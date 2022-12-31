Redbirds Open MVC Play with victory over Drake

Next game: Northern Iowa 1/1/2023 | 2:00 The Valley on ESPN WJBC AM 1230 / FM 102.1 / The Varsity Network 01 Jan (Sun) / 2:00 PM Northern Iowa History

NORMAL, sick.Led by a masterful team performance, including a combined 44 points out Mary Crompton and Paige Robinson Illinois State Women’s Basketball managed an 87-76 victory over Drake on Friday night to kick off MVC play.

The Bulldogs shot fast as they immediately secured the opening tip, scoring with a Maggie Bair layup just six seconds into the game. The Redbirds would respond with a Paige Robinson three 16 seconds later to take an early 3-2 lead. The teams traded blows as neither side had more than a two lead to Mary Crompton hit a triple at 6:08 to make it 13-10 ISU.

The Redbirds would beat Drake 16-10 in the rest of the quarter as they tried to build on their momentum in the second frame. In the second 10 minutes of action, the Redbirds would build their lead to as much as 17 as the media timeout was called at 4:26 in the second with the Redbirds leading 43–26.

The Bulldogs would respond effectively as they closed behind to end the half, with a 7-0 run over the final 2:15 of the game to leave 49-38 heading into the break.

At halftime, both Robinson and Crompton would have 11 points as Crompton would go 3–4 from the three-point line at halftime, with Robinson collecting a pair of rebounds himself. For the Bulldogs, Grace Berg would take the lead with nine points after 20 minutes of play.

Immediately after halftime, ISU would pick up their stifling defense as they held the Bulldogs scoreless for the first 4:51 of the frame. In that span, ISU would beat Drake 11-2 as they had a 22 point lead (60-38) with 5:09 left.

Just minutes later, graduate student Mary Crompton would knock down her sixth three-pointer of the game, with 3:08 left in the third, to make the 30e Redbird to eclipse the 1,000 point mark. Crompton also becomes only the second Redbird to achieve this honor under the leadership of Kristen Gillespie after Julian Redmond would reach 1,000 points last season.

After Crompton’s history-making three, Redbird’s lead didn’t drop below 16 for the rest of the quarter as ISU would go into the fourth with a 70-54 lead.

However, Drake would come out with guns blazing in the fourth as they ramped up their defensive efforts in hopes of narrowing the lead and getting back into the game. As the Bulldogs worked hard to narrow the lead, they would eventually get the game’s first single-digit margin (79-70) to go 3:23, the first time the game had been single-digit since 29-20 (0:31 in the first). From there, Maggie Bair did her best to keep her team in it, but it was the resilience of an ISU freshman that would secure victory.

freshman Abbie Alsma , who had made just 10 free throws prior to Friday, stepped to the line with a seven-point lead (80-73) and 1:21 left. She would throw down a pair of free throws to build the lead to nine. Aalsma would add another free throw almost 30 seconds later to make the game 85-74 at that point as ISU looked to close the game with the win.

Drake was led by Grace Berg’s 17 points on Friday. Meanwhile, both Anna Miller and Maggie Bair would record a double-double on Friday, as Miller finished with a career-high 19 points to go along with 11 rebounds. Bair saw 13 points and 12 rebounds to her credit that night.

IN THE BOX SCORE:

Paige Robinson led all scorers Friday with 24 points from 8-19 shooting. She would be in the double digits with the Redbirds Mary Crompton (20 points, 6-7 out of three) and Kate Bullman (10 points, 6 rebounds).

led all scorers Friday with 24 points from 8-19 shooting. She would be in the double digits with the Redbirds (20 points, 6-7 out of three) and (10 points, 6 rebounds). The Redbirds scored 26 points on 19 Drake turnovers; ISU had a 17 to 14 assist to turnover ratio on Friday.

The state of Illinois held Drake, the 11 e highest scoring offense in NCAA DI, seven points below their average (83.4). The Redbirds also held Drake, with a 50% shooting average, at a score of 41.8% on Friday.

highest scoring offense in NCAA DI, seven points below their average (83.4). The Redbirds also held Drake, with a 50% shooting average, at a score of 41.8% on Friday. The Redbirds led for 37:28 while Drake led for 2:03 on Friday night.

INDIVIDUAL COMMENTS

Maya Wong Set a career-high with nine assists

Mary Crompton Scored 20 points in a game for the second time this season.

Paige Robinson Scored in double digits for the 10 e consecutive game, only scoring in single digits in the season opener at Dayton.



The Redbirds return to action on Sunday, January 1 when the team hosts the UNI Panthers in a tip at 2 p.m. at the CEFCU Arena.

