six to nine months have just been kind of a whirlwind for me, he said.

I’ve done a lot of things I didn’t know I could do.

If anything tonight it just adds to that list where I surprise myself.

I definitely feel that now that I’m getting a little older, I’m definitely chasing these moments. These moments are the reasons I play now.

I want to try and play on all the big courses, it’s like I almost have an imaginary checklist and every time I get to play in these big games it’s like a little tick.

