The EU should monitor Twitter for its “behaviour,” says the German official





A senior German official has said Twitter, along with other tech companies, should be directly scrutinized by the European Commission because the company’s erratic behavior under new owner Elon Musk posed a threat to free speech. Sven Giegold, the secretary of state in charge of competition policy at the German Ministry of Economic Affairs, pointed to Twitter’s abrupt suspension of journalist accounts and restrictions on access to some links. READ MORE The Secret Betrayal: Chinese Sailors of World War II Why are British nurses on strike? Austria’s Krampus parades are too violent to insure In a letter to two European Commissioners, Giegold called on the EU to investigate and said the Commission needed to take action to prevent what he called Twitter’s “anti-competitive behaviour”. Twitter did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The European Commission acknowledged receipt of the letter and said it would reply in due course, adding that it is closely following developments at Twitter. ‘Risk to freedom of expression’ “Terms and conditions that change almost hourly, whimsical justifications for extensive restrictions on links and the blocking of journalists threaten freedom of competition and put freedom of expression, information and the press at risk,” Giegold wrote on Twitter, while his letter. Musk said Tuesday that he is stepping down as CEO of Twitter. His $44 billion takeover in October was marked by chaos and controversy. Changes to Twitter’s privacy policy in December and the suspension – and reinstatement – of journalist accounts drew condemnation from news organisations, advocacy groups and officials across Europe. The government of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has previously said it is following developments at the social media company with growing concern. German regulators are already urging government agencies to stop posting announcements exclusively on private platforms, touting alternatives such as the fledgling decentralized social media network Mastodon. New regulations in digital markets Under the Commission’s new regulations on digital markets, it will take over oversight of major platforms such as Facebook and Google, Giegold said. “However, Twitter is not yet classified as a dominant digital platform, also because the company’s revenue is still too low,” he said. “Nevertheless, Twitter exerts a major influence on the formation of public opinion worldwide and also in Europe.” The European Commission also said it was working quickly to implement the new digital markets regulations, adding: “As for Twitter and the latest developments, the power of the big platforms over the public discourse needs the necessary safeguards, so that fundamental rights are effectively protected.” Following Giegold’s comments, the Commission said some companies could be classified as “gatekeepers” of information – and therefore fall under the Commission’s new regulation – “on the basis of a qualitative assessment, even if they do not meet the quantitative Bumps.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newseu.cgtn.com/news/2022-12-31/EU-should-monitor-Twitter-for-its-behavior-says-German-official-1gcc0cot3cQ/index.html

